Manthan : Announces AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency Achievement

Manthan, a leading AI and analytics company, announced today that it
achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Digital Customer Experience
Competency status. This designation recognizes that Manthan Customer
Marketing Platform has demonstrated deep expertise and proven
customer success by providing end-to-end solutions for customer
marketing: from data management, segmentation and advanced analytics to
personalized omnichannel marketing capabilities. These components are
instrumental in engaging customers and creating a seamless buying
experience.
Achieving the competency differentiates Manthan as an AWS Partner
Network (APN) member that provides specialized technical proficiency and
demonstrated customer success with specific focus on workloads based on
marketing automation and Customer 360. To receive the designation, APN
Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions
seamlessly on AWS.
“Manthan is proud to achieve AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency
status,” said Vijay Chidambaram, VP Cloud Engineering at Manthan.
“Agility and innovation that drive customer success are tenets we live
by, and AWS’s ethos helps us stay true to these principles.”
AWS is enabling scalable and cost-effective solutions from startups to
global enterprises. To support the seamless deployment of these
solutions, AWS established the AWS
Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and
Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.
Manthan solutions are designed to address distinct personas in the
analytics value chain, making it easy for business users to adopt
analytics, and data scientists to build sophisticated models. Marketers
can solve problems such as poor conversions and arrest churn, while
optimizing marketing spend.
Dr. Mark Chrystal, Chief Analytics Officer at rue21, said, “Upfront
deployment costs and long timeframes have been barriers to implementing
customer analytics solutions. Manthan’s pre-built solutions for the
retail industry and prescriptive analytics ensured quick time-to-value
for rue21 and helped us gain performance improvements that would have
been otherwise inaccessible.”
About Manthan
Manthan
is a leading cloud analytics company pioneering applications for
consumer-facing businesses. Manthan excels in the application of
decision sciences and AI; its suite of products has been recognized for
enabling the shortest path to profit. Manthan’s products use machine
intelligence to process decision contexts and respond automatically with
actions. Headquartered in Bangalore with offices in Santa Clara, London,
Dubai, Mexico City, Singapore and Manila, Manthan’s footprint spans 22
countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005448/en/