Mar. 26, 2019: Still Time to Register for ‘Patients, Prejudice & Policy' Symposium

03/26/2019 | 02:30am EDT

There is still time to register for the April 2 'Patients, Prejudice & Policy' symposium at the NJHA Conference & Events Center.

NJHA is hosting this important discussion on health equity and unconscious bias to promote understanding that leads to improved health. The daylong symposium is keynoted by Tony Chatman, a corporate relationship expert and renowned speaker on the topic of unconscious bias.

The luncheon speaker will be Commissioner of Health Dr. Shereef Elnahal, and additional panels include community-based organizations on social determinants of health; patients and families discussing their encounters with bias; and legislators discussing policy action to address the needs of New Jersey's diverse communities.

See the full list of panelists and register online for this important conversation on moving New Jersey forward on the path to better health for all.

Disclaimer

NJHA - New Jersey Hospital Association published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 06:29:05 UTC
