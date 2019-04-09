Log in
MapR to Present on the Building Blocks to Leveraging AI at Scale at O'Reilly AI Conference

04/09/2019 | 08:01am EDT

Hosting Complimentary Book Signings of ‘AI and Analytics in Production’ at MapR Booth #408

MapR® Technologies, Inc., visionary creator of the next-generation data platform for AI and Analytics, today announced that Jack Norris, senior vice president, data and applications, will lead a session on Unlocking AI Value at Scale, at the O’Reilly Artificial Intelligence (AI) Conference, April 15-18 at New York Hilton Midtown.

The AI Conference is where cutting-edge science meets new business implementation. It's a deep dive into emerging AI techniques and technologies with a focus on how to use it in real-world implementations.

Details on the presentation:

When: Wednesday, April 17 at 4:55 PM

Where: New York Hilton Midtown -- Petit Trianon Room

What: Jack Norris, senior vice president, data and applications at MapR, will present, “Unlocking AI Value at Scale: 3 building blocks and 1 massive mistake to avoid.” When it comes to transforming businesses—engaging customers, improving products, optimizing services, and managing risk—the focus often moves to AI and analytics. Jack delves into the three building blocks and the one massive mistake to avoid for any organization looking to leverage AI.

MapR is also hosting complimentary book signings with Ted Dunning, PhD, board member of the Apache Software Foundation and chief technology officer at MapR and Ellen Friedman, PhD, principal technologist at MapR and Apache committer. Their latest book, AI and Analytics in Production, examines best practices for maximizing the value of data-driven applications in production. The book signings will take place at the MapR Booth #408, on April 17 during the afternoon break from 3:20-4:05 PM and during the morning break on April 18 from 10:35-11:05 AM.

Tweet this: .@MapR to Present on Unlocking AI Value at @TheAIConf #AI #machinelearning #data https://mapr.com/company/press-releases/mapr-to-present-on-the-building-blocks-to-leveraging-ai-at-oreilly-ai-conference/

About MapR Technologies

MapR Technologies is a visionary Silicon Valley software company and creator of the next-generation data platform for AI and analytics, with the scale and reliability required by enterprise-grade, mission-critical deployments. The MapR Data Platform delivers the power of dataware to accelerate data-driven innovation. Forward leaning companies such as Cisco, Philips, and Société Générale are able to create new data-driven solutions to outperform the competition. Learn more: mapr.com.

MapR is a registered trademark of MapR Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other names and brands may be the property of others.


© Business Wire 2019
