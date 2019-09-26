Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mapletree Commercial Trust : Circular - Proposed Acquisition of Mapletree Business City Phase 2

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 07:43pm EDT

MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 25 August 2005 (as amended))

CIRCULAR DATED 27 SEPTEMBER 2019

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES

YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") takes no responsibility for the accuracy of any statements or opinions made, or reports contained, in this Circular. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other professional adviser immediately.

Approval in-principle has been obtained from the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the new units in Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT", and the units in MCT, "Units") to be issued for the purpose of the Equity Fund Raising (as defined herein) (the "New Units") on the Main Board of the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST's approval in-principle is not an indication of the merits of the Acquisition, the Equity Fund Raising, the New Units, the Whitewash Resolution, the Manager (each as defined herein), MCT and/or its subsidiaries.

If you have sold or transferred all your Units, you should immediately forward this Circular, together with the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting and the accompanying Proxy Form in this Circular, to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for onward transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

This Circular does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any proposed issue of New Units described in this Circular will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and any such New Units may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or transactions not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable state securities laws. The Manager does not intend to conduct a public offering of any securities of MCT in the United States.

This overview section is qualified in its entirety by, and should be read in conjunction with, the full text of this Circular. Meanings of defined terms may be found in the Glossary of this Circular.

CIRCULAR TO UNITHOLDERS IN RELATION TO:

  1. THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF THE PROPERTY (COMPRISING MAPLETREE BUSINESS CITY (PHASE 2) AND THE COMMON PREMISES) THROUGH THE ACQUISITION OF THE SHARES OF MAPLETREE BUSINESS CITY PTE. LTD., AS AN INTERESTED PERSON TRANSACTION;
  2. THE PROPOSED ISSUE OF UP TO 500.0 MILLION NEW UNITS UNDER THE EQUITY FUND RAISING; AND
  3. THE PROPOSED WHITEWASH RESOLUTION FOR THE RIGHT OF INDEPENDENT UNITHOLDERS TO RECEIVE A MANDATORY OFFER FROM THE CONCERT PARTY GROUP FOR ALL THE REMAINING UNITS NOT ALREADY OWNED OR CONTROLLED BY THE CONCERT PARTY GROUP.

IMPORTANT DATES AND TIMES FOR UNITHOLDERS

Last date and time for

lodgement of proxy

12

October 2019 (Saturday) at 3.30 p.m.

forms

Date and time of

Extraordinary General

15

October 2019 (Tuesday) at 3.30 p.m.

Meeting

Place of Extraordinary

20

Pasir Panjang Road,

Mapletree Business City, Town Hall -

General Meeting

Auditorium, Singapore 117439

Managed by

Joint Global Co-ordinators and Bookrunners

Independent Financial Adviser to the

in relation to the Equity Fund Raising

Independent Directors, the Audit and

Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

(in alphabetical order)

Risk Committee and the Trustee

Acquisition of Mapletree Business City (Phase 2)

and the Common Premises

Property Overview

The Property

Mapletree Business City (Phase 2) located at 40, 50, 60, 70, 80 Pasir Panjang Road including

the common property (carpark, landscape areas, driveways and walkways)

Common Premises comprising the common carpark, multi-purpose hall, retail area and

common property (including the landscape areas, driveways and walkways) located at

10, 20, 30 Pasir Panjang Road

Year of Completion

2016 (the Common Premises were completed in 2010)

Agreed Property Value

S$1,550 million

Valuation

Savills: S$1,552 million

CBRE: S$1,560 million

- Business Park: S$1,520 million

- Business Park: S$1,530 million

- Retail: S$32 million

- Retail: S$30 million

Land Tenure

99 years leasehold commencing 1 October 1997

Net Lettable Area ("NLA")

1,184,704 sq ft

- Business Park: 1,167,106 sq ft

- Retail: 17,598 sq ft

Average Passing Rent

S$6.15 psf per month(1)

Committed Occupancy

99.4%(1)

Weighted Average Lease

2.9 years(2)

Expiry ("WALE")

Mapletree Business City Development and PSA Building in the Alexandra Precinct

  1. As at 31 August 2019.
  2. By Gross Rental Income as at 31 August 2019.

Rationale for and Key Benefits of the Acquisition

1 Owning the Workplace of the Future

Campus Styled Workplace

  • Graderents A building specifications at attractive
  • Vast green communal landscape Comprehensive suite of sports, recreational
  • facilities and lifestyle amenities favoured by the modern workforce
    Large floor plates enabling flexible office
  • layouts which foster collaboration amongst employees
    Proximity to major public green spaces adds
  • to its campus-style appeal

Vast green communal landscape and

Extensive sports and

proximity to green spaces

recreational facilities

Variety of on-site

Highly flexible and expansive

lifestyle amenities

column-free floor plates

Beneficiary of Decentralisation and Flight to Quality

Rents

Proportion of the Property's Business Park Tenants

(S$ psf pm)

(%)

$12.00

$11.40

Almost half the

rent of CBD

$11.30

Flight to Quality:

17.7%

29.4% of the

Property's business

$10.00

29.4%

park tenants have

relocated to the

$8.95

Peak to

Trough to

Property in pursuit of

higher quality space

Current:

Trough:

26.3%

$8.00

-21.5%

Decentralisation:

Rental

Rental

Rental

52.9% of the

Gap:

Gap:

Gap:

Property's business

$5.90 psf

$3.45 psf

$5.50 psf

52.9%

park tenants have

$6.00

relocated from CBD

$5.50

$5.50

$5.80

$4.00

Relocation from lower specification buildings

Relocation from CBD

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Others(1)

Business Park (City Fringe)

Grade A Office CBD

Source: Independent Market Research Report

Award-WinningEco-Friendly Features Translating to Operational Efficiency and Cost Savings

Solar panels

District cooling

Awards Achieved

as a source of

systems with

BCA Universal Design Mark (Platinum) Award

renewable energy

high energy

2018

BCA Green Mark Platinum Award

efficiency

LEED Gold Certification

Award of Excellence for the International

Rain water

High-performance

2017

Federation of Landscape Architects Asia-Pacific

harvesting systems

facade glazing

Landscape Architecture Awards - Parks and Open

integrated with

systems to reduce

Space Category

an automatic rain

cooling costs

LEAF-certified Development by National Parks

sensor control

2015

Board, Singapore

  1. Others include one tenant consolidating its operations from CBD and business park areas, and two tenants expanding their operations. Excludes the foodcourt tenant.

2 Asset Class Provides Steady Rental Growth at Low Volatility

City fringe business parks enjoy a significant rental premium due to their proximity to CBD and better building specifications

City fringe business parks supported by strong demand and tight vacancies

Rents

(S$ psf pm)

$6.50

$5.70

$5.80

$5.80

$5.50

$5.50

$5.50

$5.40

$5.50

$5.50

$5.50

$5.60

$5.50

$4.50

$3.80

$3.65

$3.65

$3.65

$3.70

$3.70

$3.70

$3.70

$3.75

$3.80

$3.80

$3.50

$2.50

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Business Park (City Fringe)

Business Park (Rest of the Island)

Source: Independent Market Research Report

Vacancy Rates

(%)

17.2%

6.4%

0.6%

The Property(1)

Business Park(2)

Business Park(2)

(City Fringe)

(Rest of the Island)

Source: Independent Market Research Report

3 Stable Cashflows with Embedded Rental Growth from High Quality Tenants

Technology Sector Contributes 78.8% of Gross Rental Income of the Property

Tenants' Trade Sector for the Property(5)

(% of Gross Rental Income)

2.7%

1.5%

Technology/

2.7%

IT Services &

3.1%

Consultancy

Pharmaceutical

4.7%

Banking &

6.5% Financial

Services

F&B

Shipping

Transport

78.8%Energy

Others

99.4%(3) Committed Occupancy and ~ 97% of Leases(4) embedded with ~ 2.3% Average Annual Rental Step-Ups

Lease Expiry Profile of the Property(5)

(% of Gross Rental Income)

Property WALE of

49.5%

approximately

2.9 years(5)

28.8%

14.8%

6.4%

0.5%

FY19/20

FY20/21

FY21/22

FY22/23

FY23/24 &

Beyond

Home to Google's Asia Pacific Headquarters

Google's Increasing Leased Area

('000 sq ft)

680

340

270

120

2015

2016

2019

2020F

Asia Square

MBC II

Alexandra Technopark

Source: Independent Market Research Report

  1. Vacancy rates for the Property as at 31 August 2019.
  2. Vacancy rates for Business Park (City Fringe) and Business Park (Rest of the Island) as at Q2 2019.
  3. As at 31 August 2019.
  4. By NLA.
  5. Based on Gross Rental Income as at 31 August 2019.

4 Further Enhances MCT's Portfolio

Solidifies MCT's Leadership in the Greater Southern Waterfront

Kent Ridge Park

Hortpark

MBC I

MBC II

Chinatown

PSA

Mount

BUILDING

Faber

Telok

Outram

Ayer

Park

Tanjong

abrador

TY

Pagar

rk

MAPLETREE

HarbourFront

Telok

ANSON

Labrador

Blangah

Nature

HarbourFront

Reserve

Precinct

Brani

ResortsIsland

World

Sentosa

Best-in-Class Assets Constitute 79% of MCT's Enlarged Portfolio(1)

MBC I

MBC II

VivoCity

Completes MCT's Control Over the Entire Alexandra Precinct

  • Greater economies of scale and operational efficiency
  • More flexibility to meet tenant space requirements
  • Better optimisation of retail and lifestyle offerings

Downtown Central

Business

Marina District

Bay

MRT Station

Sentosa Express Line

Nature Park

MCT Properties

Major Expressways

Increases MCT's Size, Free Float and Liquidity

MCT's Portfolio Valuation by Asset Class

Market Capitalisation and Free Float

(S$ billion)

(S$ million)

Existing Portfolio(2)

Enlarged Portfolio(1)

6,965

(4)

6,081(3)

20.6%

27.3%

4,574

33.1%

34.4%

3,998

S$7.4bn

S$8.9bn

2,083

2,391

(34.3%)

(34.3%)

46.3%

38.2%

As at Latest

Immediately following the

Practicable Date

Equity Fund Raising

Business Park

Retail

Office

Free Float

Sponsor's Stake

  1. Based on the valuation of the Existing Portfolio as at 31 August 2019 and the Agreed Property Value of the Property of S$1,550.0 million.
  2. Based on the valuation of the Existing Portfolio as at 31 August 2019.
  3. Based on 2,895.6 million Units in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date and the illustrative issue price of S$2.10 per Unit.
  4. Based on 2,895.6 million Units in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date and (a) approximately 417.1 million New Units issued at an Illustrative Issue Price of S$2.10 per New Unit, and (b) approximately 3.7 million of the Acquisition Fee Units issued at an illustrative issue price of S$2.10 per Acquisition Fee Unit. Assuming, for illustrative purposes, the Sponsor's ownership percentage in MCT of 34.3% remained constant before and after the Acquisition.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mapletree Commercial Trust published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 23:42:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:23pBARRAMUNDI : BRM â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 26 September 2019
PU
08:18pSARACEN MINERAL : Sinclair Acquisition
PU
08:18pCAPITAL BANCORP : Named in Sandler O'Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2019
PU
08:18pMESOBLAST : Newsletter - Chronic Low Back Pain
PU
08:18pLI & FUNG : Voluntary announcement - drawdown under the medium term note and perpetual securities programme
PU
08:18pHARVEY NORMAN : Appendix 4G
PU
08:16pMichigan's Commercial Cannabis Conference & Expo 2019 is back October 11-12
BU
08:13pSYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : Appendix 3Z
PU
08:13pSYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : Appendix 3X
PU
08:13pSYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : Changes to the Board of Directors of SAT1
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. : CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.26.19 - TL..
2NATURAL GAS : Erdogan says Turkey will continue oil, natural gas trade with Iran - NTV
3DUPONT DE NEMOURS : Current report filing
4DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRIT INC : DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRIT : & Spirits Announces Voting Results from ..
5IDEX CORPORATION : IDEX CORPORATION : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group