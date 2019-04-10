Marcellus Shale Coalition : Executive Order Helps Connect Americans to Clean, Affordable Natural Gas

MSC joins union building trades in applauding executive action promoting American energy infrastructure

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - President Trump's executive order is a major step in the right direction to ensure the energy infrastructure is in place connecting American families, small businesses and manufacturers to abundant, affordable and clean natural gas, the president of the Appalachian Basin's leading natural gas industry trade group and a top union building trades leader said today regarding the President's announcement.

'President Trump's executive order will help ensure the energy infrastructure that delivers clean, abundant American natural gas is there when consumers, small businesses, hospitals, and manufacturers need it,' Marcellus Shale Coalition president David Spigelmyer said. 'We thank the President for taking action directly aimed at lifting the Cuomo's administration's energy blockade that has left the northeast starved for natural gas.'

'In blocking critical energy infrastructure, Gov. Cuomo has made certain that New York families will pay more for energy and have less access to affordable, clean-burning American natural gas,' Spigelmyer continued. 'Pennsylvania's abundant natural gas resources can provide a boost to families and small businesses, many whom are struggling to make ends meet.'

Even though Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia lead the nation in combined total natural gas production, the New England region, which suffers from a lack of energy pipeline capacity, has been forced to important Russian natural gas to meet spikes in winter demand.

'The executive order announced today is a win for natural gas, the bridge fuel that will get our nation to a renewable energy future. Too often the regulatory process at the state level is manipulated by zealots who are waging a project-by-project war against natural gas, throwing thousands of laborers out of work in the process,' Dennis L. Martire, Vice President and Regional Manager of the Laborers' International Union of North America (LIUNA) Mid-Atlantic Region said.

'No one is more concerned about the safety of our natural gas energy infrastructure than the workers who build it,' Martire continued. 'This executive order is a step in the right direction - towards rational regulation that protects our environment and secures good family-supporting jobs.'

