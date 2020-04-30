Manufacturing output prices almost 4 percent down in March

Show datatableProducer pricesHide datatableProducer prices
|
|
2016
|
April
|
-5.9
|
2016
|
May
|
-5.3
|
2016
|
June
|
-4.5
|
2016
|
July
|
-4.2
|
2016
|
August
|
-2.2
|
2016
|
September
|
-0.7
|
2016
|
October
|
1.5
|
2016
|
November
|
1
|
2016
|
December
|
4.4
|
2017
|
January
|
7
|
2017
|
February
|
8.6
|
2017
|
March
|
7.7
|
2017
|
April
|
7.5
|
2017
|
May
|
4.9
|
2017
|
June
|
3
|
2017
|
July
|
3.1
|
2017
|
August
|
3.6
|
2017
|
September
|
4.1
|
2017
|
October
|
2.8
|
2017
|
November
|
3.8
|
2017
|
December
|
2.1
|
2018
|
January
|
1.5
|
2018
|
February
|
0.3
|
2018
|
March
|
0.6
|
2018
|
April
|
1
|
2018
|
May
|
3.7
|
2018
|
June
|
5
|
2018
|
July
|
5.4
|
2018
|
August
|
5.2
|
2018
|
September
|
4.8
|
2018
|
October
|
5.3
|
2018
|
November
|
2.7
|
2018
|
December
|
0.6
|
2019
|
January
|
1
|
2019
|
February
|
2.1
|
2019
|
March
|
2.6
|
2019
|
April
|
3.3
|
2019
|
May
|
2
|
2019
|
June
|
0.4
|
2019
|
July
|
0.1
|
2019
|
August
|
-0.8
|
2019
|
September
|
-0.7
|
2019
|
October
|
-1.5
|
2019
|
November
|
0.2
|
2019
|
December
|
2.9
|
2020
|
January
|
2.2
|
2020
|
February
|
0.9
|
2020
|
March
|
-3.8
Larger decrease in crude oil price
In March 2020, the crude oil barrel price stood at 31 euros, nearly 48 percent down on March 2019. In February 2020, the price of a barrel of crude North Sea Brent oil was 51 euros, 10.5 percent lower than in February 2019.
Output prices are strongly affected by crude oil price developments. In March, prices of petroleum derivatives decreased by 41.5 percent year-on-year. Prices were down by 6.6 percent in February.
In the chemical industry as well, output prices are generally linked to crude oil price developments. Output prices of chemical products were 6.7 percent lower in March than in the same month last year. In February, prices decreased by 2.0 percent year-on-year.
Prices in most other sectors of manufacturing were higher in March 2020 than in the same month last year.
Prices of manufactured products decreased in March
Manufacturing output prices fell by 3.9 percent in March relative to February. They decreased by 2.3 percent on the domestic market and by5.2 percent on the export market.

|
|
2016
|
April
|
96
|
2016
|
May
|
97.2
|
2016
|
June
|
98.1
|
2016
|
July
|
97.7
|
2016
|
August
|
97.6
|
2016
|
September
|
98.1
|
2016
|
October
|
99.5
|
2016
|
November
|
99.3
|
2016
|
December
|
101
|
2017
|
January
|
102.2
|
2017
|
February
|
102.9
|
2017
|
March
|
102.8
|
2017
|
April
|
103.2
|
2017
|
May
|
102
|
2017
|
June
|
101.1
|
2017
|
July
|
100.7
|
2017
|
August
|
101.1
|
2017
|
September
|
102.1
|
2017
|
October
|
102.3
|
2017
|
November
|
103.1
|
2017
|
December
|
103.1
|
2018
|
January
|
103.7
|
2018
|
February
|
103.2
|
2018
|
March
|
103.5
|
2018
|
April
|
104.2
|
2018
|
May
|
105.7
|
2018
|
June
|
106.1
|
2018
|
July
|
106.2
|
2018
|
August
|
106.4
|
2018
|
September
|
107.1
|
2018
|
October
|
107.7
|
2018
|
November
|
105.9
|
2018
|
December
|
103.7
|
2019
|
January
|
104.7
|
2019
|
February
|
105.3
|
2019
|
March
|
106.2
|
2019
|
April
|
107.7
|
2019
|
May
|
107.9
|
2019
|
June
|
106.5
|
2019
|
July
|
106.3
|
2019
|
August
|
105.5
|
2019
|
September
|
106.1
|
2019
|
October
|
106
|
2019
|
November
|
106.1
|
2019
|
December
|
106.7
|
2020
|
January
|
107
|
2020
|
February
|
106.3
|
2020
|
March
|
102.2
Disclaimer
CBS - Statistics Netherlands published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 13:57:09 UTC