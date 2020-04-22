Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Marathon Petroleum warns of loss, up to $7.8 billion hit on oil rout

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 07:40pm EDT
Cars drive past the Marathon petroleum refinery in Carson, California

Marathon Petroleum Corp, the largest U.S. oil refiner, warned on Wednesday of a first-quarter loss on a roughly $7.8 billion write-down from a sharp fall in fuel demand.

Stay-at-home orders designed to contain the coronavirus pandemic have decimated travel and forced businesses to shut down, cutting worldwide demand for oil by a third, or about 30 million barrels a day. In the United States, gasoline demand has dropped by half.

Other top oil refiners including Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell and Valero Energy have cut output by as much as a third, halted new projects and sent contract workers home to avoid illnesses and reduce operating costs.

Marathon forecast a loss before charges of up to $250 million for the quarter ended March 31, in a regulatory filing https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1510295/000151029520000042/mpc8-k41720.htm. The company is scheduled to report results on May 5.

Lower fuels prices have sharply cut the value of Marathon's stocks and it forecast inventory adjustments of up to $3.3 billion in the quarter. It said non-cash impairments to investments could reach up to $1.4 billion.

Marathon has deferred spending and tax payments for the first quarter, halted share repurchases and added to its financial reserves. To bolster its finances, Marathon said it has drawn on a $3.5 billion credit facility and plans to seek a one-year, $1 billion loan.

Its shares closed up 4% to $24.69 on Wednesday, before Marathon released its warning. In after-hours trade the shares were up 12 cents to $24.18.

Two years ago, Marathon acquired rival Andeavor, bringing its total processing capacity to about 3.1 million barrels per day. But its business has struggled and the company recently shook up top management and pledged to spin off its Speedway retail gasoline business.

Rival Valero Energy earlier this month warned of an up to $2.1 billion first quarter loss and withdrew its full-year outlook, citing business losses from coronavirus.

(By Gary McWilliams in Houston; additional reporting by Taru Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Leslie Adler)

By Gary McWilliams

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:26pBOJ says to shorten policy meeting to one day on April 27
RE
08:18p66 Industry Organizations Appeal to Governments to Address the Economic Crisis Caused by COVID-19
PU
08:18pBHP : 3D Printing helps us support Saskatchewan healthcare workers
PU
08:14pDelta to raise $3 billion in debt to combat virus fallout
RE
08:12pGermany agrees to more aid to shield workers, companies from coronavirus hit
RE
08:09pChina on slow road to recovery, but recession risk is high - Reuters poll
RE
08:08pBANK OF JAPAN : Schedule of the Monetary Policy Meeting 
PU
08:04pTokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.91 pct
RE
07:59pAsia stocks set to rise after Wall Street gains on oil rebound
RE
07:51pHong Kong's central bank sells HK$1.82 billion after HKD rises to trading limit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. auto sales show signs of life after gloomy coronavirus March - J.D. Power
21-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC. : 1 800 FLOWERS COM : Sycamore Partners backs out of coronavirus-stricken deal for Vic..
3CSX CORPORATION : CSX : pulls financial forecasts as profit and U.S. railroad volumes fall
4Boeing is sued for $336 million over canceled 737 MAX order
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER AG: Preliminary results for the first quarter 2020 and outlook for the financial year 202..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group