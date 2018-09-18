MapR and Deloitte Announce Strategic Alliance to Modernize Analytics and Speed AI Success

MapR
Technologies, Inc., provider of the industry’s leading data platform
for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Analytics, today announced a formal
alliance with Deloitte
Consulting LLP centered around analytics and AI solutions. The joint
alliance is aimed at helping customers benefit from advances in AI,
reduce costs through modernizing their environments, and take advantage
of innovations in IoT,
Edge and Cloud.
Solution
areas of focus for the alliance include Big Data Modernization,
Cloud Analytics and IoT Distributed Analytics.
“We are happy to announce our alliance with MapR,” said Ashish Verma,
managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and data and analytics
modernization offering leader. “Together, we’re tackling the dynamic
nature of today’s data landscape to help empower clients with the tools
and capabilities that they need to stay competitive and responsive to
their customers.”
“We are very excited to announce our strategic alliance with
Deloitte,” said Geneva Lake, vice president alliances at MapR. “Offering
joint solutions with Deloitte that build on MapR’s foundational data
platform provides enterprises innovative analytic and AI solutions
across key industries and sectors.”
The MapR Data Platform is a software-defined storage and processing
layer that consists of a core set of data services that are designed to
ensure scalability and high performance for the enterprise. MapR
provides data protection, recovery, security and management services for
disparate data types on premise, across the cloud, and at the edge while
offering advanced analytics capabilities. The MapR Data Platform also
enables a diverse set of real-time processing of data so enterprises can
use analytics to help increase revenue, reduce costs, and mitigate risks.
“The need for a new approach has become apparent in the last several
years as analytics have rapidly evolved,” said Jack Norris, senior vice
president of data and applications at MapR. “The MapR Data Platform
addresses the limitations of other technologies by providing agility
without undue risk. The MapR platform enables the latest innovations in
analytics and AI, ML and Deep Learning providing a broad set of industry
standard and open source APIs to data. The platform protects the data
without risk of loss or security breach.”
About MapR
MapR
Technologies, provider of the industry’s leading data platform for
AI and Analytics, enables enterprises to inject analytics into their
business processes to increase revenue, reduce costs, and mitigate
risks. MapR addresses the data complexities of high-scale and mission
critical distributed processing from the cloud to the edge, IoT
analytics, and container persistence. Global 2000 enterprises trust the
MapR Data Platform to help them solve their most complex AI and
analytics challenges. Amazon, Cisco, Google, Microsoft, SAP and other
leading businesses are all part of the MapR ecosystem. For more
information, visit mapr.com.
About Deloitte
Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory
services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including more than
85 percent of the Fortune 500 and more than 6,000 private and middle
market companies. Our people work across more than 20 industry sectors
to make an impact that matters — delivering measurable and lasting
results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire
clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and
help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society.
Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services
network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to
them.
