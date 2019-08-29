Marathon Health Announces Addition of Bruce Hochstadt, MD to Executive Team

WINOOSKI, Vt., Aug 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Health, LLC, a provider of employer healthcare services, today announced Bruce Hochstadt, MD, as executive vice president health center operations and sales. Hochstadt brings more than 20 years of experience in healthcare consulting, strategic partnerships, and product innovations to this new role.

Most recently, Hochstadt served as the chief operating officer of Grace Therapeutics, a specialty pharmaceutical company where he led the company in becoming a fully integrated commercial and marketing organization. Prior to Grace, he was the national practice leader at Willis Towers Watson managing the firm's consulting services addressing employer-sponsored health centers, as well as a partner at Mercer, where he established an active practice advising clients on worksite health facilities. In these roles, Hochstadt helped to develop analytics for modeling potential utilization, savings and clinical outcomes improvement, and applied objective metrics to ongoing measurement and evaluation of health centers and care delivery models.

Hochstadt's consulting engagements, which included more than 200 major employers and plan sponsors and 30 Fortune 500 clients, have spanned strategy and design, feasibility and business case modeling, RFP issuance and procurement, implementation support, audits, assessments, and ROI measurement.

"Bruce understands the complexities of providing direct healthcare to employees and he shares our passion for the work we do," said Jerry Ford, chief executive officer of Marathon Health. "His reputation as an industry thought leader coupled with his track record for driving growth in the employer-sponsored healthcare space make him an ideal choice for this position. We are excited to have him join the Marathon Health team."

"During my years in employer-sponsored health consulting, Marathon Health consistently distinguished itself with its industry-leading customer and member satisfaction," said Hochstadt. "As a result, the company's client and employee retention rates significantly exceeded industry averages. I look forward to joining Marathon Health's high performing team and helping to further enhance its health center delivery model and market presence."

Hochstadt holds degrees from Harvard University (AB in Biochemistry), Boston University School of Medicine (MD) and The Wharton School (MBA in Healthcare Management). He is an independent Director of Ascension Ventures and has served on and chaired the boards of numerous commercial healthcare organizations as well as non-profit community-service organizations. He is a longstanding advisory board member of the National Association of Worksite Health Centers (NAWHC) and the immediate past President of the Harvard Club of Chicago.

About Marathon Health

Marathon Health offers a proven solution for helping employers reduce the total cost of healthcare. The Marathon Health approach integrates the best practices of primary care, health assessment with risk identification, coaching and advocacy, and disease management for high cost chronic conditions. Marathon Health supports its unique model with an eHealth Portal delivering medical content, interactive diet and fitness tools, a personal health record, and an electronic medical record to manage care. For more information, please visit www.marathon-health.com.

