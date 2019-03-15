Manufacturing Activity in New York Expands More Slowly

By Allison Prang



Manufacturing activity grew more slowly in New York than the month prior, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's March Empire State Manufacturing Survey.

The general business conditions index fell to 3.7 from 8.8. The index measuring number of employees rose 9.7 to a reading of 13.8, but the average employee work week index fell 5.9 and ended up at negative 3.4. The prices paid index rose seven to a reading of 34.1.

The indexes measuring new orders and shipments also fell, but stayed positive, while the unfilled orders index rose, making it a positive reading up from a negative reading.

Positive readings point to increasing activity.

The general business conditions index monitoring expectations six months ahead fell to 29.6 from 32.3. The prices received index and average employee workweek index both looking six months ahead both fell by more than six but stayed positive.

