ManifestSeven : Acquires Leading Orange County Dispensary

Flagship location for new Weden dispensary and delivery brand further expands company’s omnichannel offering

ManifestSeven (“M7” and formerly known as MJIC), California’s first integrated omnichannel platform for legal cannabis, today announced it has acquired the Haven (formerly operating as ShowGrow) dispensary in Santa Ana, California.

The dispensary will be rebranded Weden Santa Ana to serve as the flagship location for Weden, M7’s new business-to-consumer brand that encompasses brick-and-mortar retail and delivery operations throughout the state, as supported by the 1-800-CANNABIS customer service center.

“This acquisition represents the first dispensary in our B2C strategy, as unveiled last week under the Weden retail dispensary and delivery brand,” said Pierre Rouleau, Chief Operating Officer of ManifestSeven. “Located in the heart of a county that boasts one of the nation’s highest median incomes, this thriving dispensary, along with our growing Weden Delivery and MyJane operations, will serve Orange County’s robust adult-use community and cannabis-friendly tourists.”

Weden Santa Ana – which is permitted to conduct dispensary and delivery services – operates under one of a maximum of 30 licenses allowing adult-use cannabis sales being issued by the City of Santa Ana, the only municipality in Orange County to date to issue cannabis retail licenses. It also holds a provisional retail license issued by the State of California Bureau of Cannabis Control.

Its proximity to four major freeways will allow the dispensary to provide convenient access to the safest, highest-quality cannabis products to more than two million residents over the age of 21 by way of a brick-and-mortar Weden storefront, on-demand Weden Delivery and the MyJane subscription service.

Weden’s retail gateways can be accessed via weden.com and 1-800-CANNABIS.

ABOUT MANIFESTSEVEN:

ManifestSeven (M7), formerly known as MJIC, is the first integrated omnichannel platform for legal cannabis, merging compliant distribution with a retail superhighway. ManifestSeven, based in Commerce, California, services the needs of lawful operators across the supply chain, from the cultivator to the consumer, through an expansive network of seven facilities stretching from the San Francisco Bay Area to San Diego. M7 further augments its business-to-business value proposition with a growing portfolio of owned and operated retail operations located in major metro markets, including brick-and-mortar dispensaries, local on-demand delivery services, e-commerce and subscription offerings.

As further described in M7’s April 10, 2019 press release, ManifestSeven has entered into a merger agreement with, among others, P&P Ventures Inc. (“P&P”), pursuant to which ManifestSeven will complete a reverse-takeover of P&P (the “Proposed Transaction”). Pursuant to the Proposed Transaction, the shares of ManifestSeven Holdings Corp., the resulting issuer of the Proposed Transaction, are expected to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Closing of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions precedent, including regulatory approval. To learn more, please visit: manifest7.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190821005018/en/