Maps S p A : AIM Conferenze Borsa Italiana – english version
05/25/2020
Maps S.p.A.
AIM Conferenze
Borsa Italiana
May 25th 2020
MANAGEMENT
Marco Ciscato, Chairman
Founder of Maps.
He graduated in Software Engineering at University of Bologna and started his career as software engineer at ds Data Systems. During the first phase of Maps he worked in the technical area. After obtaining a Master in Business Administration at CUOA in Vicenza, at first he moved from the technical area to strategic customer management and then to internal organization, finance & control and strategic development.
Maurizio Pontremoli, CEO
He graduated cum laude in Physics from the University of Parma. In the past, he was a professor of computer science at the University of Parma and a researcher at the Fini Speciali School of the University of Parma. Later, he became the founder and the director of the Professional Services Division of ds Data Systems, then the director of Imagena S.r.l. (IT products and solutions for mobile telephony) for about six years. In MAPS since January 2008, he is CEO and deals with the definition of the offer and the strategic development.
Gian Luca Cattani, R&D Director
Degree in Mathematics cum laude at the University of Parma; MSc and PhD in Computer Science at the University of Aarhus (Denmark); Master in Technology and Innovation Management at the Bologna Business School of the University of Bologna. He was a researcher in Logic and Semantics of Computation at the University of Cambridge (UK). He is the author of several scientific publications in Theoretical Computer Science. For over fifteen years he has been involved in software development projects for complex organizations. In MAPS since 2008, he has been appointed R&D Director in 2017.
2
MARKET NEEDS
WHAT WE DO
WHO WE ARE
MARKET
CUSTOMERS
In this digital era, each company can access huge quantities of data: the challenge for
Maps is extracting business value from such data.
We develop software solutions that help our customers to take better decisions based on the evidences that come from data, that is to become data driven companies.
We are a group of highly qualified people that share the same vision. More then 70% of the employees have an university degree.
Digital Transformation of companies is what we support. Experts state that the Digital Transformation Market has been growing with a CAGR of 20% and will grow at the same pace in the coming years.
Our customers are leaders in their sectors.
GOALS ACHIVED IN 2014-2019
Doubled revenues
Profitability
CAGR: +15%
EBITDA CAGR: +41%
2019: €17.0 mln
2019: €3.8 mln (22%)
2014: €8.7 mln
2014: €0.7 mln (8%)
Loyalty
Cash Conversion
65% of customers have been
Excellent and constant cash conversion
choosing Maps for over 5 years
used for acquisitions and investments
Sector
We are leader in the Italian market for Patient Journey
(end-to-end patient relationship management)
-
More than 1,000 installations
-
More than 17 million patient accesses per year
4
From €1 mln to 4€ mln
|
From €4 mln to €11 mln
From €11 mln to €15 mln
2002-2006
2007-2010
|
2011-2015
|
Start-up
New
Focus on Solutions
Focus on Strategic
marketing
Creation of Research&Solutions
Market
Market
Utility
Public Sector
Healthcare
Manufacturing
€17 mln
2019-
Ready for Challenging goals
Listing on AIM market
Market
Utility
Public Sector
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail
5
GOVERNANCE AND SHAREHOLDERS
GOVERNANCE
Market-friendly approach (exceeding AIM requirements):
-
2 independent directors
-
List vote (threshold: 2,5%)
-
Our bylaws provide «white washing»
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Marco Ciscato
|
Chairman
Maurizio Pontremoli
Gian Luca Cattani
CEO
Director
Maria Rosaria Maugeri
Paolo Pietrogrande
Independent Director
Independent Director
SHAREHOLDERS
-
Free float: 24,18%
-
FCPI Fortune Europe 16-17 (Eiffel Investment): 5,97%
-
The remaining shares are owned by 6 people (4 of them are Maps' managers):
Marco Ciscato (20,79%)
Paolo Ciscato (9,02%)
Maurizio Pontremoli (17,16%)
Gian Luca Cattani (7,87%)
Domenico Miglietta (12,95%)
Giorgio Ciscato (2,05%)
MAPS
100%
MEMELABS SRL
100%
ROIALTY SRL
70%
MAPS HEALTHCARE SRL
100%100%
ARTEXE SPA
|
6
HUMAN RESOURCES
Our employees, together with our software solutions, are our most important asset
OBJECTIVES
Attract talents
Identify and maintain top performers
Enhance all employees' skills and performances
Share a clear identity, because employees are our first ambassadors
Quality of life
ACTIONS
Training
Salary based on individual targets
Recruiting
Appraisal and personal objectives
Smart working
Welfare
|
2020 PROJECT
New workingmodel • IncreaseSmartworkingto 60%+
-
Flexible and personalized work programs
-
Offices becomeaggregationplaces
7
VALUE PROPOSITION BUSINESS MODEL
MAPS'
value
proposition
Provide
decision-making tools
that leverage digital
data
With digitalisation,
companies can:
Have an amount of data once impossible to have
Use this data in order to take better decisions and to define new business models
PredictiveModels BigData
ProcessDigitalization
Artiﬁcial Intelligence
IOT Dematerialization
SOLUTIONS
Advantages
for
Customers
9
BUSINESS MODEL
RESEARCH&SOLUTIONS IS A BUSINESS UNIT
DEDICATED TO NEW SOLUTIONS DEVELOPING
APPROACH: Open Innovation
Collaborations and co-investments with market leaders and research centers
SOLUTION SELECTION CRITERIA:
• High value-add for customers
• Replicability
• Consistency with our vision: smart data and critical processes
OUTPUT: Proprietary solutions
Outcomes:
• Recurrent revenues
• Profitability
• Customer loyalty
COMMERCIAL BUSINESS UNITS BRING
PROPRIETARY SOLUTIONS TO THE MARKET AND
IMPLEMENT CUSTOM SOLUTIONS
Sales and operative marketing
Delivery
Customer Satisfaction
10
RESEARCH&SOLUTIONS - MAIN CURRENT INITIATIVES
ROSE a Smart Energy Management System Smart Grid Management for Energy Efficiency
and Ancillary Services to Distribution an
Transmission Systems
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Università
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4P Health
Identification and enrolment of patients with chronic conditions in care paths for a better healthcare at lower
costs
Sistema Sanitario Regione Liguria
11
LARGE / DATA INTEGRATION
ENTERPRISE
DATA EXAMPLES
-
Data Management of the entire Vodafone offer for both fixed and mobile networks: configuration, administrative activation, network provisioning, ticketing, invoicing
30M+ 2M+
3.000+
10M+
MAIN CLIENTS
OUR TRAINING ROOM
OUR EXPERTISE IN DEALING WITH COMPLEX ENVIRONMENTS GAVE US THE OPPORTUNITY TO BOOST OUR SKILLS AND IMPROVE OUR OFFER
OUR CHALLENGE
-
Build up trust on our ability to understand customer's needs
-
Expertise to promote our reputation as agents able to offer innovative solutions
-
Understand and help customers to meet all their needs
SMARTAGGREGATOR
LARGE / SMARTAGGREGATOR
ENTERPRISE
DATA INTEGRATION SMARTAGGREGATOR SMARTNEBULA ROIALTY
WE ARE ABLE TO MEET ALL THE NEW NEEDS INTRODUCED BY THE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WE BUILD UP KNOWLEDGE FROM DATA
DECISION-MAKING AND SUPPORT SYSTEMS FOR THE HUMAN DECISION-MAKINGPROCESS
SAMPLE QUESTIONS
-
Which power constraints absorbed by the electricity grid can I impose on my client tomorrow?
-
What are the chances of a fault on an electrical grid within the next 30 days?
-
Are my production facilities respecting all the set points?
-
How social networks are dealing with this topic?
MAIN CLIENTS
•
PREDICTIVE SYSTEMS
|
|
|
INFORMATION
|
SOCIAL MEDIA
-
Solution developed for the ROSE project Real Time Operational for Smart Grid for Europe for the Energy Cluster
-
Presented at the GCTC (Global City Teams Challenge) in Washington
-
Employed by ENEL and active on the Smart Energy Building in the Savona Campus of the University of Genoa
VERTICAL SOLUTIONS
14
SMARTNEBULA
LARGE / SMARTNEBULA
ENTERPRISE
DATA INTEGRATION SMARTAGGREGATOR SMARTNEBULA ROIALTY
MANAGE AND CONTROL THE EXCHANGE OF DOCUMENTATION WITH SUPPLIERS ADMINISTRATIVE EFFICIENCY
SAMPLE QUESTIONS
-
Does supplier's staff have the required qualiﬁcations and certiﬁcations for what they are doing?
-
Do I fulﬁl the Legality Protocol signed for the contract? Is the suppliers' staff regularly hired?
-
Is the supplier working with the agreed people and means in my building sites?
-
May I reduce the risk of non-compliance with the 231 Model?
SOME DATA
110.000+
managed documents in 2019
1.800+
single platform users
1600+
suppliers selected by our customers and invited to exchange documents
OUR CHALLENGE
-
Identify specialized areas where controlled and managed information exchange is particularly relevant
-
Efﬁcient exchange of information along production chains
-
Massive digitization of information
-
Risk reduction for both workers and companies
-
Promote positive relations with the supervisory authorities
ROIALTY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WE HELP CORPORATES TO IMPROVE THE RELATIONSHIP WITH THEIR CUSTOMERS AND PROSPECTS THROUGH THE DELIVERY OF PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER JOURNEYS, THAT INCREASE SALES, ENGAGEMENT, ADVOCACY & LOYALTY.
EXAMPLES OF NEEDS
-
Increase the ROI on loyalty programs.
-
Increase knowledge about the customer base, so to be more specific on market segmentation and in the design of the marketing campaigns (Precision Marketing).
-
Catch the customers' attention, to engage them on marketing initiatives, at a lower cost.
MAIN CLIENTS
OUR SOLUTIONS
• Management control of healthcare companies, and evaluation of their efficiency
• Evaluate and report all the indicators linked to the quality of the services provided by a specific facility
• Production and management of information flow between Local and Central Health Authorities
• Definition of Cohorts and selection of Patients that should be included in specific assistance programs, e.g. diabetes
MAIN CLIENTS
Evaluate Appropriateness of Referral Requests for a better planning of services and to measure the adherence of GPs' behaviour to the given guidelines
•
DATA DRIVEN GOVERNANCE PATIENT JOURNEY
LEVERAGE DATA TO IMPROVE QUALITY AND EFFICIENCY OF HEALTHCARE
EXAMPLES OF NEEDS
DATA DRIVEN GOVERNANCE
HEALTHCAREINDUSTRY / DATA DRIVEN GOVERNANCE
QUALITY AND PERFORMANCE EVALUATION
DECISION SUPPORT FOR IMPROVED MANAGEMENT OF HEALTHCARE
SOME DATA
100 MLN+
clinical documents analysed
100+
Installations
10MLN+
Patients
INDUSTRY CHARACTERISTICS
-
Developing market: low maturity, not many excellence
-
Relevant opportunities for the application of the semantic technology, supported by user centered applications
-
Interesting opportunities for Data analysis offers with distinctive elements, such as the ability to exploit non-structured data
-
Opportunities for Analysis services provided through the
"Knowledge as a Service" modality
PATIENT JOURNEY
HEALTHCAREINDUSTRY / PATIENT JOURNEY
DATA DRIVEN GOVERNANCE PATIENT JOURNEY
GUIDE PATIENTS THROUGH THE HEALTHCARE SYSTEM
LEADER SOLUTIONS IN PATIENTS RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT WITH HEALTHCARE SERVICES
HELP HOSPITALS TO DELIVER HIGHER QUALITY SERVICES IN AN EFFICIENT WAY
EXAMPLES OF NEEDS
-
Efﬁcient patient's ﬂow management inside the hospital: waiting time reduction, waiting management, patients' redistribution, patients' guidance
-
Effective communication with patients
-
Simplify the booking, payment, collection of reports
MAIN CLIENTS
SOME DATA
FEATURES
-
Expanding market: low maturity and few excellences
-
-
Wide presence in the public healthcare system
-
Prestigious customers among private healthcare organizations
-
Complete solution
-
Proprietary hardware able to generate loyalty and recurrent incomes
-
On-goinginternationalization
VERTICAL SOLUTIONS
GZOOM / GZOOM SOLUTION
GZOOM
DRIVE INSTITUTIONS TO REACH THEIR
GOALS USING DATA
EXAMPLES OF NEEDS
-
Define institution's strategic, operational and individual objectives
-
Define and measure the Key Performance Indicators
-
Risk management
-
Personal data management (GDPR)
-
Processes and projects control
-
Internal and public reports (transparency)
MAIN CLIENTS
HELP INSTITUTIONS TO FORMALISE, PLAN AND REACH THEIR OBJECTIVES
EVALUATE PERFORMANCES AND REPORT ON RESULTS
FEATURES
SOME DATA
M&A - TRACK RECORD AND STRATEGY
|
2018
2019
|
|
|
New solution that puts together customer
|
Retail
|
Customer Experience
|
loyalty&engagement with store access management
(Roialty-Zerocoda)
IDENTIFICATION OF
DATABASES NETWORK TARGETS FOLLOWS A
DEFINED METHODOLOGY
TARGET IDENTIFICATION CRITERIA
Working in Digital Transformation market
Revenues: €2mln - €10mln
EBITDA: more than 10%
Industry: Utility, Healthcare, Retail, Finance
Business Model: focus on proprietary solutions
21
ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL RESULTS
2014 - 2019 ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE(*)
17.03.8
Total revenues have an average annual growth of 15%
EBITDA increases faster than Total revenues (average annual growth of 41%)
Recurrent revenues increase faster than Total revenues (in 2019 recurrent fees represent 23% of Total revenues)
Revenues from proprietary solutions increase faster than Total revenues (in 2019 they represent 46% of Total revenues)
Customer loyalty
2019 RESULTS(*)
Contribution Margin 43% 2018: 41%
EBITDA €3.79mln
EBITDA margin: 22.2%
2019 RESULTS(*)
€5.0mln: Goodwill
€3.2mln: proprietary solutions
€2.1mln: Tangible fixed assets
(IFRS16 adoption: €1.8mln)
€3.3mln: Call option on Maps Healthcare
€1.9mln: Long term loan
€1.4mln: IFRS16 adoption
Equity
€9.4mln
2018: €4.4mln
NFP €4.4mln
2018: 3.0mln
Internationalization
MARKET Partnership
New communication
Events
OFFER
ORGANIZATION
FINANCE
M&A
Synergies with new subsidiaries Investments in Research&Solutions
Sales improvement
Support services improvement Stock Grant and Stock Option
€1.14mln capital increase from warrant conversion
100% Roialty acquisition
Target identification process follows a methodology
NEW
SOLUTIONS
STRENGHT
STRATEGIC
DEVELOPMENT
NEW
POTENTIALITIES
27
GROWTH STRATEGY: «FOLLOW THE DATA»
Bring to the market solutions that manage SMART DATA
(high potential value data that Maps solutions can extract)
COVID-19 EMERGENCY
Maps operates in areas where COVID-19 disruption can be a great opportunity: HEALTH (in particular PATIENT JOURNEY) and RETAIL
BUSINESS CONTINUITY (consolidated
SMARTWORKING model)
NO ORDER
CANCELLATION
-
Hospitals will review their acceptance models, adopting innovative solutions
-
Healthcare will be more data-driven
Maps innovative Patient Journey solutions have been adopted by new customers
Sales activity
SLOWDOWN (NO INTERRUPTIONS)
-
Retail companies will reshape their relationship with customers (point of sale access, loyalty, targeted communication)
Roialty-Zerocoda has been developed, leveraging the skills in the Patient Journey (healthcare) and the experience of retail customers retention
30
Disclaimer
Maps S.p.A. published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 17:02:04 UTC
