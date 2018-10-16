Manthan : Listed in AI Categories of Gartner Hype Cycle for Retail Technologies, 2018

Manthan, a leading provider of cloud analytics and artificial
intelligence (AI) enabled analytics solutions, today announced their
mention as a vendor in Gartner’s report titled Hype
Cycle for Retail Technologies, 2018. Manthan was listed as a sample
vendor in the following technology categories that use AI to enable
unified retail commerce in a digital business environment:
-
Algorithmic Retailing
-
AI in Retail
-
Cognitive Expert Advisors
“Analytics technologies have reached a point where complexity and
sophistication is not necessarily yielding greater business outcomes.
Manthan’s mission is to create intuitive and intelligent solutions that
keep the user’s focus on business objectives and outcomes, while making
the underlying technology sophistication invisible. With AI, we’re now
making this a reality in many areas of our technology platform and
applications,” said Atul Jalan, CEO at Manthan.
“Machine intelligence is essential to interpret and action millions of
decision contexts that businesses encounter every day, and automatically
manage the processing of data, algorithms and insight generation. Over
the last few years, we have re-imagined and re-engineered many areas of
our technology, including Analytics Consumption, Algorithmic Processing,
Solution Engineering and Data Management,” said Sameer Narula, Chief
Product Officer at Manthan.
Manthan’s mission is to make analytics solutions intelligent to the
point that they can automatically ingest and process data, generate
insights in context, and recommend or prescribe decisions and actions to
take. And in this direction, they have announced several AI-powered
innovations in analytics thus far. In 2014, Manthan featured its
recommendation engine for targeted customer marketing. In 2017, Manthan
launched the world’s first AI-powered conversational agent for business
analytics. 2018 saw the launch of intelligent in-store personalization
technology, again powered by AI.
About Manthan
Manthan is a leading cloud analytics company
pioneering applications for consumer-facing businesses. Manthan excels
in the application of decision sciences and AI; its suite of products
has been recognized for enabling the shortest path to profit. Manthan’s
products use machine intelligence to process decision contexts and
respond automatically with actions. Manthan’s footprint spans 22
countries. For more information, please visit https://www.manthan.com.
