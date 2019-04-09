MapR to Present on the Building Blocks to Leveraging AI at Scale at O'Reilly AI Conference

MapR®
Technologies, Inc., visionary creator of the next-generation
data platform for AI and Analytics, today announced that Jack Norris,
senior vice president, data and applications, will lead a session on
Unlocking AI Value at Scale, at the O’Reilly Artificial Intelligence
(AI) Conference, April 15-18 at New York Hilton Midtown.
The AI Conference is where cutting-edge science meets new business
implementation. It's a deep dive into emerging AI techniques and
technologies with a focus on how to use it in real-world implementations.
Details on the presentation:
When: Wednesday, April 17 at 4:55 PM
Where: New York Hilton Midtown -- Petit Trianon Room
What: Jack Norris, senior vice president, data and applications
at MapR, will present, “Unlocking AI Value at Scale: 3 building blocks
and 1 massive mistake to avoid.” When it comes to transforming
businesses—engaging customers, improving products, optimizing services,
and managing risk—the focus often moves to AI and analytics. Jack delves
into the three building blocks and the one massive mistake to avoid for
any organization looking to leverage AI.
MapR is also hosting complimentary book signings with Ted Dunning, PhD,
board member of the Apache Software Foundation and chief technology
officer at MapR and Ellen Friedman, PhD, principal technologist at MapR
and Apache committer. Their latest book, AI and Analytics in
Production, examines best practices for maximizing the value of
data-driven applications in production. The book signings will take
place at the MapR Booth #408, on April 17 during the afternoon break
from 3:20-4:05 PM and during the morning break on April 18 from
10:35-11:05 AM.
Tweet this: .@MapR to Present on Unlocking AI Value at @TheAIConf #AI
#machinelearning #data https://mapr.com/company/press-releases/mapr-to-present-on-the-building-blocks-to-leveraging-ai-at-oreilly-ai-conference/
About MapR Technologies
MapR
Technologies is a visionary Silicon Valley software company and
creator of the next-generation data platform for AI and analytics, with
the scale and reliability required by enterprise-grade, mission-critical
deployments. The MapR Data Platform delivers the power of dataware to
accelerate data-driven innovation. Forward leaning companies such as
Cisco, Philips, and Société Générale are able to create new data-driven
solutions to outperform the competition. Learn more: mapr.com.
MapR is a registered trademark of MapR Technologies, Inc. in the United
States and other countries. Other names and brands may be the property
of others.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005185/en/