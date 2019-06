"There are downside risks to the global economy as trade tensions escalate. Against this background, the G20 leaders agreed on the need for the group to drive global growth," the official told reporters after the G20 summit's session on the world economy and trade.

"There were discussions on how to address common challenges, among them the need to promote free trade" and World Trade Organisation (TWO) reform, he said.

