Manufacturers Are Increasingly Turning to Sensor Data Analytics to Improve Process Efficiency and Drive Growth | Quantzig's Success Story Reveals Why

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest sensor data analytics engagement for a leading UK based manufacturing industry client. Sensors play a huge role in the manufacturing industry, from monitoring manufacturing processes to identifying the cause of machine failures, sensors help improve the efficiency of manufacturing processes in several ways.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190822005447/en/

Sensor data analytics revolves around the use of sensor data to help businesses mine machine-generated data and leverage insights for the betterment of processes. Quantzig offers a complete portfolio of end-to-end sensor data analytics solutions that can help you track and monitor manufacturing processes in real-time. Our solutions integrate advanced cognitive technologies and smart data analytics models to help businesses transform themselves into an analytics-driven establishment.

Would you like to know more about our sensor data analytics capabilities?

Contact our experts to know we can help you unravel new opportunities with our advanced sensor data analytics solutions.

With over 15+ years of experience, our analytics experts can help you collect, analyze, and visualize data from disparate sources such as- operational technology, connected devices, and products. This, in turn, can help manufacturers to improve operations, perform predictive maintenance, and better manage the uptime and availability of industrial assets.

The Business Problem: The client is a leading auto parts manufacturer based out of the United Kingdom. They were looking at leveraging sensor data analytics to tackle challenges arising due to machine failures. The inability to analyze and extract insights from pre-processed sensor data proved to be a major obstacle that curtailed their data management efforts. This is when they approached Quantzig to leverage its sensor data analytics capability and use machine learning algorithms to detect critical wear and tear issues and reasons for machine failures.

“With machine data exceeding human-generated data, sensor data analytics is poised to bring in new waves of change across industries,” says a sensor data analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered: We put together a team of highly experienced sensor data analytics experts who devised a robust sensor data analytics framework to help the client tackle their challenges. The framework offered a detailed roadmap that helped them streamline, process, analyze, and store machine data for future use. Our sensor data analytics solutions also empowered the client to leverage predictive analytics to monitor and track critical nodes in real-time. Moreover, the shift towards predictive maintenance radically enhanced their ability to analyze critical components through needs-based maintenance processes.

Request a free proposal to find out sensor data analytics can help you analyze machine data.

Quantzig's sensor data analytics solutions helped the client to:

Reduce manufacturing costs by 18%

Minimize downtime and maximize performance

Request a free demo to learn how we can help you gain ground over your competitors.

Quantzig's sensor data analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Correlating sensor data from multiple sources

Creating dashboards to analyze and track machine failures

Learn how sensor data analytics can help you transform your business processes to drive incremental growth. Request for more information now!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190822005447/en/