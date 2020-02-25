Log in
Manufacturing Activity Softens in February -- Richmond Fed

02/25/2020 | 10:28am EST

By Dave Sebastian

An index measuring manufacturing activity across the central Atlantic region fell in February, the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond said in a report Tuesday.

The bank's composite manufacturing index fell to negative 2 in February from positive 20 in January. Positive readings signal expansion, while negative readings indicate contraction.

All components of the index--shipments, new orders and employment--inched lower from January, the report said.

Firms reported lower backlog of orders, though the index for local business conditions remained positive, and manufacturers were optimistic about activity in the coming months, according to the report.

Firms saw continued employment and wage growth in February, but manufacturers still struggled to find workers with necessary skills and expected the challenge to persist in the next six months, the report said.

The index tracking the average workweek fell to negative 4 from positive 7 in January, the report said. The reading for wages rose to 26 from 21 in the prior month.

The Richmond Fed district includes Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, the District of Columbia, Maryland and the bulk of West Virginia.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

