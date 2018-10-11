Maranon Announces Promotion and Additions to Team

Maranon Capital, L.P. (“Maranon”) announced today the promotion of Shawn Meador to Associate as well as the additions of Derek Kuns to the investment team, and Xuan Li and Dalia Paplauskas to the operations team.

Shawn completed an internship with Maranon and joined as an Investment Analyst in August 2017. He is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame where he earned a B.B.A. in Finance.

Derek joins Maranon as an Associate. Previously, he was an Analyst in Houlihan Lokey’s financial restructuring group. Derek earned a B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Notre Dame.

Xuan Li joins Maranon as a Fund Accountant. Prior to joining Maranon, she was a Senior Tax Associate at BDO USA, LLP. Xuan earned a B.S. in Accounting at Renmin University of China and an M.S. in Accounting from University of Illinois at Chicago. She is a Certified Public Accountant (active).

Dalia Paplauskas joins as a Fund Accountant. Prior to Maranon, Dalia was an Implementation Project Manager at Cortland Capital Market Services. She also worked for U.S. Bank. Dalia earned a B.B.A. cum laude in Accounting and Finance, and an M.S. in Accounting from Benedictine University.

About Maranon Capital

Maranon Capital, L.P. is an alternative investment management firm focused on private credit investments in middle market companies. Maranon’s competitive edge is its multi-product strategies that span the balance sheet with value-added financing and equity co-investments. Since 2008, Maranon has committed over $4.0 billion of capital. For more information about Maranon Capital please visit www.MaranonCapital.com.

