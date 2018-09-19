Log in
Manufacturing in July 2018: unfilled orders up a seasonally adjusted 0.3% on the previous month

09/19/2018 | 08:14am CEST

Range of the stock of orders 5.6 months

WIESBADEN- Based on provisional data, the price adjusted stock of orders in manufacturing in July 2018 rose a seasonally and calendar adjusted 0.3% on the previous month, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis). The domestic orders not yet completed increased 0.5% on the previous month, the stock of foreign orders rose 0.2%. The stock of orders comprises the total of new orders received by the end of the reference month which have not led to any turnover and have not been cancelled by that time.

Unfilled orders for producers of intermediate goods in July 2018 were by 0.7% higher than in the previous month. The producers of capital goods recorded an increase of 0.2%. Regarding consumer goods, the stock remained unchanged on the previous month.

In July 2018, the range of the stock of orders in manufacturing was 5.6 months (previous month 5.6). The range indicates for how many months establishments, theoretically, can or must produce goods until all orders on hand are filled - with turnover remaining constant and without any new orders being received. It is calculated as the ratio between the current stock of orders and average turnover in the respective branch.

The range of the stock of orders in July 2018 was 3.1 months (previous month also 3.1) for the producers of intermediate goods, 7.6 months (previous month also: 7.6) for the producers of capital goods, and 2.0 months (previous month also 2.0) for consumer goods.

The data on unfilled orders are based on the volume index of the stock of orders in manufacturing, seasonally and calendar adjusted by means of the X13 JDemetra+ method. The index of the stock of orders covers only selected branches of manufacturing, as does the index of new orders.

Detailed data are available from the GENESIS-Online database (42155 indices of the stock of orders and 42113 ranges of the stock of orders).

