Marathon Patent : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5)

Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5) Registration No. 333-231915 $5,881,680 Common Stock We have entered into an at-the-market offering agreement (the "Offering Agreement"), dated July 19, 2019, with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC ("Sales Agent" or "Wainwright") as sales agent relating to the shares of our common stock offered by this prospectus supplement. In accordance with the terms of the Offering Agreement, we may offer and sell shares of our common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $7,472,417 from time to time through Wainwright acting as our sales agent. This prospectus supplement relates to the sale of shares of our common stock under the Offering Agreement having an aggregate offering price of up to $5,881,680. Sales of common stock, if any, under this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be made in transactions that are deemed to be "at-the-market" offerings as defined in Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), including sales made directly on or through the Nasdaq Capital Market, the existing trading market for our common stock, or any other existing trading market in the Unites States for our common stock, sales made to or through a market maker other than on an exchange or otherwise, directly to the sales agent as principal, in negotiated transactions at market prices prevailing at the time of sale or at prices related to such prevailing market prices, and/or in any other method permitted by law. If we and Wainwright agree on any method of distribution other than sales of shares of our common stock into the Nasdaq Capital Market or another existing trading market in the United States at market prices, we will file a further prospectus supplement providing all information about such offering as required by Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act. Wainwright will make all sales using commercially reasonable efforts consistent with its normal trading and sales practices. There is no arrangement for funds to be received in any escrow, trust or similar arrangement. We will pay Wainwright a commission equal to 3% of the gross sales price of all of the shares of common stock issued by us and sold through it as our sales agent under the Offering Agreement. In connection with the sale of the common stock on our behalf, Wainwright will be deemed to be an "underwriter" as that term is defined in the Securities Act, and the compensation of Wainwright will be deemed to be underwriting commissions or discounts. Our common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "MARA." On July 18, 2019, the last reported sale price of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market was $2.20 per share. The aggregate market value of our outstanding common stock held by non-affiliates pursuant to General Instruction I.B.6 of Form S-3 was approximately $17,662,076 based on 6,379,985 shares of common stock outstanding, of which 5,660,922 shares were held by non-affiliates, and last price at which a share of common stock was sold on the NASDAQ Capital Market of $3.12 per share on May 20, 2019. Pursuant to General Instruction I.B.6 of Form S-3, in no event will we sell securities in a public primary offering with a value exceeding more than one-third of our public float in any 12-calendar month period so long as our public float remains below $75.0 million. We have not sold any securities pursuant to General Instruction I.B.6. of Form S-3 during the prior 12 calendar month period that ends on and includes the date of this prospectus. Investing in our common stock involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully review and consider all the information in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying base prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference herein and therein, including the risks and uncertainties described under "Risk Factors" on page S-4 of this prospectus supplement and under similar headings in the other documents that are incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement. You should carefully review these Risk Factors prior to investing in our securities. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. H.C. Wainwright & Co. The date of this prospectus supplement is July 19, 2019

SUMMARY This summary highlights selected information from this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference and does not contain all of the information that you should consider in making your investment decision. You should carefully read the entire prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and any related free writing prospectus, including the risks of investing in our securities discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in the prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus, and under similar headings in the documents that are incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement. You should also carefully read the information incorporated by reference into this prospectus, including our financial statements, and the exhibits to the registration statement of which this prospectus supplement is a component. OUR BUSINESS About Marathon Patent Group, Inc. We were incorporated in the State of Nevada on February 23, 2010 under the name Verve Ventures, Inc. On December 7, 2011, we changed our name to American Strategic Minerals Corporation and were engaged in exploration and potential development of uranium and vanadium minerals business. In June 2012, we discontinued our minerals business and began to invest in real estate properties in Southern California. In October 2012, we discontinued our real estate business when our former CEO joined the firm and we commenced our IP licensing operations, at which time the Company's name was changed to Marathon Patent Group, Inc. On November 1, 2017, we entered into a merger agreement with Global Bit Ventures, Inc. ("GBV"), which is focused on mining digital assets. We purchased cryptocurrency mining machines and established a data center in Canada to mine digital assets. We intend to expand its activities in the mining of new digital assets, while at the same time harvesting the value of our remaining IP assets, to the extent we have the resources to do so. On June 28, 2018, our Board has determined that it is in the best interests of the Company and our shareholders to allow the Amended Merger Agreement with GBV to expire on its current termination date of June 28, 2018 without further negotiation or extension. The Board approved the issuance of 750,000 shares of our common stock to GBV as a termination fee for us canceling the proposed merger between the two companies. On January 11, 2018, the Company entered into a Patent Rights Purchase and Assignment Agreement (the "Agreement"), with XpresSpa Group, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Seller"), and Crypto Currency Patent Holdings Company LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("CCPHC"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Seller agreed to irrevocably assign, sell, grant, transfer and convey, and CCPHC agreed to accept and acquire, the exclusive right, title and interest in and to four patents owned by the Seller ("Assigned IP"), subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Agreement. As consideration for the Assigned IP, the Seller received (i) payment in the amount of $250,000 from CCPHC and (ii) 62,500 shares of common stock of the Company, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Consideration Shares"), with piggyback registration rights. In addition, the Company agreed to issue 6,250 shares of the Company's common stock to Andrew Kennedy Lang, one of the named inventors of the patents, in exchange for consulting services, and 12,500 shares of the Company's common stock to another individual in exchange for consulting services, in connection with the acquisition of the Assigned IP. The Assigned IP relates to the transfer of Bitcoin on mobile to mobile payments, and given the trend of commercial enterprises adding mobile payment using crypto currencies to their payment methodologies, we believe that the Assigned IP may have commercial applicability. We do not actively operate a patent licensing or enforcement business, nor do we expect to generate material amounts of revenue related to our intellectual property business. As for the 56 Patents for which we own a 100% interest (which includes the Assigned IP described above), we have not had the resources to attempt to monetize them. In the future, we may (i) seek monetize some or all of these patents, (ii) partner with another company to monetize the patents, or (iii) may sell some or all of the patents. However, any such efforts are a secondary priority to operation of our digital asset business, and even if we determine to make such efforts, which is not a substantial eventuality, there is no assurance that we would be successful or would recover any proceeds from the patents we own. S-1

