Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Manulife beats profit, boosted by strength in domestic, U.S. unit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 05:32pm EDT

(Reuters) - Canada's largest insurer Manulife Financial Corp on Wednesday edged past estimates for second-quarter profit, helped by growth in its domestic and U.S. business.

The company's total annualized premium equivalent (APE) sales rose 9.2% to C$1.36 billion.

Canada APE sales jumped 46% to C$290 million, while in the United States it rose 19.4% to C$154 million.

In Asia, a region where Canadian insurers have looked to for growth, saw a marginal decline in APE sales.

Last week, rival Sun Life Financial Inc reported a 1.4% rise in second-quarter profit, with a 1% rise in Asia sales and a drop in United States and Canada units.

Manulife said core earnings rose to C$1.45 billion ($1.09 billion), or 72 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June
30, from C$1.43 billion, or 70 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. (https://reut.rs/2YT2pPm)

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 71 Canadian cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP. -0.68% 21.89 Delayed Quote.13.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:32pManulife beats profit, boosted by strength in domestic, U.S. unit
RE
05:25pUNDP UNITED NATIONS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME : and Samsung unveil Global Goals partnership
PU
05:24pS&P 500 erases big losses to end up; investors buy bargains, yields off lows
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15pSTATE OF ILLINOIS : 2019 butter cow unveiled
PU
05:09pUtilities Up as Treasury Yields Continue Their Fall -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:08pCommunications Services Flat Amid Mixed Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:07pTech up Amid Strong Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:04pConsumer Cos Up as Traders Hedge on Growth Views -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SoftBank says Vision Fund 2 could start investing soon, bags big gains on first
2Cobalt, Africa setbacks shrink Glencore's first-half profit
3BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Statement re Share Price Movement
4PALM OIL : China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas
5BAYER AG : Bayer, Lanxess Shares Jump on Joint-Venture Sale Announcement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group