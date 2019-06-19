Maranon Announces New Addition to Operations Team

Maranon Capital, L.P. (“Maranon”) announced today that Ann O'Halloran has joined the firm as a Controller. As a member of Maranon’s operations team, she will be responsible for providing financial analysis and reporting and managing loan activity.

Ann brings more than 18 years of broad-based accounting and finance experience to Maranon. Prior to joining Maranon, Ann was a Vice President and Controller at Kramer Van Kirk Credit Strategies. Ann’s previous experience also includes LightPoint Capital where she was a Credit Analyst.

Ann earned an M.B.A. in Finance from the Kellstadt Graduate School of Business at DePaul University and a B.S. in Liberal Studies from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

About Maranon Capital

Maranon Capital, L.P. is an investment firm focused on private credit investments. Maranon’s competitive edge is its multi-product strategies that span the balance sheet with value-added financing and equity co-investments. Since 2008, Maranon has committed over $5.0 billion of capital. For more information about Maranon please visit www.MaranonCapital.com.

