Manufacturing Activity Falls Sharply Across Central Atlantic Region -- Richmond Fed

An index measuring manufacturing activity across the central Atlantic region plunged in April amid economic shutdowns meant to halt the coronavirus, the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond said in a report Tuesday.

The bank's composite manufacturing index fell to negative 53 in April from 2 in March. Positive readings signal expansion, while negative readings indicate contraction.

The reading of negative 53 was the lowest-ever reading for the survey, and the month-over-month drop represented its largest drop on record.

"All three components-shipments, new orders, and employment-fell, and the indexes for shipments and new orders reached record lows," the bank said in the report.

Shipments dropped to negative 70 from 13, the report shows.

Firms reported declines in employment and the length of the average work week, though wages remained flat. However, manufacturers who took the survey said they expected the challenge of finding employees with necessary skills to ease in the coming months.

Respondents reported holding more inventories, with those for finished goods rising to 19 from 7 between March and April and those for raw materials rising to 30 from 14.

The Richmond Fed district includes Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, the District of Columbia, Maryland and the bulk of West Virginia.

