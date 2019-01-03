Log in
Manthan : Advances Real-time Interactions on its Comprehensive Customer Marketing Platform

01/03/2019 | 02:35pm CET

Enhanced journey builder and mobile app marketing capabilities add value to customer interactions

Manthan, a leading AI and Analytics company, announced an upgrade to its cross-channel campaign management and personalization solution, TargetOne. Retail marketers can now accomplish more with best-in-class journey marketing and mobile app marketing capabilities that together power real-time, contextual customer interactions.

With improvements to journey builder, marketers can:

  • Design distinct journeys for predictive customer segments
  • Easily create and respond to complex cross-channel customer events, and even customer inactivity
  • Test and experiment with different responses, timings and channel combinations within a journey, using A/B testing, and test and control

Retailers can also benefit from the breakthrough innovations in mobile app marketing that minimize app attrition, boost open rates and grow active app users.

Retail marketers strive to form deep relationships with customers, for which meaningful engagement is the key. To add value to customers’ lives, retailers need an intelligent mechanism to sense customer intent, surface insights, recommend actions and continuously improve targeting. With the new AI augmented features, Manthan’s marketing suite delivers contextual intelligence in both scheduled campaigns and customer event-based marketing.

“As mobile apps drive greater traction in segments such as fashion, grocery and restaurants, e-commerce teams have a huge opportunity to act on customer micro-moments. Our vision is to make marketing planning and execution lifecycle smarter, and the new enhancements are another step in that direction.” says Varij Saurabh, Vice President, Product Management at Manthan.

“With a complete loop of plan, design, preview, execution, tracking and reporting capabilities that operate at-scale, TargetOne sets the marketer free to focus on content,” added Swapnil Nagrale, Product Manager at Manthan.

Manthan will be showcasing its Artificial Intelligence and prescriptive capabilities at booth #4719 of the National Retail Federation (NRF) Conference & Expo, January 13-15, 2019 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Centre, NYC. To book an appointment with our experts, get in touch today.

About Manthan

Manthan is a leading cloud analytics company pioneering applications for consumer-facing businesses. Manthan excels in the application of decision sciences and AI; its suite of products has been recognized for enabling the shortest path to profit. Manthan’s products use machine intelligence to process decision contexts and respond automatically with actions. Headquartered in Bangalore with offices in Santa Clara, London, Dubai, Mexico City, Singapore and Manila, Manthan’s footprint spans 22 countries. For more information, please visit https://www.manthan.com.


© Business Wire 2019
