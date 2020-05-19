Log in
Marc Pressler Joins Monroe Credit Advisors Team

05/19/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Monroe Credit Advisors (“Monroe Credit”) announced that Marc Pressler has joined the firm as a Managing Director in its Chicago office. Marc will be responsible for originating middle market debt and lease transactions for the firm.

Marc has over 30 years of experience in commercial banking and structured finance. Prior to Monroe Credit, Marc was the Commercial Banking Segment Leader at Associated Bank, where he was responsible for leading the origination, underwriting and portfolio management teams in the Southeast Wisconsin region. Prior to joining Associated Bank, he was one of five Commercial Banking Team Leaders at BMO Harris Bank in Chicago that managed bank relationships and funding needs for middle market borrowers. He held previous roles at Madison Capital Funding, GE Capital, Heller Financial and LaSalle Bank. Marc earned his M.B.A. from DePaul University and his B.S. in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign.

“We are proud and excited to add Marc to the Monroe Credit team,” said Brent Krambeck, Managing Partner of Monroe Credit. “Marc has an excellent reputation, strong relationships and an accomplished career with over 30 years in middle market finance. He is uniquely positioned to be successful as a debt advisor in our firm given his strong credit skills and experience working with a variety of bank and non-bank lenders. Marc will be a great addition to the team helping us grow our originations opportunities across the U.S.”

About Monroe Credit Advisors
Monroe Credit Advisors, the boutique financial and debt advisory affiliate of middle market lender Monroe Capital, provides debt capital solutions to middle market companies and their investors through strategies built for today's dynamic credit markets. Monroe Credit advises, structures, and places debt facilities through its relationships with a broad spectrum of debt providers including banks, commercial finance companies, private debt funds and leasing companies. The firm’s experienced team of leveraged finance professionals approaches the market with a lender's perspective, delivering to its clients real-time market intelligence and structuring expertise which result in significant savings of resources and increased certainty of execution during the financing process. To learn more about Monroe Credit Advisors, visit www.monroecredit.com.


