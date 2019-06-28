Mapletree Commercial Trust : Notice of the 8th Annual General Meeting of Mapletree Commercial Trust

the Manager and the Trustee be and are hereby severally authorised to complete and do all such acts and things (including executing all such documents as may be required) as the Manager or, as the case may be, the Trustee may consider expedient or necessary or in the interest of MCT to give effect to the authority conferred by this Resolution.

where the terms of the issue of the Instruments provide for adjustment to the number of Instruments or Units into which the Instruments may be converted in the event of rights, bonus or other capitalisation issues or any other events, the Manager is authorised to issue additional Instruments or Units pursuant to such adjustment notwithstanding that the authority conferred by this Resolution may have ceased to be in force at the time the Instruments or Units are issued; and

(unless revoked or varied by Unitholders in a general meeting) the authority conferred by this Resolution shall continue in force until (i) the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of MCT or (ii) the date by which the next Annual General Meeting of MCT is required by applicable regulations to be held, whichever is earlier;

in exercising the authority conferred by this Resolution, the Manager shall comply with the provisions of the Listing Manual of the

any new Units arising from the conversion or exercise of any Instruments which are outstanding or subsisting at the time this Resolution is passed; and

the aggregate number of Units to be issued pursuant to this Resolution (including Units to be issued in pursuance of Instruments made or granted pursuant to this Resolution) shall not exceed ﬁfty per cent. (50%) of the total number of issued Units (as calculated in accordance with

issue Units in pursuance of any Instruments made or granted by the Manager while this Resolution was in force (notwithstanding that the authority conferred by this Resolution may have ceased to be in force at the time such Units are issued),

at any time and upon such terms and conditions and for such purposes and to such persons as the Manager may in its absolute discretion deem ﬁt; and

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 8th Annual General Meeting of the holders of units of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT", and the holders of units of MCT, "Unitholders") will be held on 24 July 2019 (Wednesday) at 2.30 p.m. at 20 Pasir Panjang Road, Mapletree Business City, Town Hall - Auditorium, Singapore 117439 to transact the following businesses:

Notes:

A Unitholder who is not a Relevant Intermediary (as deﬁned herein) entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting is entitled to appoint one or two proxies to attend and vote in his/her stead. A proxy need not be a Unitholder. Where a Unitholder appoints more than one proxy, the appointments shall be invalid unless he/she speciﬁes the proportion of his/her holding (expressed as a percentage of the whole) to be represented by each proxy. A Unitholder who is a Relevant Intermediary entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting is entitled to appoint more than one proxy to attend and vote instead of the Unitholder, but each proxy must be appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different Unit or Units held by such Unitholder. Where such Unitholder appoints more than one proxy, the appointments shall be invalid unless the Unitholder speciﬁes the number of Units in relation to which each proxy has been appointed in the Proxy Form (deﬁned below).

" Relevant Intermediary " means: a banking corporation licensed under the Banking Act, Chapter 19 of Singapore, or a wholly-owned subsidiary of such a banking corporation, whose business includes the provision of nominee services and who holds Units in that capacity; a person holding a capital market services licence to provide custodial services for securities under the Securities and Futures Act, Chapter 289 of Singapore, and who holds Units in that capacity; or the Central Provident Fund Board (" CPF Board ") established by the Central Provident Fund Act, Chapter 36 of Singapore, in respect of Units purchased under the subsidiary legislation made under that Act providing for the making of investments from the contributions and interest standing to the credit of members of the Central Provident Fund, if the CPF Board holds those Units in the capacity of an intermediary pursuant to or in accordance with that subsidiary legislation. The instrument appointing a proxy or proxies (the " Proxy Form ") must be deposited at the ofﬁce of MCT's Unit Registrar, Boardroom Corporate Advisory Services Pte. Ltd., 50 Rafﬂes Place, #32-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623 not later than 2.30 p.m. on 21 July 2019 being 72 hours before the time ﬁxed for the Annual General Meeting.

Explanatory Note:

Ordinary Resolution 3

The Ordinary Resolution 3 above, if passed, will empower the Manager from the date of this Annual General Meeting until (i) the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of MCT, (ii) the date by which the next Annual General Meeting of MCT is required by the applicable regulations to be held, or (iii) the date on which such authority is revoked or varied by the Unitholders in a general meeting, whichever is the earliest (the "Mandated Period"), to issue Units, to make or grant Instruments and to issue Units pursuant to such Instruments, up to a number not exceeding ﬁfty per cent. (50%) of the total number of issued Units of which up to twenty per cent.

(20%) of the total number of issued Units may be issued other than on a pro rata basis to Unitholders.

The Ordinary Resolution 3 above, if passed, will also empower the Manager to issue Units during the Mandated Period, as either full or partial payment of fees which the Manager is entitled to receive for its own account pursuant to the Trust Deed.

For determining the aggregate number of Units that may be issued, the percentage of issued Units will be calculated based on the total number of issued Units at the time the Ordinary Resolution 3 above is passed, after adjusting for new Units arising from the conversion or exercise of any Instruments which are outstanding or subsisting at the time the Ordinary Resolution 3 is passed and any subsequent bonus issue, consolidation or subdivision of Units.

Ordinary Resolution 3 is in line with Rule 806 of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST.

Fund raising by issuance of new Units may be required in instances of property acquisitions or debt repayments. In any event, if the approval of Unitholders is required under the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST and the Trust Deed or any applicable laws and regulations, in such instances, the Manager will then obtain the approval of Unitholders accordingly.