Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mapletree Commercial Trust : Date of Release of Financial Results for the Second Quarter and First Half Financial Year 2019/2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 08:33pm EDT

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 25 August 2005 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

DATE OF RELEASE OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF FINANCIAL YEAR 2019/2020

Singapore, 27 September 2019 - Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., as manager (the "Manager") of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT"), wishes to announce that the financial results of MCT for the Second Quarter and First Half Financial Year 2019/2020 ending 30 September 2019 will be released after the close of trading hours on 15 October 2019.

A "live" audio webcast of the analyst briefing will be held on 15 October 2019 at 6:30pm. To participate in the webcast, please visit our website http://www.mapletreecommercialtrust.comfor details.

By order of the Board Wan Kwong Weng Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd. (Company Registration No. 200708826C)

As Manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust

Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

10 Pasir Panjang Road, #13-01 Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117438 tel 65 6377 6111 fax 65 6274 3185 www.mapletreecommercialtrust.com Co. Reg. No. 200708826C

Disclaimer

Mapletree Commercial Trust published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 00:32:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:57pA I S RES L : .I.S. Resources nnounces Grnt of Options
AQ
09:53pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : Launch of Preferential Offering and Despatch of Instruction Booklet
PU
09:51pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
09:48pADVANTECH : and Acronis Sign Global Distribution Agreement for Enhanced IoT Cyber Protection
PU
09:46pTOYOTA TO RAISE STAKE IN SUBARU TO OVER 20% : Nikkei
RE
09:38pOil prices fall as supply risk premium fades, demand outlook drags
RE
09:33pAIRASIA BERHAD : Changes In Director's Interest (Section 219 Of CA 2016) - Dato' Abdel Aziz @ Abdul Aziz Bin Abu Bakar
PU
09:28pMETALS X : Cleansing Notice
PU
09:28pSUPER RETAIL : ASX Announcement- Appointment of Interim Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
PU
09:28pMETALS X : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Vale announces pricing of cash tender offers
2ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : Westinghouse to buy Rolls-Royce's North American Civil Nuclear unit
3CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. : CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.26.19 - TL..
4INTERNET SECTOR CONTRIBUTES $2.1 TRILLION TO U.S. ECONOMY: industry group
5NATURAL GAS : Erdogan says Turkey will continue oil, natural gas trade with Iran - NTV

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group