Manthan : Unveils Next Generation Algorithmic Merchandising Solution for Retail

Manthan enables algorithmic merchandising with automated insights and
machine-driven business recommendations
Manthan, a global leader in AI-powered Analytics today announced the
launch of its next generation Algorithmic
Merchandising Solution to aid merchandisers drive the best outcomes
by providing the ability to auto-generate algorithmic insights and
receive machine-driven recommendations on actions to take at the right
time across different stages of the business. For example -
-
Sales Forecasting and Planning: Forecast demand for products at
a granular attribute level like style, fabric, pattern, color, size,
fit levels that ultimately influence shopper decisions. The solution
automatically considers the right business context, picks the
appropriate algorithm, factors in external variables such as events,
weather, trend data, demographic data to predict demand for products
and aid in sharper planning decisions around clustering, assortment,
buying and allocation during the pre-season.
-
Smart Inventory Management: It helps match inventory movement
closely with the plan based on actual sales and pre-empt inventory
exceptions early on during the season. It automatically provides
merchandisers with appropriate recommendation such as inter-store
transfer, price off or OTB along with the impact of the recommended
actions, instantly.
Once users receive recommendations, they can choose to simulate other
potential scenarios. For instance, if the machine recommends 15% price
off on a specific product to achieve a 5% sales lift, the user can
easily simulate the sales lift that can be achieved at other price off
percentages - like 12% or 20%.
Users have full control to override recommendations or enable faster
execution of decisions through approval workflows. Users can also seek
answers to business questions through a conversational engine using
simple voice or text commands.
Using the same technique described above, a wide range of retail use
cases like market basket analysis, promotion effectiveness, store
cluster recommendations, assortment optimization, on-shelf availability,
auto-replenishment and price optimization can be addressed.
“We believe the solution will enable a decisive shift in the way
merchandisers operate with a bias for action and a focus on driving the
best outcomes with an AI-augmented analytics approach,” said Seema
Agarwal, VP – Merchandise Analytics, Manthan.
The solution is designed to meet specific needs of seasonal, general
merchandise, fast moving consumer retail businesses. It recognizes
nuances at both strategic and daily decision-making levels. A single
solution with strong data management capabilities, out-of-the-box
algorithms and easy-to-use interfaces make it a compelling solution for
digital-age retail.
Manthan will be showcasing its AI
and prescriptive analytics solutions at booth #4719 of the National
Retail Federation (NRF) Conference & Expo, January 13-15, 2019 at
the Jacob K. Javits Convention Centre, NYC.
About Manthan
Manthan is a leading cloud analytics company pioneering applications for
consumer-facing businesses. Manthan excels in the application of
decision sciences and AI; its suite of products has been recognized for
enabling the shortest path to profit. Manthan’s products use machine
intelligence to process decision contexts and respond automatically with
actions. Headquartered in Bangalore with offices in Santa Clara, London,
Dubai, Mexico City, Singapore and Manila, Manthan’s footprint spans 22
countries. For more information, please visit https://www.manthan.com.
