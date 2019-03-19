Manufacturing in January 2019: unfilled orders down a seasonally adjusted 0.4% on the previous month

Range of the stock of orders 5.8 months

WIESBADEN- Based on provisional data, the price adjusted stock of orders in manufacturing in January 2019 fell a seasonally and calendar adjusted 0.4% on the previous month, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis). The domestic orders not yet completed increased 0.4% on the previous month, the stock of foreign orders decreased 0.8%. The stock of orders comprises the total of new orders received by the end of the reference month which have not led to any turnover and have not been cancelled by that time.

Unfilled orders for producers of intermediate goods in January 2019 were by 0.8% lower than in the previous month. The producers of capital goods recorded a decrease of 0.4%. Regarding consumer goods, the stock was up by 2.0% compared to December 2018.

In January 2019, the range of the stock of orders in manufacturing was 5.8 months (December 2018: 5.7 months). The range indicates for how many months establishments, theoretically, would have to produce goods until all orders on hand are filled - with turnover remaining constant and without any new orders being received. It is calculated as the ratio between the current stock of orders and average turnover per month in the respective branch.

For the producers of intermediate goods, the range of the stock of orders in January 2019 was 3.0 months (previous month also 3.0), for the producers of capital goods 8.1 months (previous month 8.0) and for consumer goods 1.9 months (previous month also 1.9).

Methodological notes:

The data on unfilled orders are based on the volume index of the stock of orders in manufacturing, seasonally and calendar adjusted by means of the X13 JDemetra+ method. The index of the stock of orders covers only selected branches of manufacturing, as does the index of new orders.

Detailed data are available from the GENESIS-Online database (42155-004 indices of the stock of orders and 42113-001 ranges of the stock of orders).

