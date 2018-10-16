Manthan : Listed in AI Categories of Gartner Hype Cycle for Retail Technologies, 2018

Gartner Hype Cycle for Retail Technologies, 2018 has mentioned Manthan for Algorithmic Retailing, AI in Retail, and Cognitive Expert Advisors.

Manthan, a leading provider of cloud analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled analytics solutions, today announced their mention as a vendor in Gartner’s report titled Hype Cycle for Retail Technologies, 2018. Manthan was listed as a sample vendor in the following technology categories that use AI to enable unified retail commerce in a digital business environment:

Algorithmic Retailing AI in Retail Cognitive Expert Advisors

“Analytics technologies have reached a point where complexity and sophistication is not necessarily yielding greater business outcomes. Manthan’s mission is to create intuitive and intelligent solutions that keep the user’s focus on business objectives and outcomes, while making the underlying technology sophistication invisible. With AI, we’re now making this a reality in many areas of our technology platform and applications,” said Atul Jalan, CEO at Manthan.

“Machine intelligence is essential to interpret and action millions of decision contexts that businesses encounter every day, and automatically manage the processing of data, algorithms and insight generation. Over the last few years, we have re-imagined and re-engineered many areas of our technology, including Analytics Consumption, Algorithmic Processing, Solution Engineering and Data Management,” said Sameer Narula, Chief Product Officer at Manthan.

Manthan’s mission is to make analytics solutions intelligent to the point that they can automatically ingest and process data, generate insights in context, and recommend or prescribe decisions and actions to take. And in this direction, they have announced several AI-powered innovations in analytics thus far. In 2014, Manthan featured its recommendation engine for targeted customer marketing. In 2017, Manthan launched the world’s first AI-powered conversational agent for business analytics. 2018 saw the launch of intelligent in-store personalization technology, again powered by AI.

More information about Manthan’s work in AI.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Inc. “Hype Cycle for Retail Technologies, 2018” by Robert Hetu, 25 July, 2018

Manthan is a leading cloud analytics company pioneering applications for consumer-facing businesses. Manthan excels in the application of decision sciences and AI; its suite of products has been recognized for enabling the shortest path to profit. Manthan’s products use machine intelligence to process decision contexts and respond automatically with actions. Manthan’s footprint spans 22 countries. For more information, please visit https://www.manthan.com.

