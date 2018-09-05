Manish Haria Promoted to Vice President at Johnson & Quin

Johnson
& Quin, a recognized name in full-service direct mail production
and mailing services, announced the promotion of Manish Haria to Vice
President of IT and Security. Haria is responsible for leading the
company’s technology and information security initiatives to ensure IT
processes and operations are up-to-date, and company and client
information is secure. Working closely with executive management, he
will continue to focus on strategic planning and recommendations for the
company’s information technology and security needs to stay at the
forefront of the direct mail industry.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005602/en/
Manish Haria, J&Q VP IT & Security (Photo: Business Wire)
Haria began his career at Johnson & Quin in 2000 as a software
programmer where he quickly gained expertise in data processing software
and systems for highly variable data large volume printing and mailing.
Over the years he moved up the ranks and held positions of supervisor,
manager, and director of IT as his role expanded to managing the IT
department, software development, data processing for all print
operations, and the company’s IT infrastructure. Most recently Haria has
been CISO and CIO, responsible for providing strategic direction for
information security, IT infrastructure and IT processes supporting
manufacturing.
Over the past few years, Haria has added to his strong technical
background with an IBM certification in DB2 Database Administration, a
Project Management Professional (PMP) certification and Certified
Information Systems Auditor (CISA) security certification from ISACA. In
addition, he is involved in industry organizations and is on the Solimar
Systems Customer Advisory Council.
Haria has been focused on achieving Johnson & Quin’s SOC 2 attestation
report approved August 31, 2018. An independent Certified Public
Accounting (CPA) firm audit verified operating effectiveness of Johnson
& Quin’s security controls to safeguard sensitive data. He has also
recently implemented a new information security program based ISO
27001/2, NIST 800-53 and Payment Card Industry (PCI) security
frameworks. As part of this new program, Haria developed a hybrid
security framework by choosing specific controls from these frameworks
to meet compliance requirements and business needs. As Vice President,
Haria will continue to focus on accreditations and processes that ensure
confidentiality, availability and integrity of client data while their
direct mail programs are managed by Johnson & Quin.
Bob Arkema, Johnson & Quin’s Executive Vice President, states, “Manish
has been instrumental in keeping Johnson & Quin’s information and
security technologies, processes and procedures up-to-date to ensure all
internal and client data and information are kept confidential and
secure. As the use of data becomes more critical in marketing
communications, it is essential that our clients are confident in our
processes to accurately and securely process and store the data used for
their critical mail programs. Manish continues to stay on top of IT
technology trends, products and certifications to keep J&Q at the
forefront of security and processing. I am delighted to announce his
well-deserved promotion.”
About Johnson & Quin
Johnson & Quin offers the latest production technologies including
high-speed full color inkjet printing in combination with postal and
mailing services to achieve the lowest postage and delivery costs.
Johnson & Quin offers data services, other digital personalization and
printing options, and certified data security. Johnson & Quin excels at
high volume complex projects requiring personalized and variable data
printing. For more information see www.j-quin.com,
or find Johnson & Quin on Twitter
or Facebook.
