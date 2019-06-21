Log in
Maor raises close to 100M$ for its first fund MAOR 1

06/21/2019 | 04:01am EDT

Maor GP, a Luxembourg based co-investment fund dedicated to Israeli-related technology, is proud to announce the final closing of its first fund, Maor 1, at its target close to 100M$.

Maor 1 is the first Luxembourg-based Israeli tech fund created to facilitate access of European investors and in particular European Family offices to the Israeli Technology ecosystem and opportunities.

Rothschild & Co is a cornerstone investor in the fund comprising mainly European Family offices.

Maor is a Hebrew name and our free translation of it is Explorer.
Maor’s mission is to explore and invest in the leading technology ecosystem of Israel while bridging the gap between Europe and Israel.
With a very strong local team in Israel and a very strong corporate network in Europe, Maor can directly source the best Israeli startups and help them grow in Europe, find partners, clients or acquisition targets and eventually create value for our investors.

We, at Maor thank all our Limited Partners for their trust and support in this exciting venture.

For more information, please check our internet site www.maorinvestments.com or contact IR@maorinvestments.com.

MAOR GP
19, Rue de Bitbourg
L-1273 Luxembourg
Luxembourg


© Business Wire 2019
