Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Marcellus Shale Coalition : Executive Order Helps Connect Americans to Clean, Affordable Natural Gas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 10:08pm EDT

MSC joins union building trades in applauding executive action promoting American energy infrastructure

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - President Trump's executive order is a major step in the right direction to ensure the energy infrastructure is in place connecting American families, small businesses and manufacturers to abundant, affordable and clean natural gas, the president of the Appalachian Basin's leading natural gas industry trade group and a top union building trades leader said today regarding the President's announcement.

'President Trump's executive order will help ensure the energy infrastructure that delivers clean, abundant American natural gas is there when consumers, small businesses, hospitals, and manufacturers need it,' Marcellus Shale Coalition president David Spigelmyer said. 'We thank the President for taking action directly aimed at lifting the Cuomo's administration's energy blockade that has left the northeast starved for natural gas.'

'In blocking critical energy infrastructure, Gov. Cuomo has made certain that New York families will pay more for energy and have less access to affordable, clean-burning American natural gas,' Spigelmyer continued. 'Pennsylvania's abundant natural gas resources can provide a boost to families and small businesses, many whom are struggling to make ends meet.'

Even though Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia lead the nation in combined total natural gas production, the New England region, which suffers from a lack of energy pipeline capacity, has been forced to important Russian natural gas to meet spikes in winter demand.

'The executive order announced today is a win for natural gas, the bridge fuel that will get our nation to a renewable energy future. Too often the regulatory process at the state level is manipulated by zealots who are waging a project-by-project war against natural gas, throwing thousands of laborers out of work in the process,' Dennis L. Martire, Vice President and Regional Manager of the Laborers' International Union of North America (LIUNA) Mid-Atlantic Region said.

'No one is more concerned about the safety of our natural gas energy infrastructure than the workers who build it,' Martire continued. 'This executive order is a step in the right direction - towards rational regulation that protects our environment and secures good family-supporting jobs.'

# # #

Disclaimer

Marcellus Shale Coalition published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 02:07:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:38pAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Remote Areas are Full of Potential
PU
10:33pChina producer inflation picks up for first time in nine months, eases deflation worries
RE
10:23pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Remarks by President Trump at Signing of Executive Order on Energy and Infrastructure | Crosby, TX
PU
10:23pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Executive Order on Promoting Energy Infrastructure and Economic Growth
PU
10:18pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Extensive measures taken to save local species
PU
10:08pMARCELLUS SHALE COALITION : Executive Order Helps Connect Americans to Clean, Affordable Natural Gas
PU
10:06pChina Consumer Inflation Accelerates in March
DJ
10:03pSHELDON WHITEHOUSE : Whitehouse, Schatz, Heinrich, Gillibrand Introduce Updated Carbon Fee Amid Energized Climate Debate
PU
09:58pDAVIS POLK & WARDWELL LLP : Advises Williams on Its Sale of 50% Interest in Jackalope Gas Gathering Services to an Affiliate of Crestwood Equity Partners
PU
09:57pPG&E IN TALKS WITH BLUEMOUNTAIN TO POSSIBLY EXPAND BOARD : sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1G4S : G4S : soars as Canada's Garda World Security considers bid
2U.S., China agree to establish trade deal enforcement offices - Mnuchin
3KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC : KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS : Receives Unanimous Support from Independent Analysts for Direc..
4ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY : ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : U.S. grain trader ADM says to seek early retirements..
5Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP – Important Deadline Reminder for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About