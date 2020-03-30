Manufacturing output prices almost 1 percent up in February

Show datatable Producer prices (year-on-year % change) Hide datatable Producer prices (year-on-year % change) Year Month change 2016 March -5.4 April -5.9 May -5.3 June -4.5 July -4.2 August -2.2 September -0.7 October 1.5 November 1 December 4.4 2017 January 7 February 8.6 March 7.7 April 7.5 May 4.9 June 3 July 3.1 August 3.6 September 4.1 October 2.8 November 3.8 December 2.1 2018 January 1.5 February 0.3 March 0.6 April 1 May 3.7 June 5 July 5.4 August 5.2 September 4.8 October 5.3 November 2.7 December 0.6 2019 January 1 February 2.1 March 2.6 April 3.3 May 2 June 0.4 July 0.1 August -0.8 September -0.7 October -1.5 November 0.2 December 2.9 2020 January 2.2 February 0.9

Crude oil price decrease

In February 2020, the crude oil barrel price stood at almost51 euros, 10.5 percent down on February 2019. In January 2020, the price of a barrel of crude North Sea Brent oil was over 57 euros, approximately 9 percent higher than in January 2019.

Output prices are strongly affected by crude oil price developments. In February, prices of petroleum derivatives decreased by 6.6 percentyear-on-year. Prices were up by 8.2 percent in January.

In the chemical industry as well, output prices are generally linked to crude oil price developments. Output prices of chemical products were 1.5 percent lower in February than in the same month last year. In January, prices decreased by 2.0 percent year-on-year.

Prices in most sectors of manufacturing were higher in February 2020 than in the same month last year.

Prices of manufactured products decreased in February

Manufacturing output prices fell by 0.7 percent in February relative to January. They decreased by 0.6 percent on the domestic market and by 0.7 percent on the export market.

Show datatable Index producer prices (2015=100) Hide datatable Index producer prices (2015=100) Year Month (2015=100) 2016 March 95.5 April 96 May 97.2 June 98.1 July 97.7 August 97.6 September 98.1 October 99.5 November 99.3 December 101 2017 January 102.2 February 102.9 March 102.8 April 103.2 May 102 June 101.1 July 100.7 August 101.1 September 102.1 October 102.3 November 103.1 December 103.1 2018 January 103.7 February 103.2 March 103.5 April 104.2 May 105.7 June 106.1 July 106.2 August 106.4 September 107.1 October 107.7 November 105.9 December 103.7 2019 January 104.7 February 105.3 March 106.2 April 107.7 May 107.9 June 106.5 July 106.3 August 105.5 September 106.1 October 106 November 106.1 December 106.7 2020 January 107 February 106.3

The figures for the reporting month of February do not yet reflect the effects of the COVID-19 crisis. However, the coronavirus outbreak in China did (possibly) have a downward effect on the crude oil prices in February.