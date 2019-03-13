Log in
March 13, 2019: Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Confirms No Material Change

03/13/2019

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Confirms No Material Change

Vancouver BC, March 13, 2019: Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. reports that management is unaware of any material change relating to the Company or its operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

If you would like to be added to or removed from our email newsgroup, please send your request by email to info@pacificbooker.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

'John Plourde'
John Plourde, Director

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors - The United States Securities and Exchange Commission permits U.S. mining companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only those mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce. We use certain terms on this website (or press release), such as 'measured,'' 'indicated,' and 'inferred' 'resources,' that the SEC guidelines strictly prohibit U.S. registered companies from including in their filings with the SEC. U.S. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20- F, File No. 0-51453, which may be secured from us, or from the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml

Disclaimer

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 00:53:02 UTC
