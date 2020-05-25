Maps S p A : AIM Conferenze Borsa Italiana – english version 0 05/25/2020 | 01:03pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Maps S.p.A. AIM Conferenze Borsa Italiana May 25th 2020 MANAGEMENT Marco Ciscato, Chairman Founder of Maps. He graduated in Software Engineering at University of Bologna and started his career as software engineer at ds Data Systems. During the first phase of Maps he worked in the technical area. After obtaining a Master in Business Administration at CUOA in Vicenza, at first he moved from the technical area to strategic customer management and then to internal organization, finance & control and strategic development. Maurizio Pontremoli, CEO He graduated cum laude in Physics from the University of Parma. In the past, he was a professor of computer science at the University of Parma and a researcher at the Fini Speciali School of the University of Parma. Later, he became the founder and the director of the Professional Services Division of ds Data Systems, then the director of Imagena S.r.l. (IT products and solutions for mobile telephony) for about six years. In MAPS since January 2008, he is CEO and deals with the definition of the offer and the strategic development. Gian Luca Cattani, R&D Director Degree in Mathematics cum laude at the University of Parma; MSc and PhD in Computer Science at the University of Aarhus (Denmark); Master in Technology and Innovation Management at the Bologna Business School of the University of Bologna. He was a researcher in Logic and Semantics of Computation at the University of Cambridge (UK). He is the author of several scientific publications in Theoretical Computer Science. For over fifteen years he has been involved in software development projects for complex organizations. In MAPS since 2008, he has been appointed R&D Director in 2017. 2 MAPS OVERVIEW MAPS OVERVIEW MARKET NEEDS WHAT WE DO WHO WE ARE MARKET CUSTOMERS In this digital era, each company can access huge quantities of data: the challenge for Maps is extracting business value from such data. We develop software solutions that help our customers to take better decisions based on the evidences that come from data, that is to become data driven companies. We are a group of highly qualified people that share the same vision. More then 70% of the employees have an university degree. Digital Transformation of companies is what we support. Experts state that the Digital Transformation Market has been growing with a CAGR of 20% and will grow at the same pace in the coming years. Our customers are leaders in their sectors. GOALS ACHIVED IN 2014-2019 Doubled revenues Profitability CAGR: +15% EBITDA CAGR: +41% 2019: €17.0 mln 2019: €3.8 mln (22%) 2014: €8.7 mln 2014: €0.7 mln (8%) Loyalty Cash Conversion 65% of customers have been Excellent and constant cash conversion choosing Maps for over 5 years used for acquisitions and investments Sector 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% We are leader in the Italian market for Patient Journey (end-to-end patient relationship management) More than 1,000 installations

1,000 installations More than 17 million patient accesses per year 4 HISTORY From €1 mln to 4€ mln From €4 mln to €11 mln From €11 mln to €15 mln 2002-2006 2007-2010 2011-2015 2016-2018 Start-up New Focus on Solutions Focus on Strategic Shareholders marketing Creation of Research&Solutions Market Market Market Utility Utility Utility Public Sector Public Sector Public Sector Healthcare Healthcare Manufacturing €17 mln 2019- Ready for Challenging goals Listing on AIM market Market Utility Public Sector Healthcare Manufacturing Retail 5 GOVERNANCE AND SHAREHOLDERS GOVERNANCE Market-friendly approach (exceeding AIM requirements): 2 independent directors

List vote (threshold: 2,5%)

Our bylaws provide «white washing» BOARD OF DIRECTORS Marco Ciscato Chairman Maurizio Pontremoli Gian Luca Cattani CEO Director Maria Rosaria Maugeri Paolo Pietrogrande Independent Director Independent Director SHAREHOLDERS Free float: 24,18%

FCPI Fortune Europe 16-17 (Eiffel Investment): 5,97%

16-17 (Eiffel Investment): The remaining shares are owned by 6 people (4 of them are Maps' managers): • Marco Ciscato (20,79%) • Paolo Ciscato (9,02%) • Maurizio Pontremoli (17,16%) • Gian Luca Cattani (7,87%) • Domenico Miglietta (12,95%) • Giorgio Ciscato (2,05%) MAPS 100% MEMELABS SRL 100% ROIALTY SRL 70% MAPS HEALTHCARE SRL 100%100% ARTEXE SPA IG CONSULTING SRL 6 HUMAN RESOURCES Our employees, together with our software solutions, are our most important asset OBJECTIVES Attract talents Identify and maintain top performers Enhance all employees' skills and performances Share a clear identity, because employees are our first ambassadors Quality of life ACTIONS 2019 DATA Training 12,000 hours Salary based on individual targets More than 40% of the personnel Recruiting 1 dedicated person Appraisal and personal objectives Allemployees involved Smart working 20+ man years of remote working Welfare More than20 events 2020 PROJECT New workingmodel • IncreaseSmartworkingto 60%+ Flexible and personalized work programs

Offices becomeaggregationplaces 7 VALUE PROPOSITION BUSINESS MODEL VALUE PROPOSITION MAPS' value proposition Provide decision-making tools that leverage digital data With digitalisation, companies can: Have an amount of data once impossible to have Use this data in order to take better decisions and to define new business models PredictiveModels BigData ProcessDigitalization Artiﬁcial Intelligence IOT Dematerialization Social Decision Support SOLUTIONS They do not buy technologies and data analysis, but they buy solutions for actual needs and effectiveness New Business Model They can rely on decision making tools based on Smart Data immediately available Advantages for Customers 9 BUSINESS MODEL RESEARCH&SOLUTIONS IS A BUSINESS UNIT DEDICATED TO NEW SOLUTIONS DEVELOPING APPROACH: Open Innovation Collaborations and co-investments with market leaders and research centers SOLUTION SELECTION CRITERIA: • High value-add for customers • Replicability • Consistency with our vision: smart data and critical processes OUTPUT: Proprietary solutions Outcomes: • Recurrent revenues • Profitability • Customer loyalty COMMERCIAL BUSINESS UNITS BRING PROPRIETARY SOLUTIONS TO THE MARKET AND IMPLEMENT CUSTOM SOLUTIONS Sales and operative marketing Delivery Customer Satisfaction 10 RESEARCH&SOLUTIONS - MAIN CURRENT INITIATIVES ROSE a Smart Energy Management System Smart Grid Management for Energy Efficiency and Ancillary Services to Distribution an Transmission Systems Università di Genova Digitalisation of processes of public administrations Pick Up COMUNE DI GENOVA Compliance to laws and regulations, Energy efficiency and comfort KOBENHAVNS and continuous improvement of management in buildings di Genova UNIVERSITET operative processes Università Epidetect Predictive Maintenance Syndromic surveillance based on analysis Predictive maintenance of energy of content and motivation of referrals to distribution cabins and network lines specialist consultancy and diagnostic test Research&Solutions requests Predicting Waiting Time in Healthcare On-line Sale of Healthcare Services Improvement of solutions for Insurance Companies as new Healthcare Services management of waiting lists and, post Distribution Hubs Covid for social distancing, of access to healthcare delivery units by patients 4P Health Identification and enrolment of patients with chronic conditions in care paths for a better healthcare at lower costs Sistema Sanitario Regione Liguria 11 OFFER DATA INTEGRATION LARGE / DATA INTEGRATION ENTERPRISE DATA INTEGRATION SMARTAGGREGATOR SMARTNEBULA ROIALTY LARGE DATA FLOW DATA GENERATED IN DIFFICULT CONTEXT «CORE» DATA DATA EXAMPLES Data Management of the entire Vodafone offer for both fixed and mobile networks: configuration, administrative activation, network provisioning, ticketing, invoicing 30M+ 2M+ of mobile users of landline users Collection and management of data related to food risk for EFSA, as for example: OGM statistics coming from all the EU member states 3.000+ scientiﬁc users Data collection and storage employed for Intellectual property (IP) management and for the global organization of WIPO which today has 119 member states 10M+ documents to support businesses MAIN CLIENTS OUR TRAINING ROOM OUR EXPERTISE IN DEALING WITH COMPLEX ENVIRONMENTS GAVE US THE OPPORTUNITY TO BOOST OUR SKILLS AND IMPROVE OUR OFFER OUR CHALLENGE Build up trust on our ability to understand customer's needs

Expertise to promote our reputation as agents able to offer innovative solutions

Understand and help customers to meet all their needs 13 SMARTAGGREGATOR LARGE / SMARTAGGREGATOR ENTERPRISE DATA INTEGRATION SMARTAGGREGATOR SMARTNEBULA ROIALTY WE ARE ABLE TO MEET ALL THE NEW NEEDS INTRODUCED BY THE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WE BUILD UP KNOWLEDGE FROM DATA DECISION-MAKING AND SUPPORT SYSTEMS FOR THE HUMAN DECISION-MAKINGPROCESS SAMPLE QUESTIONS Which power constraints absorbed by the electricity grid can I impose on my client tomorrow?

What are the chances of a fault on an electrical grid within the next 30 days?

Are my production facilities respecting all the set points?

How social networks are dealing with this topic? MAIN CLIENTS • PREDICTIVE SYSTEMS • MACHINE LEARNING ARTIFICIAL • DECISION RULES INTELLIGENCE • INFORMATION RETRIEVAL INTERNET OF THINGS (IoT) • SOCIAL MEDIA LISTENING Solution developed for the ROSE project Real Time Operational for Smart Grid for Europe for the Energy Cluster

Presented at the GCTC (Global City Teams Challenge) in Washington

Employed by ENEL and active on the Smart Energy Building in the Savona Campus of the University of Genoa VERTICAL SOLUTIONS 14 SMARTNEBULA LARGE / SMARTNEBULA ENTERPRISE DATA INTEGRATION SMARTAGGREGATOR SMARTNEBULA ROIALTY MANAGE AND CONTROL THE EXCHANGE OF DOCUMENTATION WITH SUPPLIERS ADMINISTRATIVE EFFICIENCY SAMPLE QUESTIONS Does supplier's staff have the required qualiﬁcations and certiﬁcations for what they are doing?

Do I fulﬁl the Legality Protocol signed for the contract? Is the suppliers' staff regularly hired?

Is the supplier working with the agreed people and means in my building sites?

May I reduce the risk of non-compliance with the 231 Model? SOME DATA 110.000+ managed documents in 2019 1.800+ single platform users 1600+ suppliers selected by our customers and invited to exchange documents OUR CHALLENGE Identify specialized areas where controlled and managed information exchange is particularly relevant

Efﬁcient exchange of information along production chains

Massive digitization of information

Risk reduction for both workers and companies

Promote positive relations with the supervisory authorities MAIN CLIENTS VERTICAL SOLUTIONS 15 ROIALTY LARGE / ROIALTY ENTERPRISE DATA INTEGRATION SMARTAGGREGATOR SMARTNEBULA ROIALTY WE HELP CORPORATES TO IMPROVE THE RELATIONSHIP WITH THEIR CUSTOMERS AND PROSPECTS THROUGH THE DELIVERY OF PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER JOURNEYS, THAT INCREASE SALES, ENGAGEMENT, ADVOCACY & LOYALTY. EXAMPLES OF NEEDS Increase the ROI on loyalty programs.

Increase knowledge about the customer base, so to be more specific on market segmentation and in the design of the marketing campaigns (Precision Marketing).

Catch the customers' attention, to engage them on marketing initiatives, at a lower cost. MAIN CLIENTS OUR SOLUTIONS OneCustomer OneExperience PROFILE YOUR PERSONALIZE YOUR CUSTOMER CAMPAIGN OneTarget OneVoice KNOW YOUR UNDERSTAND WHAT AUDIENCE MATTERS 16 • Management control of healthcare companies, and evaluation of their efficiency • Evaluate and report all the indicators linked to the quality of the services provided by a specific facility • Production and management of information flow between Local and Central Health Authorities • Definition of Cohorts and selection of Patients that should be included in specific assistance programs, e.g. diabetes MAIN CLIENTS Evaluate Appropriateness of Referral Requests for a better planning of services and to measure the adherence of GPs' behaviour to the given guidelines • DATA DRIVEN GOVERNANCE PATIENT JOURNEY LEVERAGE DATA TO IMPROVE QUALITY AND EFFICIENCY OF HEALTHCARE EXAMPLES OF NEEDS DATA DRIVEN GOVERNANCE HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY / DATA DRIVEN GOVERNANCE QUALITY AND PERFORMANCE EVALUATION DECISION SUPPORT FOR IMPROVED MANAGEMENT OF HEALTHCARE SOME DATA 100 MLN+ clinical documents analysed 100+ Installations 10MLN+ Patients INDUSTRY CHARACTERISTICS Developing market: low maturity, not many excellence

Relevant opportunities for the application of the semantic technology, supported by user centered applications

Interesting opportunities for Data analysis offers with distinctive elements, such as the ability to exploit non-structured data

non-structured data Opportunities for Analysis services provided through the

"Knowledge as a Service" modality VERTICAL SOLUTIONS 17 PATIENT JOURNEY HEALTHCAREINDUSTRY / PATIENT JOURNEY DATA DRIVEN GOVERNANCE PATIENT JOURNEY GUIDE PATIENTS THROUGH THE HEALTHCARE SYSTEM LEADER SOLUTIONS IN PATIENTS RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT WITH HEALTHCARE SERVICES HELP HOSPITALS TO DELIVER HIGHER QUALITY SERVICES IN AN EFFICIENT WAY EXAMPLES OF NEEDS Efﬁcient patient's ﬂow management inside the hospital: waiting time reduction, waiting management, patients' redistribution, patients' guidance

Effective communication with patients

Simplify the booking, payment, collection of reports MAIN CLIENTS SOME DATA 1.000+ 17 MLN+ installations Patients accesses The 3 Italian leading private companies are our customers FEATURES Expanding market: low maturity and few excellences

Wide presence in the public healthcare system Prestigious customers among private healthcare organizations

Complete solution

Proprietary hardware able to generate loyalty and recurrent incomes

On-going internationalization VERTICAL SOLUTIONS VERTICAL SOLUTIONS 18 GZOOM GZOOM / GZOOM SOLUTION GZOOM DRIVE INSTITUTIONS TO REACH THEIR GOALS USING DATA EXAMPLES OF NEEDS Define institution's strategic, operational and individual objectives

Define and measure the Key Performance Indicators

Risk management

Personal data management (GDPR)

Processes and projects control

Internal and public reports (transparency) MAIN CLIENTS HELP INSTITUTIONS TO FORMALISE, PLAN AND REACH THEIR OBJECTIVES EVALUATE PERFORMANCES AND REPORT ON RESULTS GZOOM SOLUTION FEATURES • Open source software business model • Complete solutions • Investment Terminated • Regulatory compliance is one of the drivers for purchasing • 12 modules for up-selling purpose SOME DATA 40+ 30% 6 Customers Revenues from fees Customer segments, for each segment important references VERTICAL SOLUTIONS 19 M&A M&A - TRACK RECORD AND STRATEGY MARKET OFFER SYNERGIES 2012 Healthcare Data driven governance A new software solution (Clinika) was developed, that for Healthcare providers analyses narrative text data of clinical documents 2018 Software and Hardware Healthcare solutions for hospital New proposition for Patient Journey acceptance 2019 New solution that puts together customer Retail Customer Experience loyalty&engagement with store access management (Roialty-Zerocoda) IDENTIFICATION OF DATABASES NETWORK TARGETS FOLLOWS A DEFINED METHODOLOGY 1,000+ • SELECTION (Revenues, EBITDA) 170 • ANALYSIS (Offering) 25 • CONTACT 5 • DIALOGUES TARGET IDENTIFICATION CRITERIA Working in Digital Transformation market Revenues: €2mln - €10mln EBITDA: more than 10% Industry: Utility, Healthcare, Retail, Finance Business Model: focus on proprietary solutions 21 ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL RESULTS 2014 - 2019 ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE(*) 17.03.8 Revenues 15.0 EBITDA 3.0 12.3 11.5 10.8 8.7 1.7 1.9 1.5 0.7 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Total revenues have an average annual growth of 15% EBITDA increases faster than Total revenues (average annual growth of 41%) Recurrent revenues increase faster than Total revenues (in 2019 recurrent fees represent 23% of Total revenues) Revenues from proprietary solutions increase faster than Total revenues (in 2019 they represent 46% of Total revenues) Customer loyalty (*) Consolidated data 23 2019 RESULTS(*) Total Revenues €/1,000 2019 2018 €17.03mln +14% YoY Total Revenues 17,029 14,964 Internally genereted fixed assets 1,593 929 Recurrent Revenues from fees Production value 18,623 15,893 23% Operating Costs (14,835) (12,914) €0.6mln: IFRS16 EBITDA 3,788 2,979 adoption 2018: 18% Amortization&Depreciation (1,746) (598) Not reccurnt Costs (92) 0 EBIT 1,950 2,381 Financial management & Subsidiaries 553 (62) Includes value EBT 2,503 2,319 adjustment of Call option on Maps Tax (533) (674) Healthcare Net Profit 1,970 1,645 Contribution Margin 43% 2018: 41% EBITDA €3.79mln EBITDA margin: 22.2% (*) Consolidated data 24 2019 RESULTS(*) €/1,000 2019 2018 Fixed Assets 10,307 6,888 Inventory 4,139 1,874 Receivebles 6,043 5,343 Payables (1,874) (1,698) Operating Working Capital 8,309 5,520 Other current assets & liabilities (1,342) (2,276) Net Working Capital 6,966 3,244 Total funds (3,460) (2,754) Net Capital Invested 13,814 7,378 Shereholders' Equity 9,370 4,389 Long term debt 6,669 6,042 Short term debt 1,605 420 Cash (3,830) (3,472) Net Financial Position 4,444 2,989 Total resources of financing 13,814 7,378 €5.0mln: Goodwill €3.2mln: proprietary solutions €2.1mln: Tangible fixed assets (IFRS16 adoption: €1.8mln) €3.3mln: Call option on Maps Healthcare €1.9mln: Long term loan €1.4mln: IFRS16 adoption Equity €9.4mln 2018: €4.4mln NFP €4.4mln 2018: 3.0mln (*) Consolidated data 25 STRATEGY POST IPO MILESTONES Internationalization MARKET Partnership New communication Events NEW CUSTOMERS OFFER ORGANIZATION FINANCE M&A Synergies with new subsidiaries Investments in Research&Solutions Sales improvement Support services improvement Stock Grant and Stock Option €1.14mln capital increase from warrant conversion 100% Roialty acquisition Target identification process follows a methodology NEW SOLUTIONS STRENGHT STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT NEW POTENTIALITIES 27 GROWTH STRATEGY: «FOLLOW THE DATA» Bring to the market solutions that manage SMART DATA (high potential value data that Maps solutions can extract) FOCUS CUSTOMER NEEDS HOW TO 1 SMART DATA Correlation 2 PROCESS OPTIMIZATION IMPROVE EXISTING SOLUTIONS MARKET PENETRATION SALES IMPROVEMENT NEW SOLUTIONS DEVELOPMENT Aggregation ACQUISITIONS OF COMPANIES THAT MANAGE VALUE NEW BUSINESS 3 SMART DATA MODELS 28 COVID-19 EMERGENCY COVID-19 EMERGENCY Maps operates in areas where COVID-19 disruption can be a great opportunity: HEALTH (in particular PATIENT JOURNEY) and RETAIL EMERGENCY PHASE POST EMERGENCY BUSINESS CONTINUITY (consolidated SMARTWORKING model) NO ORDER CANCELLATION Hospitals will review their acceptance models, adopting innovative solutions

