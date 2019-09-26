Mapletree Commercial Trust : Proposed Acquisition of Property (Comprising Mapletree Business City (Phase 2) and Common Premises) 0 09/26/2019 | 07:43pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields (Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 25 August 2005 (as amended)) ANNOUNCEMENT THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF THE PROPERTY (COMPRISING MAPLETREE BUSINESS CITY (PHASE 2) AND THE COMMON PREMISES) THROUGH THE ACQUISITION OF THE SHARES OF MAPLETREE BUSINESS CITY PTE. LTD., AS AN INTERESTED PERSON TRANSACTION 1. INTRODUCTION 27 September 2019 - Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., in its capacity as manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT" and as manager of MCT, the "Manager"), is pleased to announce that DBS Trustee Limited, in its capacity as trustee of MCT (the "Trustee"), and 80 Alexandra Pte. Ltd. ("80 Alexandra", and together with the Trustee, the "Purchasers") have on 26 September 2019 entered into a conditional share purchase agreement (the "Share Purchase Agreement") with Heliconia Realty Pte Ltd (the "Vendor") and Mapletree Dextra Pte. Ltd. ("Dextra"), each a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd ("MIPL" or the "Sponsor"), to acquire Mapletree Business City (Phase 2) located at 40, 50, 60, 70 and 80 Pasir Panjang Road, Singapore 117383/117384/117385/117371/117372 including the common property (carpark, landscape areas, driveways and walkways) ("Mapletree Business City (Phase 2)" or "MBC II") and the common carpark, multi-purpose hall, retail area and common property (including the landscape areas, driveways and walkways) located at 10, 20, 30 Pasir Panjang Road Singapore 117438/117439/117440 (the "Common Premises", and together with Mapletree Business City (Phase 2), the "Property") through the acquisition of 100.0% of the ordinary shares ("Sale Shares") in the issued share capital of Mapletree Business City Pte. Ltd. ("MBCPL", and the acquisition of the Sale Shares, the "Acquisition"). In connection with the Acquisition, the Trustee has on 26 September 2019 completed the acquisition of the entire issued and paid-up share capital of 80 Alexandra, a special purpose vehicle which has been incorporated for the purpose of the Acquisition. The Manager intends to finance part of the total cost of the Acquisition (the "Total Acquisition Cost") for the Property of approximately S$1,575.8 million through the net proceeds raised from the issuance of up to 500.0 million new units in MCT ("Units", and the new Units, the "New Units") pursuant to an equity fund raising (the "Equity Fund Raising"). The balance of the Total Acquisition Cost would be funded by a drawdown of the new loan facilities of up to an aggregate amount of S$800.0 million, comprising (i) a five-year term loan facility, (ii) a six-year term loan facility, (iii) a seven-year term loan facility and (iv) a six-year revolving credit facility (collectively, the "New Loan Facilities") and/or existing loan facilities granted to MCT (the "Existing Loan Facilities", and together with the New Loan Facilities, the "Loan Facilities"). Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd. 10 Pasir Panjang Road, #13-01 Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117438 tel 65 6377 6111 fax 65 274 3185 Co. Reg. No. 200708826C 1 2. THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF THE PROPERTY 2.1 Description of the Property The Property comprises Mapletree Business City (Phase 2) and the Common Premises. The Property, together with the office and business park complex located at 10, 20, 30 Pasir Panjang Road Singapore 117438/117439/117440 ("Mapletree Business City (Phase 1)" or "MBC I", and together with the Property, "Mapletree Business City Development"), forms Mapletree Business City Development and is one of the largest integrated office and business park developments in Singapore with Grade A building specifications. Mapletree Business City Development, together with PSA Building (which is currently owned by MCT), forms the Alexandra Precinct, which spans 13.5 hectares and comprises high quality developments catering to a wide range of office and business park uses, is located in the Queenstown Planning Area along Alexandra Road/Telok Blangah Road (the "Alexandra Precinct"). Mapletree Business City Development has excellent transport connectivity and is approximately a 10-minute drive from the Central Business District of Singapore (the "CBD"). It is well-served by major roads and expressways such as the West Coast Highway, the Ayer Rajah Expressway and the Marina Coastal Expressway. Extensive bus services run through the surrounding area. All blocks in Mapletree Business City Development are linked by elevated covered walkways, which also provide connectivity to the adjacent PSA Building, as well as to Labrador Park MRT Station. The Property has a net lettable area ("NLA") of 1,184,704 square feet ("sq ft") (as at 31 August 2019) and comprises four blocks of business park space (MBC 50, 60, 70 and 80 with a total NLA of 1,167,106 sq ft) and retail space with a total NLA of 17,598 sq ft. Mapletree Business City Development is zoned business park (with 15% white and gross plot ratio of 2.8) with a land tenure of 99 years leasehold commencing 1 October 1997. This is in line with the land tenures for commercial developments as opposed to the typical business park properties which have land tenures of 60 years leasehold. Offering commanding views of the sea and surrounding parks, MBC II's 30-storey business park tower terraces down to eight, six and five-storey blocks and is set amidst 2.8 hectares of lush landscape. The carpark podium, which is linked to all blocks in Mapletree Business City Development, provides 2,001 carpark lots over two levels and serves both MBC I and MBC II. Amenities within Mapletree Business City Development include modern conference facilities, a 294-seat auditorium, an on-site gym with a 44 metre-long heated pool, sporting facilities such as an outdoor running track, tennis, futsal and basketball courts, a garden amphitheatre for arts events and performances, as well as a wide assortment of food and beverage ("F&B") options. Mapletree Business City Development is also directly linked via elevated covered walkways to Alexandra Retail Centre ("ARC"). ARC has a wide range of tenants, which include F&B establishments, retail outlets and service trades as well as a supermarket, providing amenities to the growing working population within the Alexandra Precinct. Completed in 2016, MBC II has been designed with environmentally friendly features and has garnered numerous local and international awards including the prestigious Building and Construction Authority of Singapore ("BCA") Green Mark Platinum Award, BCA Universal Design Mark (Platinum) Award and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Gold certification. Since its completion in 2016, MBC II has attracted a strong and diverse tenant base comprising many well-known and reputable multinational corporations ("MNCs"), and enjoys a committed occupancy rate of 99.4% (as at 31 August 2019). 2 Further details of the Property will be set out in the circular to Unitholders dated 27 September 2019 (the "Circular"). Total Consideration and Valuation

Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement dated 26 September 2019, the Purchasers will acquire the Property through the acquisition of the Sale Shares.

The total purchase consideration payable by the Purchasers in connection with the Acquisition is S$884.9 million (the " Total Consideration "). The Trustee and 80 Alexandra shall each be responsible for 99.9% and 0.1% of the Total Consideration respectively. The Total

Consideration is derived from the adjusted net asset value (the " Adjusted Net Asset Value ") of MBCPL (based on the pro forma completion balance sheet of MBCPL as at 31 July 2019 and subject to completion adjustments up to the day preceding the date of completion of the

Acquisition (" Completion ", and the date of Completion, the " Completion Date ")) after taking into account, among others, the agreed value of the Property of S$1,550.0 million (the " Agreed Property Value "), less the intercompany loans of approximately S$665.0 million 1 owed by MBCPL to the Vendor and Mapletree Treasury Services Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MIPL (collectively, the " Intercompany Loan ") which shall be fully repaid on the Completion

Date upon the drawdown of the New Loan Facilities, taken up to part-finance the Total Acquisition Cost.

The Agreed Property Value of S$1,550.0 million was arrived at on a willing-buyer and willing- seller basis after taking into account the two independent valuations of the Property.

The Trustee has commissioned an independent property valuer, Savills Valuation and Professional Services (S) Pte. Ltd. (" Savills ") and the Manager has commissioned another independent property valuer, CBRE Pte. Ltd. (" CBRE ", and together with Savills, the

" Independent Valuers ") to value the Property. According to the independent valuation reports 2 issued by Savills and CBRE, the market value of the Property as at 31 August 2019 is S$1,552.0 million and S$1,560.0 million respectively. In arriving at the market value, the Independent Valuers relied on the income capitalisation approach and the discounted cash flow analysis. The average appraised value of the Property by the Independent Valuers is S$1,556.0 million as at 31 August 2019.

The Agreed Property Value of S$1,550.0 million is in line with the appraised values of the Independent Valuers. Estimated Total Acquisition Cost

The Total Acquisition Cost is estimated to be approximately S$1,575.8 million, comprising: the Total Consideration which is estimated to be S$884.9 million, subject to post- Completion adjustments to the Adjusted Net Asset Value of MBCPL; the repayment of the entire Intercompany Loan on the Completion Date; the acquisition fee payable in Units 3 to the Manager for the Acquisition (the " Acquisition Fee ") of approximately S$7.8 million (representing 0.5% of the Agreed Property Value); 1 2 3 and Based on the amount expected to be outstanding on the Completion Date. The independent valuation reports issued by Savills and CBRE are dated 31 August 2019. As the Acquisition will constitute an "interested party transaction" under the Property Funds Appendix issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS"), the Acquisition Fee will be in the form of Units (the "Acquisition Fee Units"), which shall not be sold within one year from the date of issuance in accordance with Paragraph 5.7 of the Property Funds Appendix. 3 the estimated stamp duty, professional and other fees and expenses of approximately S$18.1 million incurred or to be incurred by MCT in connection with the Acquisition, the Equity Fund Raising and the New Loan Facilities. Interested Person Transaction and Interested Party Transaction

As at 19 September 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of the Circular (the " Latest Practicable Date "), MIPL holds, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, an aggregate interest in 992,114,110 Units, which is equivalent to approximately 34.3% of the total number of Units in issue. MIPL is therefore regarded as a "controlling unitholder" of MCT under both the listing manual of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the " SGX-ST ", and the listing manual of the SGX-ST, the " Listing Manual ") and Appendix 6 of the Code on Collective Investment Schemes (the " Property Funds Appendix "). In addition, as the Manager is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MIPL, MIPL is therefore regarded as a "controlling shareholder" of the Manager under both the Listing Manual and the Property Funds Appendix.

As the Vendor is a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of MIPL, the Vendor (being a wholly-owned subsidiary of both a "controlling unitholder" of MCT and a "controlling shareholder" of the Manager), is (for the purposes of the Listing Manual) an "interested person" and (for the purposes of the Property Funds Appendix) an "interested party" of MCT.

Therefore, the Acquisition will constitute an "interested person transaction" under Chapter 9 of the Listing Manual as well as an "interested party transaction" under the Property Funds

Appendix, in respect of which the approval of unitholders of MCT (the " Unitholders ") is required. Certain Terms and Conditions of the Share Purchase Agreement

The principal terms of the Share Purchase Agreement include, among others, the following conditions precedent: in respect of the State leases (as amended and supplemented) issued by the President of the Republic of Singapore and his successors-in-office (the " State Lessor ") in respect of Mapletree Business City Development, the approval of the State Lessor for the assignment of the Property to the limited liability partnership to which MBCPL will be converted upon completion of the Acquisition (" MBC LLP "), and if such approval is given subject to conditions, such conditions being acceptable to the Vendor and the Purchasers acting reasonably; the approval of the Unitholders at the extraordinary general meeting of Unitholders to be convened to approve the Acquisition; the receipt of an in-principle approval from Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore to grant relief from stamp duties for the transfer of assets under Section 15(1A) of the Stamp Duties Act arising from the proposed conversion of MBCPL to MBC LLP, and there not having occurred any withdrawal of such in-principle approval and, if applicable, the conditions to such in-principle approval having been fulfilled; the receipt of approval in-principle of the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the New Units to be issued pursuant to the Equity Fund Raising, and there not having occurred any revocation or withdrawal of such approval; the listing and commencement of trading of the New Units to be issued pursuant to the Private Placement (as defined herein); the receipt by the Purchasers of the proceeds of the Private Placement and/or external 4 borrowings to fully fund the Acquisition; there being no compulsory acquisition of the whole or any part of the Property which, in the reasonable opinion of the Purchasers, acting on the recommendation of the Manager, will have an adverse effect on the financial condition, prospects, earnings, business, undertaking or assets of MCT or on the Property, in each case, taken as a whole, and no notice of such intended compulsory acquisition has been given, by the government or other competent authority; and there being no material damage to the Property and/or the plant and equipment in the Property and no material breach of the warranties which, in the reasonable opinion of the Purchasers acting on the recommendation of the Manager, will have a material adverse effect on the financial condition, prospects, earnings, business, undertaking or assets of MCT or on the Property, in each case, taken as a whole. 3. RATIONALE FOR AND KEY BENEFITS OF THE ACQUISITION The Manager believes that the Acquisition will bring the following key benefits to Unitholders: Owning the workplace of the future Campus for the workforce of the future - Grade A building specifications and comprehensive suite of amenities amidst 2.8 hectares of lush landscape Excellent location and connectivity - closest business park to the CBD Award-winning eco-friendly features - attracts modern and high quality tenants, and delivers energy and cost savings Beneficiary of decentralisation and flight to quality A cost-efficient alternative to the CBD - almost half the rent at similar quality 52.9% of the Property's business park tenants have relocated from the CBD 29.4% of the Property's business park tenants have relocated to the Property in pursuit of higher quality space Asset class provides steady rental growth at low volatility City fringe business parks have experienced steady rental growth over the past five years - supported by low vacancies compared to business parks in the rest of the island Limited supply supports stable rents and occupancies - upcoming city fringe business park supply consists of only two built-to-suit facilities Stable cashflows with embedded rental growth from high quality tenants Proven demand from key growth industries - 78.8% 4 of gross rental income from the technology sector 4As at 31 August 2019. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

