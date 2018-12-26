Mapletree Commercial Trust : Date of Release of Financial Results for the Third Quarter Financial Year 2018/2019

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 25 August 2005 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

DATE OF RELEASE OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL YEAR 2018/2019

26 December 2018 - Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., as manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT"), wishes to announce that the financial results of MCT for the Third Quarter Financial Year 2018/2019 ending 31 December 2018 will be released after the close of trading hours on 23 January 2019.

