Maranon Announces Close of Inaugural SBIC Fund

Maranon Capital, L.P. (“Maranon”) announced today the final close of its first SBIC fund, Maranon Mezzanine Fund III-B, L.P. (the “Fund”). The Fund is Maranon’s third comingled investment vehicle that targets unitranche, mezzanine and equity co-investments in businesses with $3 million or more of EBITDA. The Fund completed the final close with support from existing relationships and new commitments from institutional investors, banks, family offices, and high net worth individuals.

“We appreciate the strong interest of our investors and are grateful for their support,” commented Ian Larkin, Managing Director and a founder of Maranon Capital. “We are off to a solid start with two investments already in the portfolio.”

About Maranon Capital, L.P.

Maranon Capital, L.P. is an investment firm focused on private credit investments. Maranon’s competitive edge is its multi-product strategies that span the balance sheet with value-added financing and equity co-investments. Since 2008, Maranon has committed over $7.3 billion of capital. For more information about Maranon Capital please visit www.maranoncapital.com.

