Marathon Petroleum to permanently close two U.S. oil refineries

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum plans to
permanently close two small U.S. oil refineries in Martinez,
California, and Gallup, N.M., the company said, in response to
lower fuels demand.
The largest U.S. refiner by volume had earlier idled the two
following COVID-19 outbreaks in the United States. Up to 800
workers at the 161,000 barrel per day (bpd) Martinez and
27,000-bpd Gallup refineries will lose their jobs beginning in
October, the company said.
