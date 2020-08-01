Marathon Petroleum to permanently close two U.S. oil refineries

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum plans to permanently close two small U.S. oil refineries in Martinez, California, and Gallup, N.M., the company said, in response to lower fuels demand.

The largest U.S. refiner by volume had earlier idled the two following weak demand due to COVID-19 outbreaks in the United States. U.S. refiners on average idled about 20% of total processing capacity on falling vehicle and air travel.

Marathon said it plans to use the Martinez facility as an oil-storage facility and is evaluating its future use to produce renewable diesel, a fuel made from industry waste and used cooking oil. Martinez is California's fourth largest refinery.

The company is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on Monday. Spokespeople did not immediately respond to request for comment on whether the closings would require a charge to earnings.

Up to 800 workers combined at the 161,000 barrel per day (bpd) Martinez and 27,000-bpd Gallup refinery face job losses beginning in October, the company said.

"We do not anticipate supply disruptions in these regions, and we will continue to utilize our integrated system to meet customer commitments," the company said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams and Erwin Seba in Houston; editing by Diane Craft)