Maple Ridge Community Management Hosts Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Bolton, ON, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Ridge Community Management (MRCM), an Associa company, recently hosted its annual charity golf tournament to help raise money for Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.



The event hosted more than 220 golfers, vendors, sponsors, and guests who participated in an 18-hole game with a shotgun start and included fun, food, a prize raffle, a closest-to-the-hole contest, and a competition for the longest drive. The tournament concluded with an awards presentation and networking opportunity.



“Maple Ridge Community Management would like to graciously thank our sponsors, local businesses, vendors, volunteers, and golfers,” stated Craig McMillan, RCM®, ACCI®, CMCA®, CAPM®, MRCM president. “This year, we proudly raised almost $69,000 for Associa Cares, which we could not have accomplished without the dedication of our team and community. We look forward to continuing to host this event and support Associa Cares in the future."



Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.com/.



Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



