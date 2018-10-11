Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Maranon Announces Promotion and Additions to Team

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 09:01pm CEST

Maranon Capital, L.P. (“Maranon”) announced today the promotion of Shawn Meador to Associate as well as the additions of Derek Kuns to the investment team, and Xuan Li and Dalia Paplauskas to the operations team.

Shawn completed an internship with Maranon and joined as an Investment Analyst in August 2017. He is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame where he earned a B.B.A. in Finance.

Derek joins Maranon as an Associate. Previously, he was an Analyst in Houlihan Lokey’s financial restructuring group. Derek earned a B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Notre Dame.

Xuan Li joins Maranon as a Fund Accountant. Prior to joining Maranon, she was a Senior Tax Associate at BDO USA, LLP. Xuan earned a B.S. in Accounting at Renmin University of China and an M.S. in Accounting from University of Illinois at Chicago. She is a Certified Public Accountant (active).

Dalia Paplauskas joins as a Fund Accountant. Prior to Maranon, Dalia was an Implementation Project Manager at Cortland Capital Market Services. She also worked for U.S. Bank. Dalia earned a B.B.A. cum laude in Accounting and Finance, and an M.S. in Accounting from Benedictine University.

About Maranon Capital

Maranon Capital, L.P. is an alternative investment management firm focused on private credit investments in middle market companies. Maranon’s competitive edge is its multi-product strategies that span the balance sheet with value-added financing and equity co-investments. Since 2008, Maranon has committed over $4.0 billion of capital. For more information about Maranon Capital please visit www.MaranonCapital.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:49pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Trevena, Inc. Investors (TRVN)
BU
09:48pProtempo appointed as Sphero's exclusive global refurbishing & reverse logistics partner
PR
09:48pYEXT : Harness Location-Based Marketing at ONWARD18
PU
09:47pALLIANCE MINING : Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting
AQ
09:46pOVERTOURISM : Is This a Thing?
GL
09:45pOil Hits Two-Week Low as U.S. Supplies Rise
DJ
09:45pWhite Dog Labs announces first production plant for its aquaculture feed ingredient, ProTyton™
GL
09:44pORIGIN BANCORP, INC. ATTN : CHASE ANDERSON Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:44pWELLS FARGO : Assists Customers and Communities Impacted by Hurricane Michael
BU
09:43pCouncil on Foundations Appoints Kathleen P. Enright as President and CEO
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
2BAYER : BAYER : Could Win a New Roundup Trial -- Update
3GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
4L BRANDS : L Brands Reports September 2018 Sales
5TURTLE BEACH CORP : TURTLE BEACH : Reports Strong Selected Preliminary Third Quarter 2018 Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.