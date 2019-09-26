Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust : REIT Wins Accolades At Sias 20th Investors' Choice Awards 2019

Manulife Us REIT Wins Accolades At Sias 20th Investors' Choice Awards 2019
BackSep 27, 2019
|
Announcement Title
|
General Announcement
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Sep 27, 2019 8:07
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
Manulife US REIT Wins Accolades at SIAS 20th Investors' Choice Awards 2019
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG190927OTHRWH5V
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Jill Smith
|
Designation
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
|
Please refer to attachment.
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 292,431 bytes)
Disclaimer
Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 00:32:00 UTC