Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Manufacturing Activity Falls Sharply Across Central Atlantic Region -- Richmond Fed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 10:30am EDT

By Micah Maidenberg

An index measuring manufacturing activity across the central Atlantic region plunged in April amid economic shutdowns meant to halt the coronavirus, the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond said in a report Tuesday.

The bank's composite manufacturing index fell to negative 53 in April from 2 in March. Positive readings signal expansion, while negative readings indicate contraction.

The reading of negative 53 was the lowest-ever reading for the survey, and the month-over-month drop represented its largest drop on record.

"All three components-shipments, new orders, and employment-fell, and the indexes for shipments and new orders reached record lows," the bank said in the report.

Shipments dropped to negative 70 from 13, the report shows.

Firms reported declines in employment and the length of the average work week, though wages remained flat. However, manufacturers who took the survey said they expected the challenge of finding employees with necessary skills to ease in the coming months.

Respondents reported holding more inventories, with those for finished goods rising to 19 from 7 between March and April and those for raw materials rising to 30 from 14.

The Richmond Fed district includes Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, the District of Columbia, Maryland and the bulk of West Virginia.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:51aNorway eyes economic roadmap from crisis in late May or early June
RE
10:46aCaterpillar earnings dive as coronavirus wreaks economic havoc
RE
10:42aEXCLUSIVE : Imagination Tech IPO years away, but China listing a top option, source says
RE
10:38aU.S. Consumer Confidence Sinks in April
DJ
10:31aMnuchin warns some U.S. firms could face criminal liability over coronavirus loans
RE
10:30aManufacturing Activity Falls Sharply Across Central Atlantic Region -- Richmond Fed
DJ
10:30aJapan must keep state of emergency, 2021 Olympics 'difficult,' top doctor says
RE
10:28aC$ strengthens to two-week high as investors see virus peaking
RE
10:27aCanada's economy in deepest recession on record, U-shaped recovery likely - Reuters poll
RE
10:24aAircrew with Polish carrier LOT reject idle time pay proposal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : shares crash 26% after critical KPMG audit
2BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER S A : Spain's Banco Santander Takes EUR1.6 Billion Coronavirus Hit
3EVRY ASA : TIETOEVRY'S INTERIM REPORT 1/2020: Solid performance - integration on schedule
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : 1Q 2020 Earnings Release
5BP PLC : BP : First quarter 2020 results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group