Manthan : Advances Real-time Interactions on its Comprehensive Customer Marketing Platform

Manthan, a leading AI and Analytics company, announced an upgrade to its
cross-channel campaign management and personalization solution,
TargetOne. Retail
marketers can now accomplish more with best-in-class journey
marketing and mobile app marketing capabilities that together power
real-time, contextual customer interactions.
With improvements to journey builder, marketers can:
-
Design distinct
journeys for predictive customer segments
-
Easily create and respond to complex cross-channel customer events,
and even customer inactivity
-
Test and experiment with different responses, timings and channel
combinations within a journey, using A/B testing, and test and control
Retailers can also benefit from the breakthrough innovations in mobile
app marketing that minimize app attrition, boost open rates and grow
active app users.
Retail marketers strive to form
deep relationships with customers, for which meaningful engagement
is the key. To add value to customers’ lives, retailers need an
intelligent mechanism to sense customer intent, surface insights,
recommend actions and continuously improve targeting. With the new AI
augmented features, Manthan’s marketing suite delivers contextual
intelligence in both scheduled campaigns and customer event-based
marketing.
“As mobile apps drive greater traction in segments such as fashion,
grocery and restaurants, e-commerce teams have a huge opportunity to act
on customer micro-moments. Our vision is to make marketing planning and
execution lifecycle smarter, and the new enhancements are another step
in that direction.” says Varij Saurabh, Vice President, Product
Management at Manthan.
“With a complete loop of plan, design, preview, execution, tracking and
reporting capabilities that operate at-scale, TargetOne sets the
marketer free to focus on content,” added Swapnil Nagrale, Product
Manager at Manthan.
Manthan will be showcasing its Artificial Intelligence and prescriptive
capabilities at booth #4719 of the National
Retail Federation (NRF) Conference & Expo, January 13-15, 2019 at
the Jacob K. Javits Convention Centre, NYC. To book an appointment with
our experts, get
in touch today.
About Manthan
Manthan is a leading cloud analytics company pioneering applications for
consumer-facing businesses. Manthan excels in the application of
decision sciences and AI; its suite of products has been recognized for
enabling the shortest path to profit. Manthan’s products use machine
intelligence to process decision contexts and respond automatically with
actions. Headquartered in Bangalore with offices in Santa Clara, London,
Dubai, Mexico City, Singapore and Manila, Manthan’s footprint spans 22
countries. For more information, please visit https://www.manthan.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005370/en/