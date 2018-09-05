Log in
Manish Haria Promoted to Vice President at Johnson & Quin

09/05/2018 | 03:57pm CEST

Johnson & Quin, a recognized name in full-service direct mail production and mailing services, announced the promotion of Manish Haria to Vice President of IT and Security. Haria is responsible for leading the company’s technology and information security initiatives to ensure IT processes and operations are up-to-date, and company and client information is secure. Working closely with executive management, he will continue to focus on strategic planning and recommendations for the company’s information technology and security needs to stay at the forefront of the direct mail industry.

Manish Haria, J&Q VP IT & Security (Photo: Business Wire)

Manish Haria, J&Q VP IT & Security (Photo: Business Wire)

Haria began his career at Johnson & Quin in 2000 as a software programmer where he quickly gained expertise in data processing software and systems for highly variable data large volume printing and mailing. Over the years he moved up the ranks and held positions of supervisor, manager, and director of IT as his role expanded to managing the IT department, software development, data processing for all print operations, and the company’s IT infrastructure. Most recently Haria has been CISO and CIO, responsible for providing strategic direction for information security, IT infrastructure and IT processes supporting manufacturing.

Over the past few years, Haria has added to his strong technical background with an IBM certification in DB2 Database Administration, a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification and Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) security certification from ISACA. In addition, he is involved in industry organizations and is on the Solimar Systems Customer Advisory Council.

Haria has been focused on achieving Johnson & Quin’s SOC 2 attestation report approved August 31, 2018. An independent Certified Public Accounting (CPA) firm audit verified operating effectiveness of Johnson & Quin’s security controls to safeguard sensitive data. He has also recently implemented a new information security program based ISO 27001/2, NIST 800-53 and Payment Card Industry (PCI) security frameworks. As part of this new program, Haria developed a hybrid security framework by choosing specific controls from these frameworks to meet compliance requirements and business needs. As Vice President, Haria will continue to focus on accreditations and processes that ensure confidentiality, availability and integrity of client data while their direct mail programs are managed by Johnson & Quin.

Bob Arkema, Johnson & Quin’s Executive Vice President, states, “Manish has been instrumental in keeping Johnson & Quin’s information and security technologies, processes and procedures up-to-date to ensure all internal and client data and information are kept confidential and secure. As the use of data becomes more critical in marketing communications, it is essential that our clients are confident in our processes to accurately and securely process and store the data used for their critical mail programs. Manish continues to stay on top of IT technology trends, products and certifications to keep J&Q at the forefront of security and processing. I am delighted to announce his well-deserved promotion.”

About Johnson & Quin

Johnson & Quin offers the latest production technologies including high-speed full color inkjet printing in combination with postal and mailing services to achieve the lowest postage and delivery costs. Johnson & Quin offers data services, other digital personalization and printing options, and certified data security. Johnson & Quin excels at high volume complex projects requiring personalized and variable data printing. For more information see www.j-quin.com, or find Johnson & Quin on Twitter or Facebook.


© Business Wire 2018
