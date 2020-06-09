Mapcom Systems Joins VertiGIS

VertiGIS, a leading geographic information systems (GIS) solution provider and software developer, announced today the completed acquisition of Mapcom Systems LLC, an established telecommunications software and services provider based in Richmond, Virginia, USA.

VertiGIS is backed by global, technology-based investment firm Battery Ventures, who began acquiring GIS and location technology-focused companies under the brand in 2017.

Best known for the M4® Solutions software suite, Mapcom helps communications providers manage their plant, people, and processes in a powerful visual interface. Their software’s best-of-breed approach lets users integrate and leverage data from their existing billing, accounting, GPS tracking, element management and network monitoring applications at every stage of the network life cycle.

Mapcom’s CEO & President Collin Granger explains: “We are very excited to join VertiGIS in a shared mission of helping communication service providers improve their operations by pairing efficient processes with robust geospatial information technologies. We are confident that this new partnership will be positive for our clients and employees, and it will ensure Mapcom’s and VertiGIS’s continued growth and success.”

Mapcom joins VertiGIS’s North American business unit alongside Geocortex®, whose technology helps the developers of web mapping applications with innovative workflow, security, monitoring, visualization, reporting and printing tools. Mapcom will also be further supported by VertiGIS’s EMEA businesses, most notably VertiGIS GmbH in Austria, who produce ConnectMaster™ software solutions that help companies cost-effectively design, document and manage their telecommunications networks’ inventory and support operations.

“Mapcom’s customer-centric approach to digitalizing processes and solving challenges with location technology matches well with ours,” adds Richard Wiegmann, President & CEO of VertiGIS. “We’re excited to have Mapcom join VertiGIS and are looking forward to helping bring their expertise to new markets around the world.”

Mapcom’s M4 Solutions® joins VertiGIS product brands UT for ArcGIS®, 3A for ArcGIS®, Geocortex®, GEONIS, ConnectMaster™, GeoOffice, WebOffice and ProOffice to serve more than 12,150 customers worldwide.

About VertiGIS:

VertiGIS is a leading geographic information systems (GIS) solution provider and software developer. Its focus is the development of software solutions and services that help utilities, land management, public sector, energy, telecommunications, and industry customers build bridges between their business processes and location technology. The VertiGIS product portfolio is used by thousands of customers and millions of end-users around the world, and is designed to enhance the capabilities of leading mapping software, most notably Esri’s ArcGIS®. Major product brands include UT for ArcGIS®, the 3A product line, Geocortex®, GEONIS, ConnectMaster™, M4® Solutions, GeoOffice, WebOffice and ProOffice. Further information can be found at www.vertigis.com

About Battery Ventures:

Battery strives to invest in cutting-edge, category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, Web infrastructure, consumer Internet, mobile and industrial technologies. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at stages ranging from seed to private equity and invests globally from offices in Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, London, Israel and New York. Follow the firm on Twitter @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery's portfolio companies here.

About Mapcom Systems:

Mapcom Systems is the developer of the M4® Solutions Suite and Pinpoint811™, applications empowering communication service providers to combine data, automation, and fiber management tools to create a complete view of their network that fosters efficiency and growth. Mapcom Systems partners with communication providers around the world, but primarily those in rural America. Learn more at www.mapcom.com.

