Mapletree Commercial Trust : Valuation of Properties in Mapletree Commercial Trust

09/26/2019 | 07:43pm EDT

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 25 August 2005 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

VALUATION OF PROPERTIES IN MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST

Singapore, 27 September 2019 - In compliance with the Monetary Authority of Singapore "Code on Collective Investment Schemes Appendix 6 - Property Funds" and pursuant to Rule 703 of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Listing Manual, Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., as manager (the "Manager") of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT" or the "Trust"), wishes to announce that independent valuations of the properties in MCT have been obtained as at 31 August 2019.

The aggregate value of MCT's properties comprising VivoCity, Mapletree Business City I, PSA Building, Mapletree Anson and Bank of America Merrill Lynch HarbourFront was S$7,350.0 million as at 31 August 2019. The valuations for the respective properties are set out below.

Owner

DBS Trustee Limited

(as Trustee of Mapletree Commercial Trust)

Date of Valuation

31 August 2019

Description of Property

Valuation

Valuer

(S$ million)

VivoCity

3,262.0

Savills Valuation and

1 HarbourFront Walk Singapore 098585

Professional Services

(S) Pte. Ltd.

Mapletree Business City I1

2,193.0

10, 20, 30 Pasir Panjang Road

Singapore 117438 / 117439 / 117440

PSA Building

786.0

460 Alexandra Road Singapore 119963

(excludes 17th-21st, 33rd & 39th storeys)

CBRE Pte. Ltd.

Mapletree Anson

762.0

60 Anson Road Singapore 079914

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

347.0

HarbourFront

2 HarbourFront Place Singapore 098499

1 Comprising the strata lease over level two to the rooftop of the office and business park components

Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

10 Pasir Panjang Road, #13-01 Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117438

tel 65 6377 6111 fax 65 6274 3185 www.mapletreecommercialtrust.com Co. Reg. No. 200708826C

Copies of the valuation reports will be available for inspection by prior appointment only at the Manager's registered office during business hours for three months from the date of this announcement.

For enquiries and inspection appointments please contact:

Jane Sng (Ms)

Investor Relations

DID: +65 6804 8324

Email: jane.sng@mapletree.com.sg

By Order of the Board

Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

(Company Registration No.200708826C)

As Manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust

2

Disclaimer

Mapletree Commercial Trust published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 23:42:03 UTC
