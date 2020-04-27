Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Many U.S. businesses unlikely to seek government aid: NABE survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 12:06am EDT
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Maine

A majority of U.S. companies expect to stay afloat for more than six months without government assistance, according to a survey on Monday, even though the novel coronavirus outbreak has severely disrupted economic activity and hit cash flow.

The National Association for Business Economics (NABE) business conditions survey also found that a third of firms expected to resume normal business operations within five to eight weeks. State and local governments have shut or limited operations of nonessential businesses, to control the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, grounding the country and throwing millions out of work.

The federal government is making loans available to mostly small businesses, through a nearly $3 trillion rescue package.

The survey of 107 NABE members ranging from single-person companies to large corporations with more than 1,000 employees was conducted from April 13 through April 16.

"Respondents report that last quarter was the worst since the global financial crisis for sales, profit margins, prices, and capital spending," said Megan Greene, chair of NABE business conditions survey and senior fellow at Harvard University's Kennedy School. "A third of respondents say their firms' operations have been severely impacted, including a few firms that have had a full suspension of operations."

Still, three-quarters of respondents expected their firms could survive for over six months without federal assistance. Some 46% of all respondents said they would not seek government assistance through the stimulus package, while 31% in the service sector said they would.

Companies in the goods producing and services industries led the 31% of all respondents who said they had furloughed workers. Just under two-thirds reported freezing hiring, spread across all sectors.

Respondents from the goods-producing sector were more optimistic about reopening businesses, with half suggesting that normal operations will resume in six weeks or less, compared to less than one-third of respondents from other sectors. Sixteen percent of respondents indicated normal operations would require longer than six months.

The coronavirus disruptions are expected to have resulted in the sharpest decline in gross domestic product in the first quarter since the Great Recession, according to a Reuters survey of economists, effectively ending the longest economic expansion in U.S. history. The Commerce Department will publish its snapshot of first-quarter GDP next Wednesday.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by David Gregorio)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:20aBank of Japan expands stimulus again as pandemic pain deepens
RE
01:04aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippines falls after economic contraction warning
RE
12:59aU.S. firm, FAW to build sports cars under Chairman Mao's favoured brand Hongqi
RE
12:28aAUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION : Maintaining profitability important in big banks' interest rate cut decisions
PU
12:07aYen steadies after BOJ; Aussie, kiwi gain on virus optimism
RE
12:06aMANY U.S. BUSINESSES UNLIKELY TO SEEK GOVERNMENT AID : NABE survey
RE
04/26DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Phl has 94-day rice surplus by end of 2020
PU
04/26Asia shares gain as BOJ eases further; U.S. crude slips
RE
04/26China's industrial firms' profits contract in March but at slower pace
RE
04/26APPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : CSIRO study finds hydraulic fracturing fears unfounded
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Investors bet on testing, treatments for restart of U.S. economy
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : announces above-market expectations for the first quarter 2020 and updates ..
3Airbus warns staff on jobs with its 'survival at stake'
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : tests screening new merchants for fraud via video calls in pandemic
5HUA MEDICINE (SHANGHAI) LTD. : HUA MEDICINE : Announces Positive Results of the Combination Study of Dorzaglia..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group