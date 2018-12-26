Log in
Mapletree Commercial Trust : Date of Release of Financial Results for the Third Quarter Financial Year 2018/2019

12/26/2018 | 11:20am CET

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 25 August 2005 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

DATE OF RELEASE OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL YEAR 2018/2019

26 December 2018 - Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., as manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT"), wishes to announce that the financial results of MCT for the Third Quarter Financial Year 2018/2019 ending 31 December 2018 will be released after the close of trading hours on 23 January 2019.

By order of the Board

Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

(Company Registration No. 200708826C)

As Manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust

Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

10 Pasir Panjang Road, #13-01 Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117438 tel 65 6377 6111 fax 65 6274 3185www.mapletreecommercialtrust.comCo. Reg. No. 200708826C

Disclaimer

Mapletree Commercial Trust published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 10:19:03 UTC
