Mapletree Commercial Trust : Date of Release of Financial Results for the Second Quarter and First Half Financial Year 2019/2020

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 25 August 2005 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

DATE OF RELEASE OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF FINANCIAL YEAR 2019/2020

Singapore, 27 September 2019 - Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., as manager (the "Manager") of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT"), wishes to announce that the financial results of MCT for the Second Quarter and First Half Financial Year 2019/2020 ending 30 September 2019 will be released after the close of trading hours on 15 October 2019.

A "live" audio webcast of the analyst briefing will be held on 15 October 2019 at 6:30pm. To participate in the webcast, please visit our website http://www.mapletreecommercialtrust.comfor details.

By order of the Board Wan Kwong Weng Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd. (Company Registration No. 200708826C)

As Manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust

Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

10 Pasir Panjang Road, #13-01 Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117438 tel 65 6377 6111 fax 65 6274 3185 www.mapletreecommercialtrust.com Co. Reg. No. 200708826C