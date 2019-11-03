Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mann Packing Co., Inc. : Voluntarily Recalls Vegetable Products Sold in the United States and Canada Due to Potential Health Risks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/03/2019 | 03:08pm EST

Mann Packing Co., Inc. announced today the voluntary recall of a series of vegetable products sold to select retailers in the United States and Canada. The voluntary recall is a response to a notification by the Food and Drug Administration and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency of a potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. To date, public health officials have not reported any illness associated with these products.

Mann Packing is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Mann Packing will continue to work closely with the authorities to investigate the issue.

The recalled products have “Best If Enjoyed By” date of October 11, 2019 to November 16, 2019. The full list of products and all corresponding product images are available at https://mannpackingproductlist11-2019.us and https://mannpackingproductlist11-2019.ca

Consumers who believe that they are in possession of any of the products affected by this recall should dispose of the product in an appropriate waste container.

For any inquiries or comments, all consumers are welcome to call the 24 hour customer service line at 1-844-927-0707 or email Mann Packing Co., Inc. at consumers@mannpacking.com

About Mann Packing Co., Inc.

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Salinas, CA, Mann Packing Company is one of the largest suppliers of western vegetables, BROCCOLINI® baby broccoli and sugar snap peas in North America. Mann’s is consistently vigilant in food safety, employee wellness and quality assurance, making their customers a priority and recognized as one of the most trusted brands in the industry.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:08pMANN PACKING CO., INC. : Voluntarily Recalls Vegetable Products Sold in the United States and Canada Due to Potential Health Risks
BU
02:31pGOMSPACE PUBL : NSSTC-UAEU and GomSpace sign contract
AQ
02:29pCOLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY : Announces the Passing of Gert Boyle
BU
02:00pMaha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) October Production Volumes
GL
01:55pNORTHERN BITCOIN : Considering strategic options for business expansion
EQ
01:42pARAMCO CHAIRMAN EXPECTS STRONG DEMAND FOR IPO FROM GLOBAL INSTITUTIONS : Al Arabiya
RE
01:42pSAUDI ARAMCO : the oil colossus
RE
01:42pSaudi Arabia starts Aramco IPO process
RE
01:42pSaudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details
RE
01:42pTIMELINE : Saudi Aramco's winding road to an IPO
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1President Xi goes to Iowa? Trump floats farm state to seal trade deal
2APPLE INC. : Wall Street's leading stocks reveal investor caution
3Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details
4Thailand says new Asian trade deal to be signed in 2020
5BMW AG : BMW : Merkel wants Germany to have 1 mln electric car charging points by 2030

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group