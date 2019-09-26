|
Mapletree Commercial Trust : Circular - Proposed Acquisition of Mapletree Business City Phase 2
09/26/2019 | 07:43pm EDT
MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 25 August 2005 (as amended))
CIRCULAR DATED 27 SEPTEMBER 2019
THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES
YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.
Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") takes no responsibility for the accuracy of any statements or opinions made, or reports contained, in this Circular. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other professional adviser immediately.
Approval in-principle has been obtained from the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the new units in Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT", and the units in MCT, "Units") to be issued for the purpose of the Equity Fund Raising (as defined herein) (the "New Units") on the Main Board of the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST's approval in-principle is not an indication of the merits of the Acquisition, the Equity Fund Raising, the New Units, the Whitewash Resolution, the Manager (each as defined herein), MCT and/or its subsidiaries.
If you have sold or transferred all your Units, you should immediately forward this Circular, together with the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting and the accompanying Proxy Form in this Circular, to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for onward transmission to the purchaser or transferee.
This Circular does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any proposed issue of New Units described in this Circular will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and any such New Units may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or transactions not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable state securities laws. The Manager does not intend to conduct a public offering of any securities of MCT in the United States.
This overview section is qualified in its entirety by, and should be read in conjunction with, the full text of this Circular. Meanings of defined terms may be found in the Glossary of this Circular.
CIRCULAR TO UNITHOLDERS IN RELATION TO:
-
THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF THE PROPERTY (COMPRISING MAPLETREE BUSINESS CITY (PHASE 2) AND THE COMMON PREMISES) THROUGH THE ACQUISITION OF THE SHARES OF MAPLETREE BUSINESS CITY PTE. LTD., AS AN INTERESTED PERSON TRANSACTION;
-
THE PROPOSED ISSUE OF UP TO 500.0 MILLION NEW UNITS UNDER THE EQUITY FUND RAISING; AND
-
THE PROPOSED WHITEWASH RESOLUTION FOR THE RIGHT OF INDEPENDENT UNITHOLDERS TO RECEIVE A MANDATORY OFFER FROM THE CONCERT PARTY GROUP FOR ALL THE REMAINING UNITS NOT ALREADY OWNED OR CONTROLLED BY THE CONCERT PARTY GROUP.
IMPORTANT DATES AND TIMES FOR UNITHOLDERS
|
Last date and time for
|
|
|
lodgement of proxy
|
12
|
October 2019 (Saturday) at 3.30 p.m.
|
forms
|
|
|
Date and time of
|
|
|
Extraordinary General
|
15
|
October 2019 (Tuesday) at 3.30 p.m.
|
Meeting
|
|
|
Place of Extraordinary
|
20
|
Pasir Panjang Road,
|
Mapletree Business City, Town Hall -
|
General Meeting
|
Auditorium, Singapore 117439
|
|
|
|
|
Managed by
|
Joint Global Co-ordinators and Bookrunners
|
Independent Financial Adviser to the
|
in relation to the Equity Fund Raising
|
Independent Directors, the Audit and
|
|
Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.
|
(in alphabetical order)
|
Risk Committee and the Trustee
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of Mapletree Business City (Phase 2)
|
|
and the Common Premises
|
|
|
|
|
Property Overview
|
|
The Property
|
Mapletree Business City (Phase 2) located at 40, 50, 60, 70, 80 Pasir Panjang Road including
|
|
the common property (carpark, landscape areas, driveways and walkways)
|
|
Common Premises comprising the common carpark, multi-purpose hall, retail area and
|
|
common property (including the landscape areas, driveways and walkways) located at
|
|
10, 20, 30 Pasir Panjang Road
|
|
Year of Completion
|
2016 (the Common Premises were completed in 2010)
|
Agreed Property Value
|
S$1,550 million
|
|
Valuation
|
Savills: S$1,552 million
|
CBRE: S$1,560 million
|
|
- Business Park: S$1,520 million
|
- Business Park: S$1,530 million
|
|
- Retail: S$32 million
|
- Retail: S$30 million
|
Land Tenure
|
99 years leasehold commencing 1 October 1997
|
Net Lettable Area ("NLA")
|
1,184,704 sq ft
|
|
|
- Business Park: 1,167,106 sq ft
|
|
|
- Retail: 17,598 sq ft
|
|
Average Passing Rent
|
S$6.15 psf per month(1)
|
|
Committed Occupancy
|
99.4%(1)
|
|
Weighted Average Lease
|
2.9 years(2)
|
|
Expiry ("WALE")
|
|
Mapletree Business City Development and PSA Building in the Alexandra Precinct
-
As at 31 August 2019.
-
By Gross Rental Income as at 31 August 2019.
Rationale for and Key Benefits of the Acquisition
1 Owning the Workplace of the Future
Campus Styled Workplace
-
Graderents A building specifications at attractive
-
Vast green communal landscape Comprehensive suite of sports, recreational
-
facilities and lifestyle amenities favoured by the modern workforce
Large floor plates enabling flexible office
-
layouts which foster collaboration amongst employees
Proximity to major public green spaces adds
-
to its campus-style appeal
|
Vast green communal landscape and
|
|
Extensive sports and
|
proximity to green spaces
|
|
recreational facilities
|
|
|
|
Variety of on-site
|
|
Highly flexible and expansive
|
lifestyle amenities
|
|
column-free floor plates
|
|
|
Beneficiary of Decentralisation and Flight to Quality
|
Rents
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proportion of the Property's Business Park Tenants
|
(S$ psf pm)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
$12.00
|
$11.40
|
Almost half the
|
|
|
|
|
rent of CBD
|
$11.30
|
|
Flight to Quality:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17.7%
|
29.4% of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property's business
|
$10.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
29.4%
|
park tenants have
|
|
|
|
|
|
relocated to the
|
|
|
$8.95
|
|
|
|
|
Peak to
|
Trough to
|
|
|
Property in pursuit of
|
|
|
|
|
higher quality space
|
|
|
Current:
|
|
|
|
Trough:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26.3%
|
|
|
|
$8.00
|
-21.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decentralisation:
|
Rental
|
Rental
|
Rental
|
|
|
|
|
52.9% of the
|
Gap:
|
|
Gap:
|
Gap:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property's business
|
$5.90 psf
|
$3.45 psf
|
$5.50 psf
|
|
|
|
52.9%
|
park tenants have
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$6.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
relocated from CBD
|
|
$5.50
|
|
$5.50
|
$5.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$4.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relocation from lower specification buildings
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relocation from CBD
|
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
Others(1)
|
Business Park (City Fringe)
|
|
Grade A Office CBD
|
Source: Independent Market Research Report
Award-WinningEco-Friendly Features Translating to Operational Efficiency and Cost Savings
|
Solar panels
|
District cooling
|
|
Awards Achieved
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
as a source of
|
systems with
|
|
|
|
BCA Universal Design Mark (Platinum) Award
|
|
|
|
renewable energy
|
high energy
|
|
2018
|
|
BCA Green Mark Platinum Award
|
|
efficiency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEED Gold Certification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Award of Excellence for the International
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rain water
|
High-performance
|
|
2017
|
|
Federation of Landscape Architects Asia-Pacific
|
harvesting systems
|
facade glazing
|
|
|
Landscape Architecture Awards - Parks and Open
|
|
|
|
integrated with
|
systems to reduce
|
|
|
|
Space Category
|
an automatic rain
|
cooling costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEAF-certified Development by National Parks
|
sensor control
|
|
|
2015
|
|
|
|
|
|
Board, Singapore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Others include one tenant consolidating its operations from CBD and business park areas, and two tenants expanding their operations. Excludes the foodcourt tenant.
2 Asset Class Provides Steady Rental Growth at Low Volatility
City fringe business parks enjoy a significant rental premium due to their proximity to CBD and better building specifications
City fringe business parks supported by strong demand and tight vacancies
Rents
(S$ psf pm)
|
$6.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$5.70
|
$5.80
|
$5.80
|
|
$5.50
|
$5.50
|
$5.50
|
$5.40
|
$5.50
|
$5.50
|
$5.50
|
$5.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
$5.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$4.50
|
$3.80
|
$3.65
|
$3.65
|
$3.65
|
$3.70
|
$3.70
|
$3.70
|
$3.70
|
$3.75
|
$3.80
|
$3.80
|
|
$3.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$2.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
Business Park (City Fringe)
|
|
Business Park (Rest of the Island)
|
|
Source: Independent Market Research Report
Vacancy Rates
|
The Property(1)
|
Business Park(2)
|
Business Park(2)
|
|
(City Fringe)
|
(Rest of the Island)
Source: Independent Market Research Report
3 Stable Cashflows with Embedded Rental Growth from High Quality Tenants
Technology Sector Contributes 78.8% of Gross Rental Income of the Property
Tenants' Trade Sector for the Property(5)
(% of Gross Rental Income)
|
2.7%
|
1.5%
|
|
|
|
|
Technology/
|
2.7%
|
|
|
IT Services &
|
|
|
3.1%
|
|
|
Consultancy
|
|
|
Pharmaceutical
4.7%
Banking &
6.5% Financial
Services
F&B
Shipping
Transport
78.8%Energy
Others
99.4%(3) Committed Occupancy and ~ 97% of Leases(4) embedded with ~ 2.3% Average Annual Rental Step-Ups
Lease Expiry Profile of the Property(5)
(% of Gross Rental Income)
|
Property WALE of
|
49.5%
|
|
|
approximately
|
|
|
|
2.9 years(5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28.8%
|
|
|
|
14.8%
|
|
|
6.4%
|
|
|
|
0.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY19/20
|
FY20/21
|
FY21/22
|
FY22/23
|
FY23/24 &
|
|
|
|
|
Beyond
Home to Google's Asia Pacific Headquarters
Google's Increasing Leased Area
('000 sq ft)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
680
|
340
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
270
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2020F
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia Square
|
|
MBC II
|
|
Alexandra Technopark
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Independent Market Research Report
-
Vacancy rates for the Property as at 31 August 2019.
-
Vacancy rates for Business Park (City Fringe) and Business Park (Rest of the Island) as at Q2 2019.
-
As at 31 August 2019.
-
By NLA.
-
Based on Gross Rental Income as at 31 August 2019.
4 Further Enhances MCT's Portfolio
Solidifies MCT's Leadership in the Greater Southern Waterfront
Kent Ridge Park
|
Hortpark
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MBC I
|
|
|
MBC II
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chinatown
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PSA
|
|
|
Mount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BUILDING
|
|
|
Faber
|
|
|
|
|
|
Telok
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outram
|
|
Ayer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Park
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tanjong
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
abrador
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TY
|
|
|
|
Pagar
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rk
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAPLETREE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HarbourFront
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Telok
|
|
|
|
ANSON
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Labrador
|
Blangah
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature
|
|
HarbourFront
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserve
|
|
Precinct
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brani
ResortsIsland
World
Sentosa
Best-in-Class Assets Constitute 79% of MCT's Enlarged Portfolio(1)
Completes MCT's Control Over the Entire Alexandra Precinct
-
Greater economies of scale and operational efficiency
-
More flexibility to meet tenant space requirements
-
Better optimisation of retail and lifestyle offerings
Downtown Central
Business
Marina District
Bay
MRT Station
Sentosa Express Line
Nature Park
MCT Properties
Major Expressways
Increases MCT's Size, Free Float and Liquidity
|
MCT's Portfolio Valuation by Asset Class
|
Market Capitalisation and Free Float
|
(S$ billion)
|
(S$ million)
|
Existing Portfolio(2)
|
|
|
|
Enlarged Portfolio(1)
|
|
|
6,965
|
(4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,081(3)
|
|
|
|
20.6%
|
|
|
27.3%
|
|
|
|
4,574
|
33.1%
|
|
|
34.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,998
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S$7.4bn
|
|
|
|
|
S$8.9bn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,083
|
2,391
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(34.3%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(34.3%)
|
46.3%
|
|
|
38.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As at Latest
|
Immediately following the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Practicable Date
|
|
Equity Fund Raising
|
|
|
Business Park
|
|
Retail
|
|
|
Office
|
|
Free Float
|
|
Sponsor's Stake
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Based on the valuation of the Existing Portfolio as at 31 August 2019 and the Agreed Property Value of the Property of S$1,550.0 million.
-
Based on the valuation of the Existing Portfolio as at 31 August 2019.
-
Based on 2,895.6 million Units in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date and the illustrative issue price of S$2.10 per Unit.
-
Based on 2,895.6 million Units in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date and (a) approximately 417.1 million New Units issued at an Illustrative Issue Price of S$2.10 per New Unit, and (b) approximately 3.7 million of the Acquisition Fee Units issued at an illustrative issue price of S$2.10 per Acquisition Fee Unit. Assuming, for illustrative purposes, the Sponsor's ownership percentage in MCT of 34.3% remained constant before and after the Acquisition.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Mapletree Commercial Trust published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 23:42:04 UTC
|
|