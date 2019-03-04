Log in
Manthan : Announces AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency Achievement

03/04/2019 | 01:00pm EST

Manthan, a leading AI and analytics company, announced today that it achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Digital Customer Experience Competency status. This designation recognizes that Manthan Customer Marketing Platform has demonstrated deep expertise and proven customer success by providing end-to-end solutions for customer marketing: from data management, segmentation and advanced analytics to personalized omnichannel marketing capabilities. These components are instrumental in engaging customers and creating a seamless buying experience.

Achieving the competency differentiates Manthan as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized technical proficiency and demonstrated customer success with specific focus on workloads based on marketing automation and Customer 360. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“Manthan is proud to achieve AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency status,” said Vijay Chidambaram, VP Cloud Engineering at Manthan. “Agility and innovation that drive customer success are tenets we live by, and AWS’s ethos helps us stay true to these principles.”

AWS is enabling scalable and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Manthan solutions are designed to address distinct personas in the analytics value chain, making it easy for business users to adopt analytics, and data scientists to build sophisticated models. Marketers can solve problems such as poor conversions and arrest churn, while optimizing marketing spend.

Dr. Mark Chrystal, Chief Analytics Officer at rue21, said, “Upfront deployment costs and long timeframes have been barriers to implementing customer analytics solutions. Manthan’s pre-built solutions for the retail industry and prescriptive analytics ensured quick time-to-value for rue21 and helped us gain performance improvements that would have been otherwise inaccessible.”

About Manthan

Manthan is a leading cloud analytics company pioneering applications for consumer-facing businesses. Manthan excels in the application of decision sciences and AI; its suite of products has been recognized for enabling the shortest path to profit. Manthan’s products use machine intelligence to process decision contexts and respond automatically with actions. Headquartered in Bangalore with offices in Santa Clara, London, Dubai, Mexico City, Singapore and Manila, Manthan’s footprint spans 22 countries.


© Business Wire 2019
