March 15th, 2019: Wayne Bank Hires Hanover Township Community Office Manager

Contact: Julie Kuen, Vice President Email:julie.kuen@waynebank.comPhone: (570) 253-8549

Wayne Bank Hires Hanover Township Community Office Manager

Honesdale, PA - Lewis J Critelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of

Wayne Bank, is pleased to announce that Julie Shenyo has joined the Bank as a

Community Office Manager for the Bank's new Hanover Township location, which is scheduled to open at 734 Sans Souci Parkway in mid-April.

According to Mr. Critelli, "I am so pleased to welcome Julie to our retail management team. With 24 years of local banking experience, she brings a wealth of knowledge to our new Hanover Township Community Office. Julie is excited to get involved with the community and will focus on growing our presence in the Luzerne County market."

Julie resides in Nanticoke and enjoys hiking in her spare time.

Wayne Bank is a subsidiary of Norwood Financial Corp., Member FDIC, and is located in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. The Bank has 26 Community Offices serving

Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Lackawanna Counties in Pennsylvania, along with

Delaware and Sullivan Counties in New York State. The stock trades on the

NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol- NWFL.

