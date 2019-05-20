Mapbox and Spatial Networks Announce Partnership to Deliver More Powerful Geospatial Solutions

ST. PETERSBURG, FL & WASHINGTON DC - May 20, 2019 -, May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spatial Networks, the pioneering geospatial intelligence and technology company, and Mapbox, the leading live location platform for mapping, navigation, visualization and augmented reality, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at helping people leverage geospatial technology more effectively.





The partnership features product and service integrations aimed at empowering government and industry organizations to answer their most difficult questions with location-based data. Fulcrum, an iOS and Android application from Spatial Networks, is designed to create mobile forms and aid in fast, easy data collection in the field. With this partnership, Fulcrum now integrates with Mapbox Atlas, a live location platform that enables mapping, geocoding and routing that can be deployed on-premises or in a hybrid online/offline set-up.





This integration enables an end-to-end mapping solution for field users in a wide variety of scenarios, including humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and military planning. Following a hurricane, for example, an Atlas Field Kit with Fulcrum could be rapidly deployed to support search & rescue efforts. This enables first responders, aid organizations, and insurance adjusters to collect accurate data and begin mapping the road to recovery quickly and without complexity.





“The combination of these two best-of-breed platforms enables a transparent, contextual interaction with the world around us,” said Brian Monheiser, Chief Revenue Officer at Spatial Networks. “We need to make the tools that we use to interact with the world invisible, so customers can focus on the tasks that are at the heart of their work. I’m excited by the potential of this combination for both the private and the public sector in advancing a better, more relevant, connected world.”





“Our two organizations have a rich history of supporting customers solving tough problems,'' said Anthony Calamito, Director of Government Programs for Mapbox. “Combining Fulcrum with Mapbox Atlas will enable enhanced, real-time collection and collaboration capabilities in the field, creating an unparalleled offering. Beyond just a technology partnership, we share similar corporate values in a desire to support the mission.”





This new partnership will put the most powerful geospatial technology available in the hands of government and commercial customers, giving them the advantage that only accurate, timely live location data can provide.











About Spatial Networks: Founded in 2000, Spatial Networks enables organizations to identify opportunities, reduce uncertainty, and mitigate risk by leveraging geography and geographical information systems, including the mobile data collection platform Fulcrum. Spatial Networks is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL, but employs remote staff across the United States and utilizes a vast global network of geospatial professionals to obtain the most accurate, timely, and relevant data for its clients. Learn more at spatialnetworks.com and follow us on Twitter @spatialnetworks.





About Mapbox: Mapbox is the live location platform for over 1.6 million developers. Mapbox provides a global map, real-time traffic, location search and navigation via our APIs and SDKs. Our services power industry leaders, including Bosch, CNN, Facebook, General Electric, IBM, Instacart, Lonely Planet, Porsche, Snapchat, Tableau, Tinder, and The Weather Channel. Mapbox is the foundation for other platforms, letting enterprises analyze their data, drone companies publish flyovers, friends find each other, real estate sites visualize properties, satellite companies process cloud-free imagery, and insurance companies track assets. Founded in 2010, Mapbox offices in San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Berlin, Helsinki, Minsk and Shanghai. Learn more at Mapbox.com and follow our blog. Or follow us on Twitter @mapbox.





