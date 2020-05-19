Manufacturing Analytics Helped a Distilled Spirits Manufacturer to Improve Supply Chain Agility | Quantzig's New Success Story

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest manufacturing analytics engagement for a distilled spirits manufacturer based out of the United States. The ever-growing need to improve supply chain agility has prompted leading businesses to leverage manufacturing analytics. Manufacturing analytics also helps in improving customer retention rates.

Successful manufacturing depends on constantly finding new and better ways to streamline operations. In the past, this meant spending months examining every single process, testing and retesting innovative ideas, and implementing changes. However, this outdated mindset can sink manufacturers before they gain the opportunity to make improvements. Manufacturing analytics can help you streamline your operations by giving actionable insights that help you to fine-tune your production line.

The Business Problem

The client, a distilled spirits manufacturer, wanted to develop an effective strategy to enhance end-to-end supply chain visibility to achieve high customer satisfaction during order fulfillment. Additionally, the client also wanted to unlock the true potential of their manufacturing data to support their digital transformation efforts and drive growth. Furthermore, the client was looking to leverage manufacturing analytics solutions to identify the areas of optimization to ensure greater product delivery, tackle bottlenecks, and devise new initiatives to diagnose and correct flaws that were adversely impacting their productivity.

“Manufacturing analytics can help you understand the cost and efficiency of every component in your production life cycle,” says a manufacturing analytics expert from Quantzig.

Our Approach

To tackle the challenges faced by the client, Quantzig’s dedicated team of manufacturing analytics adopted a three-step approach which leveraged AI-driven strategies to conduct a thorough analysis of the client’s manufacturing data. The first phase of manufacturing analytics engagement focused on identifying and analyzing the datasets involved in each of the manufacturing processes of the client. Also, the experts analyzed different data points such as the required time to develop products and delivery success rates. The second phase revolved around identifying key performance indicators. In the third and final phase of the manufacturing analytics engagement, our experts created customized manufacturing analytics dashboards

Quantzig's clickstream analytics solutions helped the client to:

● Improve supply chain agility

● Enhance customer retention rates by 2x

● Streamline business operations across all product line

● Request a free demo for exhaustive insights on manufacturing analytics.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

