Manufacturing Activity Slows Its Roll, Kansas City Fed Survey Says

09/27/2018 | 05:40pm CEST

By Allison Prang

Manufacturing in the middle of the country expanded more slowly in August from the prior month, according to a monthly survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

The Tenth District Manufacturing Survey's composite index, which takes into account factors like employment and production, was 14 for August, down from 23 in July.

The Kansas City Fed said that the indexes measuring new orders for exports, production and new orders declined while the shipments index rose. The employment index and finished goods inventory index fell.

The future composite index was 29 in August, down from 34 in July, as indexes for future raw materials, order backlog and future production fell. The future capital expenditures index also declined to its lowest level in eight months, the Kansas City Fed said. The future shipments index fell and the future finished goods index rose.

The Tenth District includes Colorado, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, the northern half of New Mexico and the western third of Missouri.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

