Manufacturers Move Supply Chains Out of China

US manufacturers are shifting production to countries outside of China as trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies stretch into a second year.

Companies that make Crocs shoes, Yeti beer coolers, Roomba vacuums and GoPro cameras are producing goods in other countries to avoid US tariffs of as much as 25% on some $250bn of imports from China. Apple also is considering shifting final assembly of some of its devices out of China to avoid US tariffs.

KEY FACTS

-- Lovesac makes about 60% of furniture in China, down from 75% in January. -- Imports from China fell 12% in the year through May compared with a year earlier. -- This was he biggest decline since the financial crisis a decade ago. -- Countries like Vietnam, India, Taiwan and Malaysia have been the biggest beneficiaries of that decline. -- US imports from Vietnam are expected to reach $64.8bn this year, up 36% from 2018. -- Over 100 companies asked to waive the latest 25% tariff as they said they can't find suppliers outside of China.

"We have been shifting production to Vietnam very aggressively," said Shawn Nelson, chief executive of the company.

Why This Matters

The moves by US companies add up to a reordering of global manufacturing supply chains as they prepare for an extended period of uneven trade relations. Executives at companies that are moving operations outside China said they expect to keep them that way because of the time and money invested in setting up new facilities and shifting shipping arrangements. Companies said the shifts accelerated after the tariff on many Chinese imports rose to 25% from 10% in May.

