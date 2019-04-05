Log in
News : Companies
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mapletree Commercial Trust : Change in Interest of Substantial Unitholder

04/05/2019 | 06:07am EDT

sEcuRrTrES AND FUTURES ACT (CAP. 289)

sEcuRrTrEs AND FUTURES (DISCLOSURE OF INTERESTS)

REGULATIONS 2012

FORM

3

NOTTFTCATTON FORM FOR SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER(Sy

(Electronic Format)

UNTTHOLDER(S) rN RESPECT OF INTERESTS lN SECURITIES

Explanatory Notes

1.

2.

Please read the explanatory notes carefully before completing the notification form

This form is for a Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholde(s) to give notice under section 135, 136, 137, 137J (as applicable to sections 135, 136 and 137)or 137U (as applicable to sections 135, '136and 137) of the Securities and Futures Act (the'SFA").

3. This electronic Form 3 and a separate Form C, containing the particulars and contact details of the Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholde(s), must be completed by the Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) or a person duly authorised by the Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholde(s) to do so. The person so authorised should maintain records of information furnished to him by the Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholde(s).

4. This form and Form C, are to be completed electronically and sent to the Listed lssuer via an electronic medium such as an e-mail attachment. The Listed lssuer will attach both forms to the prescribed SGXNet announcement template for dissemination as required under section 137G(1), 137R(1) or 1372C(1) of the SFA, as the case may be. While Form C will be attached to the announcement template, it will not be disseminated to the public and is made available only to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (the

"Authority").

5. Where a transaction results in similar notifiable obligations on the part of more than one Substantial

Shareholder/Unitholder, all of these Substantial Shareholders/Unitholders may give notice using the same notification form.

6. A single form may be used by a Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder for more than one transaction resulting in notifiable obligations which occur within the same notifiable period (i.e. within two business days of becoming aware of the earliest transaction). There must be no netting-offof two or more notifiable

transactions even if they occur within the same day.

7. All applicable parts of the notification form must be completed. lf there is insufficient space for your answers, please include attachment(s) by clicking the paper clip icon on the bottom left-hand corner or in item 11 of Part ll or item l0 of Part lll. The totalfile size for all attachment(s) should not exceed 1MB.

8. Except for item 5 of Part ll and item I of Part lV, please select only one option from the relevant check

boxes.

9. Please note that submission of any false or misleading information is an offence under Part Vll of the SFA.

10.ln this form, the term "Listed lssuer" refers to -

(a)a company incorporated in Singapore any or all of the shares in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange;

(b)a corporation (not being a company incorporated in Singapore, or a collective investment scheme constituted as a corporation) any or all of the shares in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange,such listing being a primary listing;

(c) a registered business trust (as defined in the Business Trusts Act (Cap. 314)) any or all of the units in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange;

(d) a recognised business trust any or all of the units in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange, such listing being a primary listing; or

(e) a collective investment scheme that is a trust, that invests primarily in real estate and real estate- related assets specified by the Authority in the Code on Collective lnvestment Schemes, and any or all the units in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange, such listing being a primary listing ("Real Estate lnvestment Trust").

11.For further instructions and guidance on how to complete this notification form, please refer to section 7 of

the User Guide on Electronic Notification Forms which can be accessed at the Authority'slnternet website at http://www.mas.gov.sg (under "Regulations and Financial Stability", "Regulations, Guidance and Licensing", "Securities, Futures and Fund Management", "Forms", "Disclosure of lnterests").

Part | - General

1. Name of Listed lssuer:

Mapletree Commercial Trust

2Type of Listed lssuer:

!Company/Corporation

I Registered/Recognised Business Trust

I Real Estate lnvestment Trust

Name of Trustee-ManageriResponsible Person:

Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd

3.ls more than one Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder giving notice in this form?

ENo (Please proceed to complete Part ll)

I Yes (Please proceed to complete Parts lll & IV)

4.Date of notification to Listed lssuer:

05-Apr-2019

FORM 3/[ Version 2.0 ]/Effective Dale 121 March 2014 l

Page 3 of 7

Part ll - Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder and Transaction(s) Details

[To be used for single Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder to give notice]

1Name of Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder:

Schroders plc

2ls Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder a fund manager or a person whose interest in the securities of the Listed lssuer are held solely through fund manage(s)?

I Yes

nNo

Transaction A O

1. Notification in respect of:

!

f, f

Becoming a Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder

Change in the percentage level of interest while still remaining a Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder

Ceasing to be a Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder

2^ Date of acquisition of or change in interest:

03-Apr-2019

3Date on which Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder became aware of the acquisition of, or the change in, interest 0 (if different from item 2 above, please specify the date):

04-Apr-2019

4.Explanation (if the date of becoming aware is different from the date of acquisition of, or the change in, interest)'.

monitoring of the Group'sholdings is on a T+1 basis.

5Type of securities which are the subject of the transaction (more than one option may be chosen):

f,

I

!

I

Voting shares/units

Rights/OptionsAffarrants over voting shares/units

Convertible debentures over voting shares/units (conversion price known)

Others (please specify):

6Number of shares, units, rights, options, warrants and/or principal amount of convertible debentures acquired or disposed of by Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder:

92,000

FORM 3/[ Version 2.0 ]/Effective Daie [ 21 March 2014 ]

Page 4 of 7

7Amount of consideration paid or received by Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder (excluding brokerage and stamp duties):

73,880

L Circumstance giving rise to the interest or change in interest:

Acquisition of:

I Securities via market transaction

!Securities via off-market transaction (e.9. married deals)

!Securities via physical settlement of derivatives or other securities

!Securities pursuant to rights issue

f Securities via a placement

!Securities following conversion/exercise of rights, options, warrants or other convertibles

Disposal of:

I Securities via market transaction

f, Securities via off-market transaction (e.9. married deals)

Other circumstances:

I Acceptance of take-overoffer for the Listed lssuer

,-- Corporate action by the Listed lssuer which Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder did not

!participate in (p/ease specify):

f Others (p/ease specify):

FORM 3/t Version 2.0 l/Effective Date [ 21 March 2014 ]

Page 5 of 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mapletree Commercial Trust published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 10:06:09 UTC
