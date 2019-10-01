Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust : Launch Of Preferential Offering And Despatch Of Instruction Booklet And Are To Eligible Unitholders

Launch Of Preferential Offering And Despatch Of Instruction Booklet And Are To Eligible Unitholders
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Oct 2, 2019 7:26
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Launch of Preferential Offering and Despatch of Instruction Booklet and ARE to Eligible Unitholders
Announcement Reference
SG191002OTHRAM0W
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Jill Smith
Designation
Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to attached announcement and Instruction Booklet for details.
Attachments
-
Attachment 2 (Size: 426,795 bytes)
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 45,106 bytes)
