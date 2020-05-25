Log in
Maps S p A : AIM Conferenze Borsa Italiana – english version

05/25/2020 | 01:03pm EDT

Maps S.p.A.

AIM Conferenze

Borsa Italiana

May 25th 2020

MANAGEMENT

Marco Ciscato, Chairman

Founder of Maps.

He graduated in Software Engineering at University of Bologna and started his career as software engineer at ds Data Systems. During the first phase of Maps he worked in the technical area. After obtaining a Master in Business Administration at CUOA in Vicenza, at first he moved from the technical area to strategic customer management and then to internal organization, finance & control and strategic development.

Maurizio Pontremoli, CEO

He graduated cum laude in Physics from the University of Parma. In the past, he was a professor of computer science at the University of Parma and a researcher at the Fini Speciali School of the University of Parma. Later, he became the founder and the director of the Professional Services Division of ds Data Systems, then the director of Imagena S.r.l. (IT products and solutions for mobile telephony) for about six years. In MAPS since January 2008, he is CEO and deals with the definition of the offer and the strategic development.

Gian Luca Cattani, R&D Director

Degree in Mathematics cum laude at the University of Parma; MSc and PhD in Computer Science at the University of Aarhus (Denmark); Master in Technology and Innovation Management at the Bologna Business School of the University of Bologna. He was a researcher in Logic and Semantics of Computation at the University of Cambridge (UK). He is the author of several scientific publications in Theoretical Computer Science. For over fifteen years he has been involved in software development projects for complex organizations. In MAPS since 2008, he has been appointed R&D Director in 2017.

2

MAPS OVERVIEW

MAPS OVERVIEW

MARKET NEEDS

WHAT WE DO

WHO WE ARE

MARKET

CUSTOMERS

In this digital era, each company can access huge quantities of data: the challenge for

Maps is extracting business value from such data.

We develop software solutions that help our customers to take better decisions based on the evidences that come from data, that is to become data driven companies.

We are a group of highly qualified people that share the same vision. More then 70% of the employees have an university degree.

Digital Transformation of companies is what we support. Experts state that the Digital Transformation Market has been growing with a CAGR of 20% and will grow at the same pace in the coming years.

Our customers are leaders in their sectors.

GOALS ACHIVED IN 2014-2019

Doubled revenues

Profitability

CAGR: +15%

EBITDA CAGR: +41%

2019: €17.0 mln

2019: €3.8 mln (22%)

2014: €8.7 mln

2014: €0.7 mln (8%)

Loyalty

Cash Conversion

65% of customers have been

Excellent and constant cash conversion

choosing Maps for over 5 years

used for acquisitions and investments

Sector

0%

10%

20%

30%

40%

50%

We are leader in the Italian market for Patient Journey

(end-to-end patient relationship management)

  • More than 1,000 installations
  • More than 17 million patient accesses per year

4

HISTORY

From €1 mln to 4€ mln

From €4 mln to €11 mln

From €11 mln to €15 mln

2002-2006

2007-2010

2011-2015

2016-2018

Start-up

New

Focus on Solutions

Focus on Strategic

Shareholders

marketing

Creation of Research&Solutions

Market

Market

Market

Utility

Utility

Utility

Public Sector

Public Sector

Public Sector

Healthcare

Healthcare

Manufacturing

€17 mln

2019-

Ready for Challenging goals

Listing on AIM market

Market

Utility

Public Sector

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

5

GOVERNANCE AND SHAREHOLDERS

GOVERNANCE

Market-friendly approach (exceeding AIM requirements):

  • 2 independent directors
  • List vote (threshold: 2,5%)
  • Our bylaws provide «white washing»

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Marco Ciscato

Chairman

Maurizio Pontremoli

Gian Luca Cattani

CEO

Director

Maria Rosaria Maugeri

Paolo Pietrogrande

Independent Director

Independent Director

SHAREHOLDERS

  • Free float: 24,18%
  • FCPI Fortune Europe 16-17 (Eiffel Investment): 5,97%
  • The remaining shares are owned by 6 people (4 of them are Maps' managers):

Marco Ciscato (20,79%)

Paolo Ciscato (9,02%)

Maurizio Pontremoli (17,16%)

Gian Luca Cattani (7,87%)

Domenico Miglietta (12,95%)

Giorgio Ciscato (2,05%)

MAPS

100%

MEMELABS SRL

100%

ROIALTY SRL

70%

MAPS HEALTHCARE SRL

100%100%

ARTEXE SPA

IG CONSULTING SRL

6

HUMAN RESOURCES

Our employees, together with our software solutions, are our most important asset

OBJECTIVES

Attract talents

Identify and maintain top performers

Enhance all employees' skills and performances

Share a clear identity, because employees are our first ambassadors

Quality of life

ACTIONS

2019 DATA

Training

12,000 hours

Salary based on individual targets

More than 40% of

the personnel

Recruiting

1 dedicated person

Appraisal and personal objectives

Allemployees

involved

Smart working

20+ man years of

remote working

Welfare

More than20

events

2020 PROJECT

New workingmodel • IncreaseSmartworkingto 60%+

  • Flexible and personalized work programs
  • Offices becomeaggregationplaces

7

VALUE PROPOSITION BUSINESS MODEL

VALUE PROPOSITION

MAPS'

value

proposition

Provide

decision-making tools

that leverage digital

data

With digitalisation,

companies can:

Have an amount of data once impossible to have

Use this data in order to take better decisions and to define new business models

PredictiveModels BigData

ProcessDigitalization

Artiﬁcial Intelligence

IOT Dematerialization

Social

Decision Support

SOLUTIONS

They do not buy

technologies and data

analysis, but they buy

solutions for actual needs

and

effectiveness

New Business Model

They can rely on decision

making tools

based on Smart Data

immediately available

Advantages

for

Customers

9

BUSINESS MODEL

RESEARCH&SOLUTIONS IS A BUSINESS UNIT

DEDICATED TO NEW SOLUTIONS DEVELOPING

APPROACH: Open Innovation

Collaborations and co-investments with market leaders and research centers

SOLUTION SELECTION CRITERIA:

High value-add for customers

Replicability

Consistency with our vision: smart data and critical processes

OUTPUT: Proprietary solutions

Outcomes:

Recurrent revenues

Profitability

Customer loyalty

COMMERCIAL BUSINESS UNITS BRING

PROPRIETARY SOLUTIONS TO THE MARKET AND

IMPLEMENT CUSTOM SOLUTIONS

Sales and operative marketing

Delivery

Customer Satisfaction

10

RESEARCH&SOLUTIONS - MAIN CURRENT INITIATIVES

ROSE a Smart Energy Management System Smart Grid Management for Energy Efficiency

and Ancillary Services to Distribution an

Transmission Systems

Università di Genova

Digitalisation of processes of

public administrations

Pick Up

COMUNE DI GENOVA

Compliance to laws and regulations,

Energy efficiency and comfort

KOBENHAVNS

and continuous improvement of

management in buildings

di Genova

UNIVERSITET

operative processes

Università

Epidetect

Predictive Maintenance

Syndromic surveillance based on analysis

Predictive maintenance of energy

of content and motivation of referrals to

distribution cabins and network lines

specialist consultancy and diagnostic test

Research&Solutions

requests

Predicting Waiting Time in Healthcare

On-line Sale of Healthcare Services

Improvement of solutions for

Insurance Companies as new Healthcare Services

management of waiting lists and, post

Distribution Hubs

Covid for social distancing, of access to

healthcare delivery units by patients

4P Health

Identification and enrolment of patients with chronic conditions in care paths for a better healthcare at lower

costs

Sistema Sanitario Regione Liguria

11

OFFER

DATA INTEGRATION

LARGE / DATA INTEGRATION

ENTERPRISE

DATA INTEGRATION SMARTAGGREGATOR

SMARTNEBULA

ROIALTY

LARGE DATA FLOW

DATA GENERATED IN DIFFICULT CONTEXT «CORE» DATA

DATA EXAMPLES

  • Data Management of the entire Vodafone offer for both fixed and mobile networks: configuration, administrative activation, network provisioning, ticketing, invoicing

30M+ 2M+

of mobile users

of landline users

  • Collection and management of data related to food risk for EFSA, as for example: OGM statistics coming from all the EU member states

3.000+

scientiﬁc users

  • Data collection and storage employed for Intellectual property (IP) management and for the global organization of WIPO which today has 119 member states

10M+

documents to support businesses

MAIN CLIENTS

OUR TRAINING ROOM

OUR EXPERTISE IN DEALING WITH COMPLEX ENVIRONMENTS GAVE US THE OPPORTUNITY TO BOOST OUR SKILLS AND IMPROVE OUR OFFER

OUR CHALLENGE

  • Build up trust on our ability to understand customer's needs
  • Expertise to promote our reputation as agents able to offer innovative solutions
  • Understand and help customers to meet all their needs

13

SMARTAGGREGATOR

LARGE / SMARTAGGREGATOR

ENTERPRISE

DATA INTEGRATION SMARTAGGREGATOR SMARTNEBULA ROIALTY

WE ARE ABLE TO MEET ALL THE NEW NEEDS INTRODUCED BY THE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WE BUILD UP KNOWLEDGE FROM DATA

DECISION-MAKING AND SUPPORT SYSTEMS FOR THE HUMAN DECISION-MAKINGPROCESS

SAMPLE QUESTIONS

  • Which power constraints absorbed by the electricity grid can I impose on my client tomorrow?
  • What are the chances of a fault on an electrical grid within the next 30 days?
  • Are my production facilities respecting all the set points?
  • How social networks are dealing with this topic?

MAIN CLIENTS

PREDICTIVE SYSTEMS

MACHINE LEARNING

ARTIFICIAL

DECISION RULES

INTELLIGENCE

INFORMATION

RETRIEVAL

INTERNET OF

THINGS (IoT)

SOCIAL MEDIA

LISTENING

  • Solution developed for the ROSE project Real Time Operational for Smart Grid for Europe for the Energy Cluster
  • Presented at the GCTC (Global City Teams Challenge) in Washington
  • Employed by ENEL and active on the Smart Energy Building in the Savona Campus of the University of Genoa

VERTICAL SOLUTIONS

14

SMARTNEBULA

LARGE / SMARTNEBULA

ENTERPRISE

DATA INTEGRATION SMARTAGGREGATOR SMARTNEBULA ROIALTY

MANAGE AND CONTROL THE EXCHANGE OF DOCUMENTATION WITH SUPPLIERS ADMINISTRATIVE EFFICIENCY

SAMPLE QUESTIONS

  • Does supplier's staff have the required qualiﬁcations and certiﬁcations for what they are doing?
  • Do I fulﬁl the Legality Protocol signed for the contract? Is the suppliers' staff regularly hired?
  • Is the supplier working with the agreed people and means in my building sites?
  • May I reduce the risk of non-compliance with the 231 Model?

SOME DATA

110.000+

managed documents in 2019

1.800+

single platform users

1600+

suppliers selected by our customers and invited to exchange documents

OUR CHALLENGE

  • Identify specialized areas where controlled and managed information exchange is particularly relevant
  • Efﬁcient exchange of information along production chains
  • Massive digitization of information
  • Risk reduction for both workers and companies
  • Promote positive relations with the supervisory authorities

MAIN CLIENTS

VERTICAL SOLUTIONS

15

ROIALTY

LARGE

/ ROIALTY

ENTERPRISE

DATA INTEGRATION SMARTAGGREGATOR SMARTNEBULA

ROIALTY

WE HELP CORPORATES TO IMPROVE THE RELATIONSHIP WITH THEIR CUSTOMERS AND PROSPECTS THROUGH THE DELIVERY OF PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER JOURNEYS, THAT INCREASE SALES, ENGAGEMENT, ADVOCACY & LOYALTY.

EXAMPLES OF NEEDS

  • Increase the ROI on loyalty programs.
  • Increase knowledge about the customer base, so to be more specific on market segmentation and in the design of the marketing campaigns (Precision Marketing).
  • Catch the customers' attention, to engage them on marketing initiatives, at a lower cost.

MAIN CLIENTS

OUR SOLUTIONS

OneCustomer

OneExperience

PROFILE YOUR

PERSONALIZE YOUR

CUSTOMER

CAMPAIGN

OneTarget

OneVoice

KNOW YOUR

UNDERSTAND WHAT

AUDIENCE

MATTERS

16

Management control of healthcare companies, and evaluation of their efficiency
Evaluate and report all the indicators linked to the quality of the services provided by a specific facility
Production and management of information flow between Local and Central Health Authorities
Definition of Cohorts and selection of Patients that should be included in specific assistance programs, e.g. diabetes
MAIN CLIENTS
Evaluate Appropriateness of Referral Requests for a better planning of services and to measure the adherence of GPs' behaviour to the given guidelines
DATA DRIVEN GOVERNANCE PATIENT JOURNEY
LEVERAGE DATA TO IMPROVE QUALITY AND EFFICIENCY OF HEALTHCARE
EXAMPLES OF NEEDS
DATA DRIVEN GOVERNANCE
HEALTHCAREINDUSTRY / DATA DRIVEN GOVERNANCE

QUALITY AND PERFORMANCE EVALUATION

DECISION SUPPORT FOR IMPROVED MANAGEMENT OF HEALTHCARE

SOME DATA

100 MLN+

clinical documents analysed

100+

Installations

10MLN+

Patients

INDUSTRY CHARACTERISTICS

  • Developing market: low maturity, not many excellence
  • Relevant opportunities for the application of the semantic technology, supported by user centered applications
  • Interesting opportunities for Data analysis offers with distinctive elements, such as the ability to exploit non-structured data
  • Opportunities for Analysis services provided through the
    "Knowledge as a Service" modality

VERTICAL SOLUTIONS

17

PATIENT JOURNEY

HEALTHCAREINDUSTRY / PATIENT JOURNEY

DATA DRIVEN GOVERNANCE PATIENT JOURNEY

GUIDE PATIENTS THROUGH THE HEALTHCARE SYSTEM

LEADER SOLUTIONS IN PATIENTS RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT WITH HEALTHCARE SERVICES

HELP HOSPITALS TO DELIVER HIGHER QUALITY SERVICES IN AN EFFICIENT WAY

EXAMPLES OF NEEDS

  • Efﬁcient patient's ﬂow management inside the hospital: waiting time reduction, waiting management, patients' redistribution, patients' guidance
  • Effective communication with patients
  • Simplify the booking, payment, collection of reports

MAIN CLIENTS

SOME DATA

1.000+

17 MLN+

installations

Patients accesses

The 3

Italian leading private

companies are our

customers

FEATURES

  • Expanding market: low maturity and few excellences
    • Wide presence in the public healthcare system
    • Prestigious customers among private healthcare organizations
  • Complete solution
  • Proprietary hardware able to generate loyalty and recurrent incomes
  • On-goinginternationalization

VERTICAL SOLUTIONS

VERTICAL SOLUTIONS

18

GZOOM

GZOOM / GZOOM SOLUTION

GZOOM

DRIVE INSTITUTIONS TO REACH THEIR

GOALS USING DATA

EXAMPLES OF NEEDS

  • Define institution's strategic, operational and individual objectives
  • Define and measure the Key Performance Indicators
  • Risk management
  • Personal data management (GDPR)
  • Processes and projects control
  • Internal and public reports (transparency)

MAIN CLIENTS

HELP INSTITUTIONS TO FORMALISE, PLAN AND REACH THEIR OBJECTIVES

EVALUATE PERFORMANCES AND REPORT ON RESULTS

GZOOM SOLUTION

FEATURES

Open source software business model

Complete solutions

Investment Terminated

Regulatory compliance is one of the drivers for purchasing

12 modules for up-selling purpose

SOME DATA

40+

30%

6

Customers

Revenues from fees

Customer segments,

for each segment

important references

VERTICAL SOLUTIONS

19

M&A

M&A - TRACK RECORD AND STRATEGY

MARKET

OFFER

SYNERGIES

2012

Healthcare

Data driven governance

A new software solution (Clinika) was developed, that

for Healthcare providers

analyses narrative text data of clinical documents

2018

Software and Hardware

Healthcare

solutions for hospital

New proposition for Patient Journey

acceptance

2019

New solution that puts together customer

Retail

Customer Experience

loyalty&engagement with store access management

(Roialty-Zerocoda)

IDENTIFICATION OF

DATABASES NETWORK TARGETS FOLLOWS A

DEFINED METHODOLOGY

1,000+

• SELECTION

(Revenues, EBITDA)

170

• ANALYSIS (Offering)

25 • CONTACT

5 • DIALOGUES

TARGET IDENTIFICATION CRITERIA

Working in Digital Transformation market

Revenues: €2mln - €10mln

EBITDA: more than 10%

Industry: Utility, Healthcare, Retail, Finance

Business Model: focus on proprietary solutions

21

ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

2014 - 2019 ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE(*)

17.03.8

Revenues

15.0

EBITDA

3.0

12.3

11.5

10.8

8.7

1.7

1.9

1.5

0.7

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Total revenues have an average annual growth of 15%

EBITDA increases faster than Total revenues (average annual growth of 41%)

Recurrent revenues increase faster than Total revenues (in 2019 recurrent fees represent 23% of Total revenues)

Revenues from proprietary solutions increase faster than Total revenues (in 2019 they represent 46% of Total revenues)

Customer loyalty

(*) Consolidated data

23

2019 RESULTS(*)

Total Revenues

€/1,000

2019

2018

€17.03mln

+14% YoY

Total Revenues

17,029

14,964

Internally genereted fixed assets

1,593

929

Recurrent Revenues from fees

Production value

18,623

15,893

23%

Operating Costs

(14,835)

(12,914)

€0.6mln: IFRS16

EBITDA

3,788

2,979

adoption

2018: 18%

Amortization&Depreciation

(1,746)

(598)

Not reccurnt Costs

(92)

0

EBIT

1,950

2,381

Financial management & Subsidiaries

553

(62)

Includes value

EBT

2,503

2,319

adjustment of Call

option on Maps

Tax

(533)

(674)

Healthcare

Net Profit

1,970

1,645

Contribution Margin 43% 2018: 41%

EBITDA €3.79mln

EBITDA margin: 22.2%

(*) Consolidated data

24

2019 RESULTS(*)

€/1,000

2019

2018

Fixed Assets

10,307

6,888

Inventory

4,139

1,874

Receivebles

6,043

5,343

Payables

(1,874)

(1,698)

Operating Working Capital

8,309

5,520

Other current assets & liabilities

(1,342)

(2,276)

Net Working Capital

6,966

3,244

Total funds

(3,460)

(2,754)

Net Capital Invested

13,814

7,378

Shereholders' Equity

9,370

4,389

Long term debt

6,669

6,042

Short term debt

1,605

420

Cash

(3,830)

(3,472)

Net Financial Position

4,444

2,989

Total resources of financing

13,814

7,378

€5.0mln: Goodwill

€3.2mln: proprietary solutions

€2.1mln: Tangible fixed assets

(IFRS16 adoption: €1.8mln)

€3.3mln: Call option on Maps Healthcare

€1.9mln: Long term loan

€1.4mln: IFRS16 adoption

Equity

€9.4mln

2018: €4.4mln

NFP €4.4mln

2018: 3.0mln

(*) Consolidated data

25

STRATEGY

POST IPO MILESTONES

Internationalization

MARKET Partnership

New communication

Events

NEW

CUSTOMERS

OFFER

ORGANIZATION

FINANCE

M&A

Synergies with new subsidiaries Investments in Research&Solutions

Sales improvement

Support services improvement Stock Grant and Stock Option

€1.14mln capital increase from warrant conversion

100% Roialty acquisition

Target identification process follows a methodology

NEW

SOLUTIONS

STRENGHT

STRATEGIC

DEVELOPMENT

NEW

POTENTIALITIES

27

GROWTH STRATEGY: «FOLLOW THE DATA»

Bring to the market solutions that manage SMART DATA

(high potential value data that Maps solutions can extract)

FOCUS

CUSTOMER NEEDS

HOW TO

1

SMART DATA

Correlation

2

PROCESS

OPTIMIZATION

IMPROVE EXISTING

SOLUTIONS MARKET

PENETRATION

SALES IMPROVEMENT

NEW SOLUTIONS

DEVELOPMENT

Aggregation

ACQUISITIONS OF

COMPANIES THAT MANAGE

VALUE

NEW BUSINESS

3

SMART DATA

MODELS

28

COVID-19 EMERGENCY

COVID-19 EMERGENCY

Maps operates in areas where COVID-19 disruption can be a great opportunity: HEALTH (in particular PATIENT JOURNEY) and RETAIL

EMERGENCY PHASE

POST EMERGENCY

BUSINESS CONTINUITY (consolidated

SMARTWORKING model)

NO ORDER

CANCELLATION

  • Hospitals will review their acceptance models, adopting innovative solutions
  • Healthcare will be more data-driven

Maps innovative Patient Journey solutions have been adopted by new customers

Sales activity

SLOWDOWN (NO INTERRUPTIONS)

  • Retail companies will reshape their relationship with customers (point of sale access, loyalty, targeted communication)

Roialty-Zerocoda has been developed, leveraging the skills in the Patient Journey (healthcare) and the experience of retail customers retention

30

Disclaimer

Maps S.p.A. published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 17:02:04 UTC
