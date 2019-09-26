Mapletree Commercial Trust : Valuation of Properties in Mapletree Commercial Trust

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 25 August 2005 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

VALUATION OF PROPERTIES IN MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST

Singapore, 27 September 2019 - In compliance with the Monetary Authority of Singapore "Code on Collective Investment Schemes Appendix 6 - Property Funds" and pursuant to Rule 703 of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Listing Manual, Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., as manager (the "Manager") of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT" or the "Trust"), wishes to announce that independent valuations of the properties in MCT have been obtained as at 31 August 2019.

The aggregate value of MCT's properties comprising VivoCity, Mapletree Business City I, PSA Building, Mapletree Anson and Bank of America Merrill Lynch HarbourFront was S$7,350.0 million as at 31 August 2019. The valuations for the respective properties are set out below.

Owner DBS Trustee Limited (as Trustee of Mapletree Commercial Trust) Date of Valuation 31 August 2019 Description of Property Valuation Valuer (S$ million) VivoCity 3,262.0 Savills Valuation and 1 HarbourFront Walk Singapore 098585 Professional Services (S) Pte. Ltd. Mapletree Business City I1 2,193.0 10, 20, 30 Pasir Panjang Road Singapore 117438 / 117439 / 117440 PSA Building 786.0 460 Alexandra Road Singapore 119963 (excludes 17th-21st, 33rd & 39th storeys) CBRE Pte. Ltd. Mapletree Anson 762.0 60 Anson Road Singapore 079914 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 347.0 HarbourFront 2 HarbourFront Place Singapore 098499

1 Comprising the strata lease over level two to the rooftop of the office and business park components

